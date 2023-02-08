ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Insider proposes trade for Mike Evans to NFC Team if Buccaneers decide to rebuild

By Dustin Lewis
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 3 days ago

Should Tampa Bay move in a different direction with Tom Brady retiring for good?

Are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still in a position to compete after Tom Brady's decision to retire? The roster is loaded with premium talent but is now lacking a difference-maker at the most important position in the league with only Kyle Trask under contact at quarterback entering the offseason.

READ MORE: CBS Sports Projects Buccaneers to trade up for Tom Brady's replacement in 2023 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers hold the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and have also recently been linked to Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who is visiting the New Orleans Saints on Thursday. There's still a possibility that the franchise brings in a proven option or a young signal-caller with a high ceiling. However, Tampa Bay also needs to stay ready in the event that the team is forced to roll with Trask or veteran Blaine Gabbert during the upcoming season.

If so, it might be time for the front office to start considering the future of the team. The Buccaneers are already north of $55 million over the cap without even making a move this offseason.

In the event that Tampa Bay decides to go the rebuild route while trying to get younger, NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock recently proposed a trade for the Chicago Bears to acquire star wide receiver Mike Evans.

In the hypothetical deal, the Buccaneers would receive draft compensation such as a second-round selection or a future first-round pick. Chicago is probably going to trade out of the No. 1 spot for a haul of picks from whatever franchise is willing to pay a ransom for a shot at CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, or Will Levis.

"If the Bucs choose not to go the patch-and-play route, they could opt for a medium or full-scale rebuild," wrote Schrock. "Tampa choosing that path could potentially open the door for the Bears to make a run at the No. 1 wide receiver they desperately need in Mike Evans. At 29, Evans still is at the peak of his powers and would give the Bears the downfield, jump-ball threat they need to help quarterback Justin Fields take the next step."

"The Bears traded their second-round pick for Chase Claypool but should have several draft assets coming in once the expected trade down from the No. 1 spot is executed." Schrock continued. "Suppose the price for Evans is a second-round pick or a future first. In that case, I’d expect the Bears to be very interested in making a run at adding a go-to receiver who can allow Claypool and Darnell Mooney to operate in roles they are more suited to handle."

The picks would allow Tampa Bay to stack up in the draft to secure young talent for the future while also saving money. Evans will make $14.5 million in 2023 and is entering the final year of his contract. That figures to be a costly investment for the franchise, who extended star Chris Godwin (3 years/$60 million) and signed Russell Gage (3 years/$30 million) last offseason.

The Bears gave up a second-round pick for Chase Claypool, whose production pails in comparison to that of Evans. It would take a premium first-round or second-round pick, maybe two, plus further draft selections to pry away a player of his caliber.

Moving on from Evans likely wouldn't be a popular move with Tampa Bay's fanbase but it'll depend on the offers coming in. If the Buccaneers truly receive an offer that will benefit the team in the present and the future, it's an option worth exploring.

If not, paying the soon-to-be 30-year-old is probably the way to go. Evans has stuck with the Buccaneers since being selected by the franchise with the No. 7 overall selection in the 2014 draft. He's recorded nine straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin his career, three more than the next best in NFL history. His nine 1,000-yard receiving seasons are tied for No. 3 in league history.

Tampa Bay would only be left with Godwin, Gage, Deven Thompkins, and Kaylon Geiger under contract if the team trades Evans. Julio Jones, Breshad Perriman, and Scotty Miller are all free agents.

Evans has totaled 683 catches for 10,425 yards with 81 touchdown catches during his career. He pulled down a career-high 14 touchdowns in 2021 before seeing his numbers dwindle slightly this past season.

READ MORE: Tom Brady's father has an interesting reaction to his son walking away from football after 23 years

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2023 offseason.

