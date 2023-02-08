Al Horford, Other Celtics Downgraded on Injury Report vs. Sixers

The Boston Celtics could be without several key players in their match against the Philadelphia 76ers.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Boston Celtics for the second time this season, with the race for the top spot in the conference starting to heat up.

While the Sixers center Joel Embiid is the only player they could be without on Wednesday night, currently listed as questionable with left foot soreness, the Celtics could be without a few players.

Former Philadelphia forward Al Horford has been downgraded to questionable, as the 36-year-old is dealing with swelling in his right knee. Across his last five games, Horford averaged six points and five rebounds per game on 31 percent shooting.

Another Boston big man that could miss out on Wednesday night's match is Robert Williams III, who is questionable with a left ankle sprain. Since last sitting out, Williams has been on a roll, averaging a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Suppose Williams is to miss out on the match against Philadelphia. In that case, it'd be the second time this season as he sat out of the opening night match against the two Eastern Conference powerhouses as he recovered from surgery.

One player that Joe Mazzula will be without is Marcus Smart, who will sit out his eighth straight game with a right ankle sprain. The defending Defensive Player of the Year went down screaming against the Raptors in mid-January and hasn't seen the court since.

