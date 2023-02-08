Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Former Summerville officer sent to prison for taking guns and money from evidence room
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A former Summerville police officer was convicted for stealing guns and money from his department's evidence room. According to a press release from the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office, Wade Franklin Rollings, 47, pled guilty on Feb. 9 in General Sessions Court to two charges of misconduct in office and one charge of grand larceny. He also pled guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent in an unrelated case. Rollings was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended to one year of active time and subsequent probation.
live5news.com
Defense trys to toss financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh’s defense team on Thursday tried unsuccessfully to prevent two witnesses from taking the stand in the Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh is charged with the 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County property. Questions arose from a...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Colleagues and caregivers detail dark side of Alex Murdaugh during week three of double murder trial
Walterboro, S.C.- Women played a powerful role for the prosecution this week in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh as they painted a portrait of a once prominent attorney as someone perhaps no one ever really knew. Their testimony raised eyebrows in a gallery filled primarily with women and...
Third Smith State Prison inmate airlifted to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An inmate at Smith State Prison in Glenville has been airlifted to a Savannah hospital for medical treatment. At least three inmates were injured in a fight that occurred Thursday. Two of those inmates were also flown to Savannah. Above is exclusive video of first responders transferring the patient to the medical helicopter. […]
BBC
Alex Murdaugh: The US murder trial obsessing true crime tourists
Each morning, at around 6am, the crowd starts to gather, a loose line forming outside the Colleton County Courthouse for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh, scion of a legal dynasty, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shootings of his wife and son. The trial in Walterboro,...
live5news.com
Day 15: State approaching end of financial witnesses in Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial are approaching the end of their list of witnesses on financial crimes. In addition to the murders of his wife and son, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney faces nearly 100 charges ranging from money laundering to stealing millions from clients and the family law firm to tax evasion.
live5news.com
BLOG: Day 15: Housekeeper testimony ignites dueling objections
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Questions posed by lawyers on both sides of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial caused voices and tempers to raise in a Colleton County courtroom Friday. Testimony from Murdaugh’s housekeeper Blanca Simpson led Judge Clifton Newman to send the jury out twice during the testimony in response to heated objections.
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Bomb threat at Murdaugh trial turns out to be hoax
More than 200 jurors, witnesses and attendees of the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh left the Colleton County Courthouse Wednesday after a bomb threat. It turned out to be a hoax. The 2.5-hour delay was the latest twist in a sensational trial being viewed across the world....
live5news.com
Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh could testify Thursday
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Alex Murdaugh’s closest friends with whom he worked on some cases is expected to take the stand in Murdaugh’s murder trial. Murdaugh is charged with the 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County property. Attorney...
Berkeley County deputies investigating body found in St. Stephen
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after a body was found in the St. Stephen area Thursday. Deputies responded to a report just outside Williamsburg County on US-52, just after 1:30 p.m. The cause of death and identity of the victim is due to be released by […]
Summerville man who stabbed wife with butcher knife sentenced to life in prison
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man convicted of brutally stabbing his wife to death was sentenced to life in prison Thursday, according to the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office. After just forty minutes of deliberation, a Dorchester County jury found 60-year-old Anthony Argoe guilty of murder in connection with the death of his wife Lynda Argoe […]
MPPD: 1 charged for discharging firearm at Patriots Point
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department said a suspect was charged in connection with a late Wednesday night shooting. MPPD officers arrested Joseph Lacaze (18) for discharging a firearm following multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Patriots Point. The shooting was initially reported around 11:45 p.m. when officers […]
WSAV-TV
New documents accuse retired Port Wentworth police chief of $66K in unauthorized purchases
The city's administrator accused the now-retired chief of spending money he had no right to use, while Chief Libby tried to get his daughter hired as a police department assistant. New documents accuse retired Port Wentworth police …. The city's administrator accused the now-retired chief of spending money he had...
Man arrested after body found outside Johns Island home last month
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 26-year-old man is facing a charge of murder in connection with a body that was found outside a Johns Island home last month. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a home off Gibbs Road on January 14 after a body was discovered in the backyard. […]
Pedestrian struck, killed in Berkeley County crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning. According to Corporal David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 2:50am on Interstate 26 East at mile marker 203. A 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling Eastbound on Interstate 26 when it struck a pedestrian. The […]
SCHP investigating fatal auto versus pedestrian crash on I-26
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that happened early Saturday morning on I-26 at mile marker 203. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2007 Toyota was traveling eastbound on I-26 when it struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries. The incident occurred around 2:50 a.m. Editor’s […]
Man injured after shots fired into Walterboro home
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was injured Tuesday night after someone allegedly fired several shots into a Walterboro home. First responders were dispatched to a residence off Wilkey Street around 7:30 p.m. “Someone reportedly fired several shots into a residence striking the man. He was treated at the scene by Firefighter-Paramedics, then transported to […]
Hollywood woman arrested after emaciated dog found with no food, water for seven days
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hollywood woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after deputies found an unsheltered dog suffering from malnourishment on Tuesday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Cushing Road property following reports of a dog in a crate with no access to food or water, according to […]
abcnews4.com
Missing N. Charleston 15-month-old found
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a 15-month-old that went missing in January had been found. Kingston Ja-Var Stewart was reported missing on January 28th.
live5news.com
Charleston officials tightening enforcement of downtown signage rules
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston officials are reminding businesses on King Street that there are rules on signage that they must follow. “The whole point is to just be consistent with application of the rules,” said Charleston Director of Planning, Preservation & Sustainability Robert Summerfield said. Enforcement of the...
Comments / 0