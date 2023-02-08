ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Conte, native son turned Broadway baby, sings at the Strand

By Courtesy Strand Theatre, By Robert Sokol | Special to The Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TS2YM_0kh12YsJ00
Feinstein's at the Nikko presents Bobby Conte in "Along the Way" on Saturday at the Strand Theatre. Courtesy Strand Theatre

“So, what have you been doing since Chris Harper stopped paying your salary?”

Bobby Conte laughs at the question, a tip of the hat to a fiery Q&A event retort and later Tony Awards in-joke by Patti LuPone, his co-star in the recently completed Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Company.”

Recently 30, the San Francisco native is transitioning from the home-town-boy-makes-good first act of his life into the what’s-next phase. During this interregnum, he’s coming home to sing some songs on Saturday at the Strand Theater to share what he’s learned “Along the Way.”

The title, taken from his 2020 solo album when he was still Bobby Conte Thornton before severing his paternal surname, sets up an evening of introspection and anecdotes from his career so far. The album was born from an earlier version of the show titled “Blame it on My Youth,” which he performed in 2018 at Feinstein’s at the Nikko, which is also presenting this event at the Strand.

“The show is really vastly, vastly different,“ he promises. “Very few similarities between the versions, particularly now that the album's come out and I've curated the setlist.”

The album is the essence of easy listening of the best possible kind, with a dozen songs in styles ranging from classic Broadway (Sondheim, Jerry Herman and Bock & Harnick) and acoustic folk to gospel and swinging mambo. As a bonus track, Conte reveals the tune “Alice,” a gem of a theater song from an unproduced musical based on the classic '50s sitcom “The Honeymooners.”

“That was Alan Menken just being very, very sweet after I finished ‘A Bronx Tale,’” he says of the composer of “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Beauty and the Beast” and Conte’s 2017 Broadway debut musical.

“It was a time of not knowing what the next job was and wanting to curate my own work. I emailed him saying I was building a concert and would love to do some song, or a medley even, honoring him.”

Happily, Conte’s original idea of performing the seven-minute opening of “Beauty and the Beast” solo prompted Menken to dust off his trunk.

“Within an hour he said, ‘OK, here's ‘Alice’ and here’s ‘13th Street’ and other gems that had not been released to the public. I just couldn't believe my luck. It shows the generosity of spirit he has as a collaborator. He and Chazz (Palminteri, book writer) and Bob (DeNiro, co-director) and all those ‘Bronx’ people really took a shot on me. I was 23 years old and had never been on Broadway, and I had to lead their piece. So, for him to continuously show that support even afterward was a great, great honor.”

Boxcar Theatre, then a tiny black-box operation tucked into an alley just off Sixth Street in SoMa, gave Conte his professional start. It was 2010, the play was “Equus” by Peter Shaffer, and a just-18 Conte played Alan Strang, the emotionally challenged youth who blinds a stable of horses.

Artistic Director Nick A. Olivero recalls “he blew me away with his raw and authentic talent. He was committed and he was brave. The role required full frontal nudity during emotionally vulnerable, psychological breakdowns. Night after night, Bobby never wavered.”

Based on the “Equus” experience, Olivero quickly cast Conte in “God Sees Dog” by Bert V. Royal, which presents the Charles Schulz “Peanuts” gang as troubled teens. “I knew I only had a small window to work with Bobby again,’ Olivero remembers, “as he was going off to college and inevitably Broadway. It was one of the finest, most emotional, funny and touching pieces I’ve ever directed.”

A graduate of the Urban School of San Francisco and American Conservatory Theater’s Young Conservatory, as well as the University of Michigan, Conte soon proved that he is as adept with musicals as he was with dramas.

He made his concert debut in 2015 opening for Tony-winner Laura Benanti at the Venetian Room of the Fairmont under the auspices of Bay Area Cabaret, whose founder Marilyn Levinson first learned of him from her husband’s first cousin, Tony-winning director Michael Mayer.

“Bobby came to audition for our ‘Bay Area Teen Idol’ competition and what distinguished him from the other singers was the maturity and worldliness he brought to his performance of ‘Hallelujah’ by Leonard Cohen. The song inhabited him, from start to finish!”

Conte credits living in San Francisco with helping him develop his craft and embrace an expansive world view.

“It's where I met my first great teachers, particularly Craig (Slaight, retired Young Conservatory director) at A.C.T. I went to high school in the Haight Ashbury and walked every day through the Tenderloin to get to work at Boxcar. You just encounter the most eclectic group of people living in San Francisco.”

“My favorite thing to do in life, and San Francisco was perfect for this, is to just people watch. To put in earphones and pretend I'm listening to music and just watch people relating to each other. It’s great detective work for when I have to embody different people on stage or on screen.”

Some of those different people include characters from “Grease,” “The Music Man,” “Les Misérables,” and “Jersey Boys” at major regional venues like The Muny in St. Louis, Paper Mill Playhouse and Bay Street Theatre. A year in “A Bronx Tale” with the late Nick Cordero who figures prominently in Saturday’s concert and Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, led to his second Broadway credit in the COVID-interrupted, Tony-winning “Company” with LuPone, Katrina Lenk and fellow Bay Arean Matt Doyle.

At press time, Conte does not think Chris Harper will be paying his salary again via the “Company” tour slated to launch later this year.

“At this moment? I don't believe so. I'm preparing for some things that are coming up in this year that I can't yet speak about,” he says with an actor’s standard don’t-jinx-it discretion.

Which means, Bobby-Baby fans, that after Saturday we’ll all just have to wait for his second act.

