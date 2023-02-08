ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

abcnews4.com

Former Summerville officer sent to prison for taking guns and money from evidence room

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Summerville police officer was convicted for stealing guns and money from his department's evidence room. According to a press release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pled guilty on Feb. 9 in General Sessions Court to two charges of misconduct in office and one charge of grand larceny. He also pled guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent in an unrelated case. Rollings was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended to one year of active time and subsequent probation.
live5news.com

Defense trys to toss financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh’s defense team on Thursday tried unsuccessfully to prevent two witnesses from taking the stand in the Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh is charged with the 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County property. Questions arose from a...
WSAV News 3

Third Smith State Prison inmate airlifted to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An inmate at Smith State Prison in Glenville has been airlifted to a Savannah hospital for medical treatment.  At least three inmates were injured in a fight that occurred Thursday. Two of those inmates were also flown to Savannah. Above is exclusive video of first responders transferring the patient to the medical helicopter. […]
live5news.com

Day 15: State approaching end of financial witnesses in Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial are approaching the end of their list of witnesses on financial crimes. In addition to the murders of his wife and son, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney faces nearly 100 charges ranging from money laundering to stealing millions from clients and the family law firm to tax evasion.
live5news.com

BLOG: Day 15: Housekeeper testimony ignites dueling objections

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Questions posed by lawyers on both sides of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial caused voices and tempers to raise in a Colleton County courtroom Friday. Testimony from Murdaugh’s housekeeper Blanca Simpson led Judge Clifton Newman to send the jury out twice during the testimony in response to heated objections.
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: Bomb threat at Murdaugh trial turns out to be hoax

More than 200 jurors, witnesses and attendees of the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh left the Colleton County Courthouse Wednesday after a bomb threat. It turned out to be a hoax. The 2.5-hour delay was the latest twist in a sensational trial being viewed across the world....
WCBD Count on 2

MPPD: 1 charged for discharging firearm at Patriots Point

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department said a suspect was charged in connection with a late Wednesday night shooting. MPPD officers arrested Joseph Lacaze (18) for discharging a firearm following multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Patriots Point. The shooting was initially reported around 11:45 p.m. when officers […]
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning. According to Corporal David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 2:50am on Interstate 26 East at mile marker 203. A 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling Eastbound on Interstate 26 when it struck a pedestrian. The […]
WCBD Count on 2

SCHP investigating fatal auto versus pedestrian crash on I-26

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that happened early Saturday morning on I-26 at mile marker 203. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2007 Toyota was traveling eastbound on I-26 when it struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries. The incident occurred around 2:50 a.m. Editor’s […]
WCBD Count on 2

Man injured after shots fired into Walterboro home

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured Tuesday night after someone allegedly fired several shots into a Walterboro home. First responders were dispatched to a residence off Wilkey Street around 7:30 p.m. “Someone reportedly fired several shots into a residence striking the man. He was treated at the scene by Firefighter-Paramedics, then transported to […]
live5news.com

Charleston officials tightening enforcement of downtown signage rules

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston officials are reminding businesses on King Street that there are rules on signage that they must follow. “The whole point is to just be consistent with application of the rules,” said Charleston Director of Planning, Preservation & Sustainability Robert Summerfield said. Enforcement of the...
