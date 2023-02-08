Read full article on original website
Kansas Public Radio
Big losses in November fuel a Kansas Republican Party changeover in February
TOPEKA, Kansas — Spurred on by frustrations over losing high-profile races to Democrats, Kansas Republicans on Saturday picked an aggressive conservative to lead the party into the 2024 election cycle. Party officials elected Mike Brown, a former Johnson County commissioner, to party chair during the Republican state convention. He...
Hays Post
Urging Kan. law change, Olympic gymnast shares story of abuse
TOPEKA — Olympic gymnast and Missouri native Terin Humphrey says it is time to support sexual abuse survivors by passing legislation that would remove the statute of limitations for civil and criminal cases. Humphrey appeared Thursday in the Senate chamber to receive a tribute from lawmakers and champion reform...
New bill to legalize marijuana for veterans in Kansas
A new bill in the Kansas Legislature would legalize medical marijuana for Kansas veterans.
Kansas Legislature introduces two new marijuana bills
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas’ current marijuana laws could soon be changing. Kansas lawmakers are considering two new cannabis bills introduced earlier this week. Senate Bill 171, also known as the Veterans First Medical Cannabis Act, would allow people to grow marijuana and for Kansas dispensaries to sell it but only to veterans with a valid […]
Kelly: Salina among communities receiving Safe Streets grants
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced 12 Kansas communities will receive a combined total of $5 million in federal funds through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to produce local transportation safety plans to identify and address transportation safety concerns. Salina is among...
Kansas governor signs proclamation, declares Wildfire Awareness Week
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation on Friday naming Feb. 13-17 as Wildfire Awareness Week. The proclamation highlights the need for wildfire awareness in Kansas and recognizes wildfires as a serious public safety concern for all residents of the Sunflower State. Dec. 1, 2022 was the the one-year anniversary of a […]
Marijuana, fentanyl among top issues facing new KBI director
Marijuana, fentanyl and the safety of Kansans are just a few of the issues facing the next director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Friday, February 10, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KPR) — A faulty weld at a bend in an oil pipeline contributed to a spill that dumped more than 500,000 gallons of heavy crude into a northern Kansas creek and pasture. The pipeline's operator, TC Energy, announced that news Thursday, estimating the cost of cleaning up the spill at $480 million.
These laws could curb fentanyl deaths. Why won’t Kansas lawmakers enact them?
On Monday, the Kansas Legislature introduced a bill that, if passed, would decriminalize a tool used to test drugs for the presence of fentanyl. House Bill 2328 was introduced with little fanfare in a quiet exchange of no longer than 90 seconds, midway through an otherwise routine hearing of the House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee.
‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans
You might not imagine Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, as a punk rocker with a safety pin through her nose screaming: “No future!” But that’s the ultimate effect of her proposals to radically reshape Kansas public education, directing state dollars to unregulated and unaccredited private schools. At a hearing Monday, the education budget committee chairwoman showed […] The post ‘No future!’ If Rep. Kristey Williams has her way, there won’t be a next generation of Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org
After Keystone oil spill, Kansas Democrats want to cancel tax exemptions when pipelines leak
After the Keystone spilled more than half a million gallons of crude oil onto native prairie and cropland and into a creek, some Kansas lawmakers want oil companies to forfeit their tax exemptions when pipelines burst. Right now, energy companies that lay pipelines in Kansas get to skip out on...
Wichita Eagle
Will Kansas crack down on Missouri weed? Lawman made national headlines with his raids
Kansas and Missouri have a long and colorful history when it comes to crossing state lines for the enjoyment of vices. Most of it has involved liquor and the states’ differing laws. Last year, with Kansas legalizing sports betting, Missourians had to start flocking west to gamble. Now we...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Republican Party to hold contentious leadership vote after governor’s race loss
Kansas Republicans are bracing for a potentially rancorous party leadership contest this weekend pitting a long-time GOP figure against a brash former statewide candidate who could take the party in a harder-edged direction. The fight over the party’s next chair comes as Republicans debate what lessons to take from their...
Pros and cons of fentanyl test strips
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has started a discussion about whether fentanyl test strips should be decriminalized in the state.
Kansas Governor announces Medicaid expansion legislation introduced in state legislature
(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation in the state legislature this week. Kelly wants to see her state expand Medicaid, as has been done in 39 states. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: expanding Medicaid will not only provide health care to hundreds of thousands of hardworking Kansans, it will also boost our economy, strengthen rural communities, and...
ACLU, motorists challenge Kan. roadside detention, dog searches
KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Detention of Blaine Shaw after stopped for speeding on Interstate 70 while on a trip from Oklahoma to Colorado snowballed Monday into a trial challenging constitutionality of the Kansas Highway Patrol’s policy of targeting out-of-staters and other suspicious people for vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs.
Kansas’ bivalent COVID booster rate is just 15.8%. These counties have lowest uptake
The updated vaccine better protects against omicron.
bvnnews.com
Will Kansas Go Green?
On Nov. 8, 2022, House Bill 837 was passed making it legal for anyone older than 21 to buy, possess, deliver, use, manufacture and sell marijuana in the state of Missouri. The bill will be in effect on February 6, 2023, making Missouri the 21st state to legalize recreational marijuana. Kansas, on the other hand, remains as one of the only states that has not legalized any possession of medical or recreational marijuana.
Kansas Public Radio
Don't bet on Kansas making much money from all that Super Bowl gambling
Kansas Lottery officials expect to see a large spike in bets placed for the Super Bowl. But the state will only get a small amount of the revenue generated from the big game — if the state-owned casinos make any money at all. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s gambling choices...
Kansans have more than $500M lingering with the state. Here’s how to see if some is yours
The state returned around $26 million of the $56 million it received last year. Here’s where the money comes from and how to find out if you’re owed.
