Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Magic
Guests Have Written Off Disney World For Good as They Flock to a Surprising New Vacation Spot
It’s no secret that Walt Disney World prices have skyrocketed across the board. There have been lifts in food, merchandise, tickets, Annual Passes, accommodation, parking… the list goes on. And while the Disney Parks in Orlando, Central Florida are still frequently busy with Guests obviously spending more to...
Inside the Magic
Magic Kingdom Turns Into Ghost Town as Guests Are Forced to Leave Disney World
Everyone knows that the Disney Parks and Resorts are incredibly popular, with Magic Kingdom being the most-visited theme park on earth each year. While the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is beloved by all Disney fans, the Walt Disney World Resort tends to bring in the largest share of Guests on an annual basis.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Warns Guests Staying In Luxury Resorts
Walt Disney World Resort recently posted a warning message to Guests staying at several luxury Resorts. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as two water parks– Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).
The Verge
Disney’s laying off 7,000 as streaming boom comes to an end
Disney is planning to lay off 7,000 workers to cut costs across the company. CEO Bob Iger announced the news in an earnings call on Wednesday, stating that the move is “necessary to address the challenges we’re facing today.”. Like many other companies across the country, Disney’s making...
Disneyland Just Quietly Rolled Back Prices Bob Chapek Had Approved Shortly Before His Exit
Prices at Disneyland are actually going down following the return of Bob Iger.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Attraction the Next “on the Chopping Block”
Disney World Guests understand that “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is constantly getting makeovers. Whether you’re visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, or Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment), you’re sure to experience the magic that only can come with a Walt Disney World Resort vacation.
Disney World Customers Are Now Flocking to This Amusement Resort Instead
Many Disney diehards say the spiralling costs of their resort has forced them to look elsewhere.
Inside the Magic
Nearly Half of Disney World Park Shut Down to Guests
Walt Disney World Resort Guests were recently left perplexed as a strange ordeal occurred. Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida is home to four world-class theme parks in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Inside the Magic
Disney Axing Animatronics, Replacing Them With Screens
We aren’t far from more potential changes taking over Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. If there’s one defining trait of “Disney Adults,” it’s that they are very hesitant when it comes to change. Disney fans have grown up with the nostalgia of visiting their favorite theme parks– which could include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– and they want to be able to experience the same things they did when they were a kid visiting for the first time.
Motley Fool
Bob Iger Isn't Wasting Any Time in Turning Disney Around
Disney grew its revenue by a slightly better-than-expected 8%, fueled almost entirely by a 21% gain for its theme-parks and consumer-products segment. Shaving costs are a priority, and not just at Disney+. The media giant hopes to achieve $5.5 billion in annual cost savings, and that means letting go of another 7,000 employees.
disneytips.com
Bob Iger Contacts Disney Cast Members About “Difficult” Layoffs
Disney’s first quarterly earnings call was full of surprises, Iger’s first since the firing of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek. Among the topics was the future of Disney movies, the reshaping of the company, and, unfortunately, thousands of employee layoffs. Now, Disney CEO Bob Iger has messaged Cast...
disneyfanatic.com
Bob Iger Announces Major Move Away From Chapek-Era Disney
When Bob Chapek became CEO of The Walt Disney Company, he immediately began consolidating power. He also started to put his hands in all the cookie jars, which is necessarily a bad thing, but it definitely had an impact on the company. One most notable thing is that Chapek seemed to put people in charge not because they were qualified for the job, but because they supported him. While it didn’t make the company tank, things certainly didn’t look the same, which had a big impact on how people viewed Disney and its quality.
Inside the Magic
Disney Confirms Major Layoffs Will Affect Parks
Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort see thousands of Guests daily. Disney Cast Members are what keep Disney Parks going. Disney Cast Members have an important role in running a Disney Park, like being able to operate attractions, sell merchandise, offer food and drinks, run character meet and greets, and many more important duties, some of which we never get to see firsthand.
Bob Iger Outlines New Disney Org Structure, With 7,000 Job Cuts Planned
With CEO Bob Iger back at the helm, the new organizational structure of The Walt Disney Co. is taking shape, with 7,000 layoffs planned. On Wednesday, the executive outlined his plan to swiftly restructure the company, effectively dismantling the Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution group created by former CEO Bob Chapek in 2020. More from The Hollywood ReporterNelson Peltz Targets Disney Director Michael Froman in Proxy BattleBob Chapek's Disney Severance Deal Valued at More Than $20M, 2022 Pay Package Was $24.2MDisney Punches Back Against Nelson Peltz, Says Activist Investor "Does Not Understand" Its Business The new structure will have three divisions:...
Nelson Peltz Abandons Disney Proxy Fight, as Bob Iger Says “Everything Is on the Table” for Hulu
Disney’s proxy battle with activist investor Nelson Peltz is over, with the investor saying Thursday morning that he is abandoning his plans to join the company’s board of directors. “This was a great win for all the shareholders. Management at Disney now plans to do everything that we wanted them to do,” Peltz said on CNBC Thursday morning, adding that the fight was over, and he wished Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger the best.More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney Does Not Plan to Spin Off ESPN, Bob Iger SaysBob Iger Outlines New Disney Org Structure, With 7,000 Job Cuts PlannedDisney...
Inside the Magic
Iger and D’Amaro Collaborating on Infusing MORE IP at Disney Parks
After a stunning first Earnings Call as the returning CEO of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger has officially laid down the groundwork and given a glimpse of his vision for the House of Mouse. And one of those things might be what diehard Disney fans fear the most — the inclusion of yet more IP at Disney Parks & Resorts.
My Brilliant Wife Had An Incredible Idea For How To Bring Avatar’s Pandora To Disneyland, But It’s Not The Only Option
Disneyland is getting its own Avatar experience but that could mean anything. Here are a few possibilities, some big and some small.
New ‘Avatar’ experience coming to Disneyland, movie sequels for popular franchises in the works
The Walt Disney Company announced new planned movies and theme park experiences for Disneyland during a company earnings call on Wednesday. Sequels for “Toy Story,” “Frozen,” and “Zootopia” are in the works at Disney, officials announced during the earnings call. The company will be releasing a live-action “Little Mermaid,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” […]
disneyfanatic.com
Dreams of Disney World Airport in Jeopardy with State Takeover
When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs the bill that will allow the State Government to take control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, The Walt Disney Company will lose much more than the ability to hand-pick the people who serve on the governing Board of Supervisors. An “Airport of Tomorrow”...
disneyfanatic.com
Mickey Mouse to Be Replaced as Disney Mascot
In the newest round of rumors making their way across the internet, Disney fans are concerned that their favorite—Mickey Mouse—will be replaced. Mickey Mouse is a household name. He’s the mouse that started it all. The mouse has an entire documentary created about him and is so fundamental to the Disney brand that the company has a special protection for him. But it appears not all is well in the world of Disney.
Comments / 0