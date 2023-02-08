Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideVivian BrooksSeattle, WA
Man Who Served 2 Years for Torching Police Precinct, Backed 'Regime Change' Now Running for Seattle City CouncilEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Will Seattle City Council Fall Victim to “Simon Says…”Brajesh ChoubisaSeattle, WA
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Could backyard cottages expand from Seattle to the rest of Washington?
Legislation to support building more accessory dwelling units (ADU) within a property is gaining momentum, as a bill officially passed out of the Senate Committee on Local Government, Land Use & Tribal Affairs this week. An accessory dwelling unit (ADU) — known more commonly as a backyard cottage — is...
KUOW
Closing time...for 3 Bellevue schools, maybe Seattle eventually: Today So Far
The Bellevue School District is considering closing three elementary schools. Seattle Public Schools may be facing a similar decision. Debate around police pursuit rules re-emerged at the Capitol in Olympia. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 10, 2023. It could be said that I...
KUOW
Casual Friday with Lex Vaughn and Mike Davis
This week, there’s a special election, with one thing on the ballot: social housing. Microsoft is beefing up their search engine to catch up with Google, and the downtown Regal Theater is just like Schrödinger's cat - it’s either dead, or alive, but we don’t know which.
OnlyInYourState
The Rubber Chicken Museum In Washington Just Might Be The Strangest Roadside Attraction Yet
Washington state has its share of charming, unique, and downright bizarre roadside attractions. Tourists flock to the Emerald City of Seattle to ride the elevator to the top of the Space Needle or watch the famous fish throwers at the Pike Place Market, but did you know that Seattle is also home to a Rubber Chicken Museum? You read that right! You can’t miss the bright red and yellow building in the heart of Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. Step through the door of Archie McPhee and you’ll be transported to perhaps the strangest roadside attraction in Washington, and we mean that in the best possible way.
KUOW
Week in Review: Bing, violent crime, and school closures
Bill Radke discusses the week’s news with Jane C. Hu, Karen Weise and Joni Balter. On Tuesday, Mircosoft debuted a new version of the Bing search engine. It will run on a more powerful version of OpenAI's popular ChatGPT natural language AI technology. Users will still see normal web links with their search results, but also AI-powered responses that specifically addresses user questions. How will our lives change in the near future because of this AI development?
goingawesomeplaces.com
4 Awesome Weekend Trips from Seattle
Famously nicknamed “the Emerald City” in the late '80s, Seattle is a city that truly has it all. Not only do a plethora of famous musicians, actors, and other well-known personalities call the city home, but it's also the chosen location of several successful television shows and movies – did somebody say “Grey's Anatomy”? Seattle is a hip and vibrant city with lots to do and lots to see.
This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
KING-5
An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
KOMO News
What's preventing removal of violent Ship Canal Bridge encampment in Seattle?
SEATTLE — Drivers passing by a homeless encampment on I-5 in Seattle early Thursday morning had to dodge smoke and flames shooting onto the interstate after someone lighting off fireworks started multiple tent fires. This was the sixth reported fire this month at the encampment, which spans both sides...
KUOW
Mike's adventures in art: Seattle Opera celebrates Afghan art
If you are looking for some tips on how to experience art in the Seattle area, you are in the right place. In this weekly post, KUOW Arts Reporter Mike Davis gives you tips on what to do around Seattle over the weekend so you can have your own adventures in arts and culture.
KUOW
Faux spring hits Seattle’s housing market
Here's a forecast for Seattle area homebuyers: partly cloudy with a chance of less competition. The start of Seattle's 2023 housing market is off to a temperate start with financial worries buzzing. But for a few winter is offering glimmers of bright spots. Seattle Times business reporter Heidi Groover is...
Microsoft announces another round of layoffs impacting Washington workers
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft announced another round of layoffs Thursday. The tech company is eliminating 617 jobs in Washington state. The layoffs will impact workers in Redmond, Issaquah and Bellevue. In January, the company said nearly 900 Washington workers would be laid off, however, the most recent cuts bring...
Tri-City Herald
Don’t believe the smears. A fact-based police pursuit law makes Washington safer | Opinion
We have a duty to put people over politics and make fact-based decisions. In Federal Way in 2019, police chasing a “reckless driver” hit speeds over 70 miles per hour, resulting in the death of the driver and sending a 9-year-old passenger to the hospital. The same year in Seattle, a high-speed pursuit ended when the driver slammed into a parked garbage truck, killing the passenger instantly. In our home city of Tacoma in 2018, police initiated a pursuit to catch a speeding driver, chasing the car onto the Interstate 5 interchange where it collided with a truck, breaking the truck driver’s neck and causing “permanent and life-altering injuries.”
newsnationnow.com
Cost of living, crime among reasons for people migrating south
(NewsNation) — Many residents of northern and northwestern cities are choosing to move south for reasons that include high cost of living, surging crime rates and massive layoffs in the tech industry, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Last year, 1.3 million people moved to Southern states,...
KUOW
What is the social housing initiative? You asked, we have answers
Seattle voters have until Tuesday, Feb. 14 to vote on the social housing initiative, I-135. If you live in Seattle and are registered to vote, you got a ballot in the mail for the Feb. 14 election. When you finally get around to opening that ballot — probably at the last minute, let’s be real — you’ll see just one item staring at you: Initiative 135 or the social housing initiative.
Multiple women attacked in less than 2 days in Seattle
Police say these attacks happened over the weekend and into Monday. They have arrested two men in two of the attacks.
fixhomelessness.org
Nearly 40 Homeless People Kicked Out of Seattle Hotel after Numerous Violations
It’s been a rough week for Clarence Thomas. After living in the Hotel Nexus for the past few months, he found a notice saying it was time to leave this establishment in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. I ask him, “You only have a few belongings, it should be pretty...
Lawmakers seek to ban some utility shutoffs during extreme heat
OLYMPIA, Wash. — While the Northwest braces for more cold weather, lawmakers in Olympia are busy thinking about how hot it will get this summer. On Thursday, the House Committee on Environment & Energy takes up a bill that supporters say could be a matter of life and death during extreme heat.
KOMO News
Fire breaks out at problematic encampment under Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge
SEATTLE — Dark clouds of smoke filled the sky early Thursday morning when a massive fire erupted at a homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Fire Department said the fire was first reported around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Fire crews arrived and...
Comments / 0