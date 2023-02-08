ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Public Radio

Big losses in November fuel a Kansas Republican Party changeover in February

TOPEKA, Kansas — Spurred on by frustrations over losing high-profile races to Democrats, Kansas Republicans on Saturday picked an aggressive conservative to lead the party into the 2024 election cycle. Party officials elected Mike Brown, a former Johnson County commissioner, to party chair during the Republican state convention. He...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Urging Kan. law change, Olympic gymnast shares story of abuse

TOPEKA — Olympic gymnast and Missouri native Terin Humphrey says it is time to support sexual abuse survivors by passing legislation that would remove the statute of limitations for civil and criminal cases. Humphrey appeared Thursday in the Senate chamber to receive a tribute from lawmakers and champion reform...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas Legislature introduces two new marijuana bills

TOPEKA (KSNT) –  Kansas’ current marijuana laws could soon be changing. Kansas lawmakers are considering two new cannabis bills introduced earlier this week. Senate Bill 171, also known as the Veterans First Medical Cannabis Act, would allow people to grow marijuana and for Kansas dispensaries to sell it but only to veterans with a valid […]
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Kelly: Salina among communities receiving Safe Streets grants

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced 12 Kansas communities will receive a combined total of $5 million in federal funds through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to produce local transportation safety plans to identify and address transportation safety concerns. Salina is among...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas governor signs proclamation, declares Wildfire Awareness Week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation on Friday naming Feb. 13-17 as Wildfire Awareness Week. The proclamation highlights the need for wildfire awareness in Kansas and recognizes wildfires as a serious public safety concern for all residents of the Sunflower State. Dec. 1, 2022 was the the one-year anniversary of a […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Friday, February 10, 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — A faulty weld at a bend in an oil pipeline contributed to a spill that dumped more than 500,000 gallons of heavy crude into a northern Kansas creek and pasture. The pipeline's operator, TC Energy, announced that news Thursday, estimating the cost of cleaning up the spill at $480 million.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans

You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Kansas Governor announces Medicaid expansion legislation introduced in state legislature

(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation in the state legislature this week. Kelly wants to see her state expand Medicaid, as has been done in 39 states. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: expanding Medicaid will not only provide health care to hundreds of thousands of hardworking Kansans, it will also boost our economy, strengthen rural communities, and...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

ACLU, motorists challenge Kan. roadside detention, dog searches

KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Detention of Blaine Shaw after stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 while on a trip from Oklahoma to Colorado snowballed Monday into a trial challenging constitutionality of the Kansas Highway Patrol’s policy of targeting out-of-staters and other suspicious people for vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs.
KANSAS CITY, KS
bvnnews.com

Will Kansas Go Green?

On Nov. 8, 2022, House Bill 837 was passed making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state of Missouri. The bill will be in effect on February 6, 2023, making Missouri the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana. Kansas, on the other hand, remains as one of the only states that has not legalized any possession of medical or recreational marijuana.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy