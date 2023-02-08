Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Deputies Arrest Man For Shooting Girlfriend, Report Says
JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 27 year-old man for the alleged shooting of his girlfriend. Marquvis Raytas Pulley of Hamlet Road, Hollister, NC was served with a warrant February 3 charging him with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
North Carolina woman appears in court after allegedly beating, killing her granddaughter
Patricia Ricks said very few words after being wheeled into the courtroom in a wheelchair and she sat mostly in silence while the judge told her what she is charged with.
jocoreport.com
Mother Sentenced To 40-58 Years In Prison For Crimes Against Her Juvenile Daughter
JOHNSTON COUNTY – Following a two week trial in Johnston County Superior Court, a 43 year-old woman has been convicted of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sex offense, sexual servitude, and incest. Zuammett Velasco was found guilty and sentenced to serve between 40 and 58 years in state prison.
cbs17
Missing teen girl found dead in Northampton County, suspect arrested: police
GARYSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing 17-year-old girl from Roanoke Rapids was found dead on Friday in Northampton County and a suspect was arrested for her death, according to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department. On Wednesday, police said Quameisha Dashay Branch was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Charged With Killing Dunn Store Clerk
DUNN – Dunn Police have arrested a 16 year-old suspect in the murder of a convenience store clerk. Police officers responded to a 911 call at 10:54pm Wednesday at the Family Mart, also known as “Franks”, located at 610 E. Broad Street. Officers found the victim, Nasi Azzan, injured on the floor behind the counter.
cbs17
Man stole trailer, led officers on highway chase, Garner police say
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man could face multiple charges after a chase Saturday afternoon involving a stolen trailer led to an arrest, according to the Garner Police Department. After 12 p.m., officers said they attempted to stop a white escalade after their flock cameras caught it on video...
WITN
UPDATE: Two more men caught, charged in Rocky Mount motel shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount said they’ve caught up with two more men involved in a deadly Rocky Mount motel shooting. We’re told that Naquandre Mitchell, 26, and Shamoral Williams, 28, were arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.
cbs17
1 found dead in Goldsboro, police investigation underway
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after a person was found dead Saturday morning, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Oak Street, which is near downtown, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department. Officers were...
'Is he breathing?' Body cam footage provides insight into Darryl Williams' arrest, death
RALEIGH, N.C. — The video of a man's chase and arrest by Raleigh police outside a sweepstakes parlor in January was released Friday afternoon, providing insight into the final moments of his life before he died in police custody. A judge ruled on Wednesday that the Raleigh Police Department...
cbs17
Man wanted for breaking into car outside restaurant, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are trying to identify a man they said is wanted for breaking into a vehicle. Officers said the man was caught on camera breaking into the vehicle at a restaurant on the 1800 block of North Pointe Drive on Wednesday. They said it...
WITN
Neighbors shocked after Washington man is charged with having bomb-making materials
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is continuing to follow the story of a man charged with having materials to make bombs. 45-year-old Joseph Hardison of Washington is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction after police found homemade explosives and other explosive chemicals used to make those dangerous items at the man’s former apartment and workplace.
cbs17
Rocky Mount police investigating after 4-year-old dies at hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old died after being transported to a hospital. On Thursday, officers responded to the 2200 block of Hurt Drive shortly after 10:30 a.m. in response to an unresponsive 4-year-old boy. The child was transported to...
cbs17
Teen wanted in Rocky Mount motel robbery attempt arrested in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen has been arrested in a robbery attempt Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel that turned deadly. Shamoral Williams, 18, is one of two suspects who were on the run, Rocky Mount police said. He was arrested in Enfield on Wednesday night. Police...
4-year-old boy dies, Rocky Mount Police investigating; Mother also injured: Police
Police said that officers responded to the 2200 block of Hurt Drive to assist EMS with an unresponsive child who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
13 years in prison for man who sold heroin, fentanyl to overdose victim in Raleigh, feds say
Prosecutors say the unidentified dead person’s phone showed that person and Tripp communicated about a heroin sale
cbs17
Chapel Hill man charged in January killing of Durham man; police say he knew victim
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A Chapel Hill man has been charged in the Jan. 12 killing of a Durham man. Asim Salah McKenzie, 23, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Marcus Anthony Smith, Chapel Hill police said Thursday. Police told CBS 17 that McKenzie and...
cbs17
16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
cbs17
Raleigh Crips Gang member sentenced to 8 years for conspiracy to commit murder, Department of Justice says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh Crips Gang (ETGC) member has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice said Friday. Rayquan Wiggins, 27, was sentenced Thursday to 96 months after court documents confirmed an investigation used...
WITN
Woman hit by stray bullets in Pinetops shooting
PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in serious condition at an Eastern Carolina hospital after officers say she was shot while sitting in a car. Thursday evening around 6 p.m., a man drove to the Pinetops Police Department and told officers he was sitting with the woman in a vehicle in the 200 block of East Lashley St. when the two heard gunshots coming from the passenger side area.
cbs17
Gotten a weird text from someone you know? It could be a scam, Scotland Neck police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police are warning about a specific kind of scammer — one that pretends to be someone you know. Officers said scammers can use a number you’re familiar with to call or text you, pretending to be a colleague, a friend or even family.
