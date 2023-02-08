Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Post Register
CTE found in 345 of 376 former NFL players studied
(TND) — Researchers have found a degenerative disease associated with repetitive head trauma in over 90% of the brains of former NFL players they have studied. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy was diagnosed in the brains of 345 of the 376 former NFL players examined by the Boston University CTE Center.
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Post Register
Russell shines in return to Lakers after trade by T-Wolves
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — D’Angelo Russell and the new-look Lakers figured things out on the fly to take down the defending champs on their home floor. Working to get in sync with his new teammates and eager to complement Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Russell communicated on the court all game long after rejoining his first team where he played from 2015-17. The Lakers picked Russell second overall in 2015 out of Ohio State.
Post Register
Former King Brown has No. 23 retired, statue unveiled
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dustin Brown admitted to being uncomfortable when Luc Robitaille first told him that the Los Angeles Kings were not only going to retire Brown's number, but also immortalize him with a statue outside Crypto.com Arena. As Saturday's ceremony got closer, the former longtime Kings captain...
Post Register
A's acquire OF Bleday from Marlins in trade for lefty Puk
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics acquired lefty-hitting outfielder JJ Bleday from Miami on Saturday, sending left-hander A.J. Puk to the Marlins. The 25-year-old Bleday made his major league debut last year, hitting .167 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 65 games. He made 27 starts in center field.
