After Rejecting Staffing Requests, Wisconsin Republicans Approve DSPS Audit

Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to add staff — a standoff that has led to long waits for licenses, a huge surplus of agency funds and frustrated applicants flooding legislative offices with pleas for help.
Gov. Evers’ budget includes proposals to curb reckless driving

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers’s executive budget will include a host of proposals designed to reduce reckless driving in Wisconsin, including mandating ignition interlock devices for all drunken driving offenses, the governor’s office announced Friday. The governor’s 2023-25 spending plan will mandate that judges order the...
Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
Wisconsin GOP Legislators Propose Restitution Before Voting Bill

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature proposed a bill requiring state residents convicted of a felony to pay restitution costs before they can vote. Current Wisconsin statues have a person convicted of a felony denied the right to vote unless it’s restored through a pardon or through...
Air Force One brings Wisconsinites together

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Oh there he is! Oh my gosh! I need to tell my wife,” Bob Manor said, pointing up at the sky with his finger as the plane flew over everyone’s heads before sticking a smooth landing at Madison’s Truax Field. Onlookers pulled...
This Week in Nature: Great Lakes States Have Too Much Salt in Their Road Diets. Wisconsin’s Attempting To Legislate a Cutback

Midwestern road diets are heavy on the salt, and that’s a health hazard for the region’s waters. Lake Michigan — the source of drinking water for some 10 million people — is nearly eight times saltier today than it was in the 1800s, a significant portion of that change coming since 1980, according to a 2021 study.
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
Wisconsin sees first toxic shock syndrome cases in 11 years

Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic. SNC breaks the glass ceiling. Updated: 2...
Wisconsin election fraud claims goes to state court

MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge in Wisconsin found in favor of Democratic electors on their motion to remand their lawsuit, which alleges that certain Republican electors and two attorneys associated with them conspired to cast a false slate of electoral votes for Donald Trump in a ploy to overturn the 2020 election even though President Joe Biden had won the state’s popular vote, to Dane County Circuit Court. The case concerns state-law civil conspiracy and public nuisance claims that should be heard in a state court.
Mnookin announces tuition promise, asks for increased resources

In a Thursday address to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, newly-appointed Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin presented her customary speech to the board for the first time. Mnookin, the 30th chancellor of Wisconsin’s flagship university, was appointed to the role last August. In her presentation, “UW–Madison: Enhancing Excellence,...
