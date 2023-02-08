ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Study: Golf is good for physical and mental health

By Mallika Marshall, MD
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SdzXQ_0kh11xmZ00

Study: Golf is good for physical and mental health 00:57

BOSTON - With mild temperatures ahead, some people may be hitting the golf course which could provide a boost to their physical and mental health, especially for seniors.

Researchers in Finland looked at 25 male and female golfers aged 65 and older and found that an 18-hole round of golf had a greater effect on lipid and blood glucose levels than 3.5 miles of regular walking or Nordic walking.

They say even though golf has a lower exercise intensity than walking, it takes longer, so you tend to burn more calories overall. And because golf is played outdoors and usually with other people, it can also provide mental health benefits.

Comments / 1

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Study: Children’s academic success and mental health are impacted by screen time

New research shows putting your infants in front of a screen could impact their educational success and emotional health later. The study comes as parents and doctors regularly debate how much screen time for children is too much. Nowadays you can find a screen almost anywhere you go -- whether it’s your phone, tablet or TV, it’s hard to shield your kids from screen time. According to a new study published in JAMA Pediatrics, that could have long-term consequences for your child. The investigation included hundreds of children, whose parents documented screen time when they were infants. Researchers then followed up to test the kids around nine years old. The results show more screen time for babies was associated with decreases of what’s called “executive functioning.” That becomes very important.
valleyventana.org

Energy drink surge affects teen mental, physical health

Tatum Tomallo drinks three Monster energy drinks–nearly 500 mg of caffeine–before the end of the school day. The senior is an avid consumer of the world’s most popular stimulant – caffeine. A 16-ounce can of Monster contains about 160 mg of caffeine, but many drinks have added sugars and artificial sweeteners. According to Mayo Clinic, heavy caffeine intake can cause “nervousness, insomnia, irritability and panic attacks.”
MHK Fitness

Exercise Helps Mental Health

Exercise is an essential part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and its benefits are not just limited to physical health. Exercise has been proven to have a positive impact on mental health as well, making it an essential tool in combating stress, anxiety, and depression.
Medical News Today

Cardiovascular disease: Can eating 1-3 eggs per week help protect the heart?

A new Greek study asserts that eating one to three eggs a week can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by more than half. The study described the 10-year cardiovascular effects of self-reported egg consumption. The healthfulness of eggs is a controversial subject. One expert told Medical News Today that...
AMA

Massive study uncovers how much exercise is needed to live longer

Consistent exercise is good for a person’s health and well-being—that is well known. But how many minutes of moderate or vigorous physical activity are needed to lower the risk of premature mortality? A study published in the journal Circulation defines that number and shares guidance on what level of physical activity is needed to maintain health and improve fitness.
MedicalXpress

Trigger for world's most common liver disease identified

University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have discovered a key trigger for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a mysterious condition that causes fat to build up in the liver for no clear reason. The new insights help explain the condition in younger people and could lead to the first treatment for the most common liver disease in the world.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
MedicalXpress

Harmful effects of long-term alcohol use documented in blood protein snapshot

Biochemist Jon Jacobs has analyzed the blood of patients with diseases and conditions such as Ebola, cancer, tuberculosis, hepatitis, diabetes, Lyme disease, brain injury and influenza. But never has he seen blood chemistry gone so awry as when he and colleagues took an in-depth look at the protein activity in...
Medical News Today

Dementia only causes about 41% of cognitive decline: Study identifies other predictors

Cognitive decline naturally occurs as we age, with a common belief that dementia is the cause in most cases. Researchers at the Ohio State University say there are more factors causing cognitive decline than we once thought. Socioeconomic factors, physical health measures, and behaviors, including exercise and smoking, accounted for...
CBS Boston

New Hampshire considers mental health days for students

By Holly Ramer, Associated PressCONCORD, N.H. - A woman whose teenage son died by suicide in 2017 urged New Hampshire lawmakers Tuesday to pass legislation allowing kindergarten through 12th-grade students excused absences from school to deal with mental and behavioral health issues.Martha Dickey told the state House Education Committee that the bill would complement two other proposals she championed: a law passed last year adding the telephone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to the back of every student ID card and a 2019 law that requires schools to develop policies and offer staff training on suicide prevention. The...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
psychreg.org

Diet and Lifestyle Determines Dementia Risk According to New Study

A hugely significant study, published in the British Medical Journal, into age-related cognitive decline and dementia has stated that changing your diet and lifestyle from bad to good cuts your future risk of developing dementia by a massive nine times. The study also shows, significantly, that whether or not you...
MedicalXpress

Exercise solution for gym-going women with continence concerns

Women with continence issues are reluctant to continue many sports and gym programs, but new research has found a way to help women undertake resistance training that will help reduce the risk of stress urinary incontinence. It involves women engaging in a Kegel exercise program that will tighten pelvic floor...
CBS Boston

18% of U.S. adults use sleep medication at night, study finds

BOSTON – According to the National Center for Health Statistics, 18% of U.S. adults use some type of medication to help them either fall asleep or stay asleep.  Six percent take something most nights, 2% every night, and 10% some nights.  Women were more likely to use sleep aids than men, and usage increased with increasing age.  Whenever possible, it's best to avoid the regular use of these drugs and instead focus on developing good sleep time habits, avoiding caffeine and alcohol before bed, and engaging in cognitive behavioral therapy.
CBS Boston

New approach might identify autism in babies as young as 1 month

BOSTON - A new approach could identify autism in babies as young as one month of age.Early detection ensures that both the children and their families get behavioral support services that can improve outcomes. Duke University researchers studied the medical records of more than 45,000 children and identified patterns in health care that could predict as early as the first month of life which children would later be diagnosed with autism. For example, these infants were more likely to have seen an ophthalmologist or a neurologist, have GI problems or receive physical therapy compared to neurotypical children. Using this algorithm, they found that almost half of children with autism could be identified at 30 days of life. They say their findings will need to be confirmed but could allow pediatricians and parents to recognize red flags in the youngest of babies and begin therapy promptly.
FOX8 News

Do ice baths have health benefits?

The coolest thing on social media these days may be celebrities and regular folks plunging into frigid water or taking ice baths. The touted benefits include improved mood, more energy, weight loss and reduced inflammation, but the science supporting some of those claims is lukewarm.
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
105K+
Followers
31K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy