18% of U.S. adults use sleep medication at night, study finds

By Mallika Marshall, MD
 3 days ago

BOSTON – According to the National Center for Health Statistics , 18% of U.S. adults use some type of medication to help them either fall asleep or stay asleep.

Six percent take something most nights, 2% every night, and 10% some nights.

Women were more likely to use sleep aids than men, and usage increased with increasing age.

Whenever possible, it's best to avoid the regular use of these drugs and instead focus on developing good sleep time habits, avoiding caffeine and alcohol before bed, and engaging in cognitive behavioral therapy.

