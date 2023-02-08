ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Could backyard cottages expand from Seattle to the rest of Washington?

Legislation to support building more accessory dwelling units (ADU) within a property is gaining momentum, as a bill officially passed out of the Senate Committee on Local Government, Land Use & Tribal Affairs this week. An accessory dwelling unit (ADU) — known more commonly as a backyard cottage — is...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Casual Friday with Lex Vaughn and Mike Davis

This week, there’s a special election, with one thing on the ballot: social housing. Microsoft is beefing up their search engine to catch up with Google, and the downtown Regal Theater is just like Schrödinger's cat - it’s either dead, or alive, but we don’t know which.
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyInYourState

The Rubber Chicken Museum In Washington Just Might Be The Strangest Roadside Attraction Yet

Washington state has its share of charming, unique, and downright bizarre roadside attractions. Tourists flock to the Emerald City of Seattle to ride the elevator to the top of the Space Needle or watch the famous fish throwers at the Pike Place Market, but did you know that Seattle is also home to a Rubber Chicken Museum? You read that right! You can’t miss the bright red and yellow building in the heart of Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. Step through the door of Archie McPhee and you’ll be transported to perhaps the strangest roadside attraction in Washington, and we mean that in the best possible way.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Week in Review: Bing, violent crime, and school closures

Bill Radke discusses the week’s news with Jane C. Hu, Karen Weise and Joni Balter. On Tuesday, Mircosoft debuted a new version of the Bing search engine. It will run on a more powerful version of OpenAI's popular ChatGPT natural language AI technology. Users will still see normal web links with their search results, but also AI-powered responses that specifically addresses user questions. How will our lives change in the near future because of this AI development?
SEATTLE, WA
goingawesomeplaces.com

4 Awesome Weekend Trips from Seattle

Famously nicknamed “the Emerald City” in the late '80s, Seattle is a city that truly has it all. Not only do a plethora of famous musicians, actors, and other well-known personalities call the city home, but it's also the chosen location of several successful television shows and movies – did somebody say “Grey's Anatomy”? Seattle is a hip and vibrant city with lots to do and lots to see.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster. Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KUOW

Mike's adventures in art: Seattle Opera celebrates Afghan art

If you are looking for some tips on how to experience art in the Seattle area, you are in the right place. In this weekly post, KUOW Arts Reporter Mike Davis gives you tips on what to do around Seattle over the weekend so you can have your own adventures in arts and culture.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Faux spring hits Seattle’s housing market

Here's a forecast for Seattle area homebuyers: partly cloudy with a chance of less competition. The start of Seattle's 2023 housing market is off to a temperate start with financial worries buzzing. But for a few winter is offering glimmers of bright spots. Seattle Times business reporter Heidi Groover is...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Don’t believe the smears. A fact-based police pursuit law makes Washington safer | Opinion

We have a duty to put people over politics and make fact-based decisions. In Federal Way in 2019, police chasing a “reckless driver” hit speeds over 70 miles per hour, resulting in the death of the driver and sending a 9-year-old passenger to the hospital. The same year in Seattle, a high-speed pursuit ended when the driver slammed into a parked garbage truck, killing the passenger instantly. In our home city of Tacoma in 2018, police initiated a pursuit to catch a speeding driver, chasing the car onto the Interstate 5 interchange where it collided with a truck, breaking the truck driver’s neck and causing “permanent and life-altering injuries.”
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
newsnationnow.com

Cost of living, crime among reasons for people migrating south

(NewsNation) — Many residents of northern and northwestern cities are choosing to move south for reasons that include high cost of living, surging crime rates and massive layoffs in the tech industry, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Last year, 1.3 million people moved to Southern states,...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

What is the social housing initiative? You asked, we have answers

Seattle voters have until Tuesday, Feb. 14 to vote on the social housing initiative, I-135. If you live in Seattle and are registered to vote, you got a ballot in the mail for the Feb. 14 election. When you finally get around to opening that ballot — probably at the last minute, let’s be real — you’ll see just one item staring at you: Initiative 135 or the social housing initiative.
SEATTLE, WA

