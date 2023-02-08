Read full article on original website
Betis stays near top 4 in Spain; Valencia in drop zone
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sergio Canales scored a superb goal and assisted for Real Betis’ winner to lead a 3-2 victory at Almeria on Saturday, keeping his team in the chase for a European berth in the Spanish league. The midfielder used his chest to cushion a floated...
Newcastle held 1-1 by Bournemouth, continues stuttering form
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Miguel Almiron’s 10th goal of the season and a late goalline clearance by Kieran Trippier ensured Newcastle manager Eddie Howe claimed a point on his Bournemouth return in a 1-1 draw in the English Premier League on Saturday. Marcos Senesi put the struggling Cherries...
Strydom wins Singapore Classic for 2nd European Tour victory
SINGAPORE (AP) — South Africa's Ockie Strydom shot a 9-under 63 on Sunday to power up the leaderboard and clinch the Singapore Classic by one stroke from Finland's Sami Valimaki. Strydom carded a final round of 63 — the best score of the final day at Laguna National Golf...
