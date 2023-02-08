Read full article on original website
Make Your Own Homemade Valentines at Oxford Exchange
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook Feud
Fort King to host ‘Lunch with the Archaeologist’ next week
An archaeologist will visit the Fort King National Historic Landmark next week to lead a discussion on artifacts and local history. Fort King will host its “Lunch with the Archaeologist” event on Thursday, February 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. During the event, Gary Ellis (Director Emeritus from the Gulf Archaeology Research Institute) will talk about several topics including the fort and the various artifacts that have been found on-site.
Ocala to host Building Community Roundtable in March
The City of Ocala’s Growth Management Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Building Industry, will host a roundtable discussion next month for members of the building community. The event will take place on Thursday, March 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Ocala Golf Club, which is...
Ocala accepting applications for 2023 Citizens Academy program
The City of Ocala is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Citizens Academy program. Citizens Academy is a free 11-week program that touches upon nearly every facet of city government. Sessions will be held on Thursdays, beginning on March 30 through June 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at various locations throughout the city.
Moldy home of deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed
The moldy home of a deceased couple in The Villages will finally be power washed. The home at 2016 Cordero Court in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of another public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors. The home was purchased for...
Donna Melissa Reams
Donna Melissa (Lisa) Reams, 50, passed away February 2, 2023, in Salt Springs, Florida. She was born December 15, 1972, in Walton County, Florida, to the late Carroll Brinson (C.B.) Reams and Minnie Estell Tharpe Reams. She leaves behind to cherish her memory a daughter Angel Reams, two sons, Josh...
Morris (Mori) H. Fierce
Ocala, Florida – Morris (Mori) H. Fierce, age 75, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Ocala, FL. He was born September 23, 1947 to Iva Maxine Shelton and Dencil Autrey Layman, in Linton, Indiana and later adopted by Lloyd Leroy Fierce at age 2. He is survived by...
Complaints about outsiders at the squares falling on deaf ears
To all you Villagers complaining about the “outsiders”, stop. It’s falling on deaf ears. The squares are occupied by hundreds of stores and restaurants that pay a monthly rent that is more than annual salaries paid to there employees. Paid to the owners of the square The Villages Inc. The businesses also pay a percentage of their monthly sales to The Villages. It’s a cash machine for them. They will never restrict their market. That’s ridiculous. Secondly, it’s a vital marketing tool for them to share The Villages lifestyle. They are for the outsiders to make them insiders. Either accept that or move on. Nothing is keeping you here.
More residents discuss quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County, more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding this topic. “I also have an issue with dental services in the area. I went to a well-known chain here in Ocala....
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/10/23 - Sunday 2/12/23
It's Mardi Gras in downtown Leesburg, it's Super Bowl Sunday, and it's the weekend before Valentine's Day. Do you have any plans for this weekend? Lake County, Florida has a bunch of options for you!
Rev. Alvin Dean Newmones
April 8, 1935 – January 30, 2023 (age 87) Reverend Alvin D. Newmones was born on April 8, 1935 in the city of Caryville, Florida to the late Zebedee and Edna Newmones. He obtained his education in Florida, graduating from Howard High School. He was a dedicated member of...
James Maynard
On the morning of Thursday, February 2, 2023, Jesus opened the door and James (Jim) Maynard walked off this earth and into the arms of Jesus in Heaven. Jim was born January 25, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois to Raymond and Charlotte (Christian) Maynard. He moved to the Ocala area in...
Elizabeth Jane Macey
On Tuesday evening, January 24th, 2023 Elizabeth “Betty” Jane (Runge) Macey passed away. She was born on February 16, 1928 in McKeesport, PA. She was an excellent seamstress. She could sew anything, but don’t ever ask her to fix a zipper. Her days were spent watching Tennis, Girls Softball and her absolute favorite, Major League Baseball. She enjoyed going shopping and spending time with her great and great-great grandchildren. Her favorite saying was “Everything Happens for a Reason”.
Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up canceled due to weather
The City of Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up scheduled for Saturday, February 11 has been canceled due to expected inclement weather. The event’s organizers are operating out of an abundance of caution for the safety of livestock and participants. The event will not be rescheduled this year.
Cynthia Denise Thomas
November 6, 1964 – January 30, 2023 (age 58) Cynthia Denise Thomas was born on November 6, 1964, to Willie A. Thomas and Annie B. Autry in Ocala, Florida. She was educated in the Public Schools of Marion County attended Vanguard High School. On Monday January 30, 2023, Cynthia...
Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident arrested at his home
A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident was arrested at his home on a Lake County warrant. Jeremy Mark Mariz, 39, at 518 Carrera Drive was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday on the warrant which charged him with violating his probation. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center pending his transfer to the Lake County Jail.
Belleview seeks business vendors for this month’s Friday Foodie Fest
The Friday Foodie Fest will return to Belleview later this month, and the city is currently looking for local business vendors that would like to participate in the event. On Friday, February 24, the event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lake Lillian Park (SE Robinson Road in Belleview). The City of Belleview will also host additional Foodie Fests on the fourth Friday of each month through September.
Terell Rene Morand
Terell was a lifelong native of Ocala, Fl. He was educated in the public schools of Marion County and graduated from Dunnellon High School. Terell attended Full Sail Institute for Music Production Engineering. He went on to work as a Concrete Finisher and Foreman alongside his dad and brothers at John E. Morand and Sons Concrete and Construction.
Bobby Gene Dempsey
Bobby Gene Dempsey, age 83, of Ocala, passed away on February 7, 2023, at home. He was born on May 8, 1939 in Lithia Springs, Georgia a son to the late James Allen and Mary Marie (James) Dempsey. Bobby was retired from the United States Navy. He leaves behind to...
Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
Brick City Anime Festival returns to World Equestrian Center this weekend
The Brick City Anime Festival will return to the World Equestrian Center this weekend for its second annual installment. The anime and cosplay convention will take place on Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, February 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the World Equestrian Center’s Expo 1 Building located at 1284 NW 87th Court Road in Ocala.
