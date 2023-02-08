Read full article on original website
milwaukeecourieronline.com
After Rejecting Staffing Requests, Wisconsin Republicans Approve DSPS Audit
Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to add staff — a standoff that has led to long waits for licenses, a huge surplus of agency funds and frustrated applicants flooding legislative offices with pleas for help.
Lifetime Wisconsin fishing license proposed for state anglers
Two Wisconsin legislators are circulating a proposal to allow lifetime fishing licenses for state residents. In a Feb. 7, 2023, press release, state Rep. Ron Tusler of Harrison and state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point announced the proposal, which would need approval from the Wisconsin Legislature.
Did Wisconsin US Rep. Scott Fitzgerald vote against certifying 2020 election results?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, a Republican who represents Milwaukee suburbs including Waukesha, West Bend and...
TMJ4 Exclusive: Gov. Evers proposes new anti-reckless driving plan
A new plan released by Gov. Tony Evers would provide tens of millions of dollars in the next budget to communities to help them 're-engineer' roads to decrease reckless driving.
CBS 58
'It has to stop': Gov. Evers announces initiatives to curb reckless driving in state budget
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers announced initiatives in his state budget designed to combat reckless driving by investing in infrastructure to slow traffic and imposing stiffer penalties on drunk drivers. The announcement comes as reckless driving has become a problem particularly in the city of Milwaukee, where...
WBAY Green Bay
Gov. Evers’ budget includes proposals to curb reckless driving
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers’s executive budget will include a host of proposals designed to reduce reckless driving in Wisconsin, including mandating ignition interlock devices for all drunken driving offenses, the governor’s office announced Friday. The governor’s 2023-25 spending plan will mandate that judges order the...
themadent.com
Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
WEAU-TV 13
Western Wisconsin cheesemakers to compete in U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU/KTTC) – Western Wisconsin cheesemakers are set to compete for the coveted title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. 18 businesses have submitted entries to be evaluated Feb. 21-23 at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, Wis. Their products...
Lack of population goal, fear of future hunts highlight wolf plan listening session
At a listening session over the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource’s (DNR) proposed new wolf management plan, members of the state’s Native American tribes and agricultural groups expressed doubts about proposed wolf hunts and the lack of a stated population goal. The plan, which was unveiled last year,...
WNCY
Wisconsin GOP Legislators Propose Restitution Before Voting Bill
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature proposed a bill requiring state residents convicted of a felony to pay restitution costs before they can vote. Current Wisconsin statues have a person convicted of a felony denied the right to vote unless it’s restored through a pardon or through...
nbc15.com
Air Force One brings Wisconsinites together
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Oh there he is! Oh my gosh! I need to tell my wife,” Bob Manor said, pointing up at the sky with his finger as the plane flew over everyone’s heads before sticking a smooth landing at Madison’s Truax Field. Onlookers pulled...
This Week in Nature: Great Lakes States Have Too Much Salt in Their Road Diets. Wisconsin’s Attempting To Legislate a Cutback
Midwestern road diets are heavy on the salt, and that’s a health hazard for the region’s waters. Lake Michigan — the source of drinking water for some 10 million people — is nearly eight times saltier today than it was in the 1800s, a significant portion of that change coming since 1980, according to a 2021 study.
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin DNR says proposed plan protects wolf population & balances diverse public interest, public reacts
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource wants to update the state’s wolf management plan. The agency seems to be attempting to strike a balance between science-driven conservation and the sometimes chasmic differences in opinion about wolves. You heard some of that earlier this week during a three-hour virtual public...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
wpr.org
A decade-long dispute prompted a Wisconsin tribe to block roads on its reservation. Now, elected leaders are pressing for a solution.
Mary Possin, 65, and her husband John Disch, 68, have been using a snowmobile or snowshoes to travel across Elsie Lake to access their vehicles after the Lac du Flambeau tribe barricaded the road to their home. "We have a somewhat treacherous path knocked out that’s solely on private land,...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin sees first toxic shock syndrome cases in 11 years
Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic. SNC breaks the glass ceiling. Updated: 2...
Courthouse News Service
Wisconsin election fraud claims goes to state court
MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge in Wisconsin found in favor of Democratic electors on their motion to remand their lawsuit, which alleges that certain Republican electors and two attorneys associated with them conspired to cast a false slate of electoral votes for Donald Trump in a ploy to overturn the 2020 election even though President Joe Biden had won the state’s popular vote, to Dane County Circuit Court. The case concerns state-law civil conspiracy and public nuisance claims that should be heard in a state court.
Daily Cardinal
Mnookin announces tuition promise, asks for increased resources
In a Thursday address to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, newly-appointed Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin presented her customary speech to the board for the first time. Mnookin, the 30th chancellor of Wisconsin’s flagship university, was appointed to the role last August. In her presentation, “UW–Madison: Enhancing Excellence,...
