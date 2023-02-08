When Bob Chapek became CEO of The Walt Disney Company, he immediately began consolidating power. He also started to put his hands in all the cookie jars, which is necessarily a bad thing, but it definitely had an impact on the company. One most notable thing is that Chapek seemed to put people in charge not because they were qualified for the job, but because they supported him. While it didn’t make the company tank, things certainly didn’t look the same, which had a big impact on how people viewed Disney and its quality.

