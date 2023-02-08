Kevin Durant Still a Possibility for the Phoenix Suns

Despite conflicting reports the Brooklyn Nets may still be open to trading Kevin Durant, a good sign for the Phoenix Suns

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Brooklyn Nets trade stance on Durant may change based on the Kyrie Irving deal.

To trade a player of Durant’s magnitude at the trade deadline is nearly unheard of. However, just because the Nets might trade the 34-year-old superstar does not mean they necessarily have to. Brooklyn will certainly demand a king's ransom if they are going to consider trading Durant.

The Suns will have to contemplate if making a drastic move in the middle of the season is worth it. It was reported that Mat Ishbia will collaborate with James Jones on roster decisions now that he is officially the majority owner and Ishbia is also rumored to want to be aggressive to try and trade for a player who can make an immediate impact.

There are a few things to consider: Phoenix has been a team that is known for their chemistry over the past couple of seasons. While Durant is one of the premier players in the NBA, will he have enough time to gel with the rest of the team leading into the playoffs.

Is it worth it to gut a talented roster just to acquire one player? On top of their chemistry, the Suns also have a tremendous amount of young pieces that they count on to play heavy minutes each game. Trading away guys like Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton could mean Phoenix will have to rely on players that are just not ready to be a focal part of the rotation.

On the contrary to these points - despite the Suns' success over the past two seasons -they are still yet to win a championship and trading for Durant could be exactly what they need to get over the hump.

Durant himself has won two championships and a duo with him alongside Devin Booker could potentially be the best scoring unit in the NBA. Two players that could put up 30 points in their sleep sharing the court together would be a glorious sight for Suns fans to see.

The trade deadline is tomorrow. Phoenix will have to act quickly if they want to get a trade done for Durant.