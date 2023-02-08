Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Crash on Wednesday near Rock Springs leads to 1 death
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6:14 p.m., an accident occurred on I-80 Service Road/Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs. Two vehicles were involved, leading to one death and one injured. The deceased is identified as Adam Tyler, 28, of Wyoming.
county17.com
Wyoming resident dead, 1 injured after crash near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. – One person is dead and another injured after a head-on crash near Rock Springs on Wednesday evening. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report, a Kia Sportage was heading eastbound on Foothill Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve. The Kia crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ram pickup.
county10.com
1 dead, 1 injured in February 8 Sweetwater County head-on collision
(Sweetwater County, WY) – A head-on collision was reported on the evening of February 8, occurring on I 80 and Foothill Blvd., that resulted in one death and one injury, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) preliminary report posted on February 9. The deceased has been identified as...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 11,2023
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -15. East-southeast wind around 6 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. West-southwest wind around 7 mph.
wyo4news.com
Sterling Matthew Suhr (February 19, 1964 – February 6, 2023)
Sterling Matthew Suhr, 58, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 3101 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
Linda Sue Burgess (February 23, 1956 – February 5, 2023)
Linda Sue Burgess, 66, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at her request.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 10 – February 11, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Senior Recognition Night for two activities
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School honored all of their seniors graduating this year from Indoor Track and Speech and Debate. With their loved ones around, the school administration and coaches wished them well with all of their future endeavors. Congratulations on all of your accomplishments thus far!
cowboystatedaily.com
Rock Springs Man Weeps As He Pleads Not Guilty In Overdose Death Of Toddler Son
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Rock Springs man accused of enabling the overdose death of his toddler son by keeping illicit drugs throughout his home pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Sweetwater County District Court. Daniel Scott James, 35, began weeping the moment Judge Richard Lavery...
wyo4news.com
Wolves win dual and meet Tigers tonight/Tigers basketball today
February 9, 2023 — Wednesday night, the Green River Wolves wrestling team traveled to Evanston for a dual match. The Wolves came away with a 36-33 win. According to Track Wrestling website results, Green River tailed 24-6 after the five matches, then won the next seven to secure the win.
wyo4news.com
Tigers and Lady Tigers fall short tonight
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — It was an eventful weekend as the Rock Springs High School Tigers and Lady Tigers hosted three games. Tonight, the Lady Tigers came up just a little short against the Braves with a score of 35-48. The Tigers fought hard within the last minute as the score stayed steady with a one-point difference. With just 11 seconds left, the Tigers couldn’t convert and the game ended with a final score of 59-60. Both teams will play against Riverton on the 17th at Tiger Arena.
Comments / 0