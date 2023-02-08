ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Al Horford, Other Celtics Downgraded on Injury Report vs. Sixers

By Declan Harris
All 76ers
All 76ers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Odzi8_0kh11o5G00

The Boston Celtics could be without several key players in their match against the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Boston Celtics for the second time this season, with the race for the top spot in the conference starting to heat up.

While the Sixers center Joel Embiid is the only player they could be without on Wednesday night, currently listed as questionable with left foot soreness, the Celtics could be without a few players.

Former Philadelphia forward Al Horford has been downgraded to questionable, as the 36-year-old is dealing with swelling in his right knee. Across his last five games, Horford averaged six points and five rebounds per game on 31 percent shooting.

Another Boston big man that could miss out on Wednesday night's match is Robert Williams III, who is questionable with a left ankle sprain. Since last sitting out, Williams has been on a roll, averaging a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Suppose Williams is to miss out on the match against Philadelphia. In that case, it'd be the second time this season as he sat out of the opening night match against the two Eastern Conference powerhouses as he recovered from surgery.

One player that Joe Mazzula will be without is Marcus Smart, who will sit out his eighth straight game with a right ankle sprain. The defending Defensive Player of the Year went down screaming against the Raptors in mid-January and hasn't seen the court since.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH .

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers , follow @All76ersFN on Twitter!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target

If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Brad Stevens explains why Celtics traded for Mike Muscala

The Boston Celtics were quiet at the trade deadline, but they did find a way to address one of their most glaring needs. Big man Mike Muscala was acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Justin Jackson and two second-round picks. The move gives Boston additional frontcourt depth behind Robert Williams and Al Horford as well as outside shooting off the bench.
BOSTON, MA
Detroit Sports Nation

Proposed trade would send Ben Simmons to Pistons

Could the Detroit Pistons take on Ben Simmons and what many consider to be the worst contract in the NBA if the Brooklyn Nets throw a little bit of sweetener into the deal? With the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline just hours away, there are reports floating around that the Nets are trying to move on from Simmons. There are also reports that Simmons does not have any trade value around the league. Piston Powered of FanSided has put together a trade proposal that would potentially send Simmons to the Pistons.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Al Horford’s sister throws shade at 76ers

Al Horford’s sister Anna threw some shade at her brother’s former team on Wednesday night. Horford’s Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-99 in Boston. Horford did not play in the game due to an issue with his right knee, but that didn’t keep Anna from talking afterwards. Someone on Twitter chirped at Anna and... The post Al Horford’s sister throws shade at 76ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Trail Blazers acquire elite defensive player in trade with 76ers

The Portland Trail Blazers bolstered their defense on Thursday by way of a three-way trade with the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets. The Blazers acquired guard Matisse Thybulle from the Sixers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Philadelphia got Jalen McDaniels in the deal while the Hornets added Svi Mykhailiuk and multiple second-round picks. Thybulle is known... The post Trail Blazers acquire elite defensive player in trade with 76ers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy