Kylie Jenner Kisses Son Aire in New Video: See His Side-by-Side Comparison With Sister Stormi

By Tionah Lee‍
 3 days ago

Kylie Jenner has so much love for her sunshine! On Tuesday, the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share some precious videos featuring her and Travis Scott ’s 1-year-old son, Aire.

In the clips, Kylie holds her baby boy as they dance in the sunlight while Stephen Sanchez’s "Until I Found You"plays in the background. Whilehis mommy is singing, Aire glances at the camera, before resting his head on her shoulder.

Kylie, 25, proved that her baby boy looks just like her 5-year-old daughter, Stormi. The makeup mogul ended her Stories with a side-by-side picture of herchildren, shared by a fan site. In the pics, Stormi and Aire look the same age, and have the same bright eyes and pout. The telling difference between Kylie's kids is Aire's lighter hair.

"Storm & Aire are literally twins 🥺,"the caption on the post read.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s new videos come almost a month after she revealed the first images of her baby boy, and his new name . "AIRE 🤍,"she captioned a series of photos of her son --whom she and Travis originally called Wolf.

Earlier this month, Kylie celebrated her baby boy’s first birthday with a sweet video.

"AIRE. my son, my moon, my stars. best year of my life with you. you complete us my angel. mommy loves you. happy 1st birthday. may God always bless you,"she wrote.

Kylie and Travis are currently on a break , after years of an on-again and off-again relationship. A sourcetoldET that the mother of two is currently enjoying her single life.

"Kylie is having fun and taking her break from Travis Scott well," the source said. "She's enjoying everything she has going on and has been spending time with family, hanging out with friends, staying busy with work, and making sure to be the best mom to her kids. Travis and Kylie co-parent well and their kids' happiness is always what's most important to them."

