Love Island’s Ekin-Su says her Turkish family are ‘sleeping outside’ after horror earthquake

By Joshua Rom
 3 days ago

FORMER Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu revealed her Turkish family are sleeping outside after the horror earthquake.

The reality TV personality candidly spoke out about how the natural disaster has personally affected her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3pc5_0kh11v1700
Ekin-Su desperately urged her fans to help those in need in Turkey Credit: Sky News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07cJ7y_0kh11v1700
The former Love Island star bravely opened up about her family in the Middle-Eastern country Credit: Splash

Although Ekin-Su was born in London, she lived in the Turkish capital of Istanbul whilst she starred in various TV shows in the country.

She was also born to Turkish parents Sezer and Zekai, who later relocated to the UK.

But the 28-year-old media personality opened up about her family who have been left devastated, in a heart-breaking interview on Sky News.

Speaking to Mark Austin, the former Dancing On Ice star revealed: "I have members of my family who have obviously experienced the shake, they've been outside, they've been sleeping outside.

"It's scary because it's people who are very close to me. I've had numerous people on Instagram reach out to me, they've sent me locations of an address, pictures live. They are screaming for help.

"I want to use my platform as much as I can to help anyone out there from Syria and Turkey."

The media personality also revealed that this disaster really hit home for her as she was always fearful of earthquakes whilst she was filming her TV project.

She said: "We always live on edge in Turkey, I lived in Turkey for two years.

"You never know, any movement, we're always scared of the next earthquake.

"There were predictions made many years ago that there would be a big earthquake in Istanbul, I always lived in fear when I lived in Istanbul."

This comes as the former Love Island star backed The Sun's Earthquake appeal.

She said: “Any support readers can give will be appreciated and hugely important.

“Any bit of help would be great.

"We need to save people buried under the ground.”

The star revealed that she wants to use her platform to help others who are desperately in need.

She explained: "As soon as the opportunity is given to me, I am there. Obviously it's my home, it's my second language. Anything I can do, I'm there to support anyone. So first opportunity, I'll be there.

"Anyone in the UK or whoever was following me [on Instagram] from whatever I was on before, I just want to shout here again, please help. We've got children, families, friends desperately in need of your help."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WyBZ7_0kh11v1700
The star was trying to raise awareness whilst she opened up to Sky News anchor Mark Austin Credit: Sky News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eD7nA_0kh11v1700
Scan this QR code to donate to the appeal

