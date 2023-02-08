Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Cold rain Saturday, possible wintry mix Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Occasional showers will continue to impact far southeast areas tonight, so plan for the possibility of wet roads in places like Clanton, Rockford, and Ashland. Most of our area will remain dry through Friday, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s. The best chance for rain on Friday will remain to the far south and east. Rain chances will start to increase across our area late Friday night.
WSFA
Power outage reported at Montgomery Regional Airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an “isolated power outage” at Montgomery Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson. TSA is open and operating a manual checkpoint screening and the airfield remains open and is operating normally, the spokesperson confirmed. The airport...
WTVM
Why some East Alabama hospital patients waiting 24 hours to be seen
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A trip to the ER for some in Alabama is taking hours, sometimes lasting a full day. Part of the problem, according to one health official, is little to no bed space for patients. One woman says with no beds available, she had to sleep in...
WSFA
SBA offering help to Selma individuals, businesses following tornado
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Representatives from the Small Business Administration were in Selma Wednesday to assess damages from last month’s tornado with federal and local officials. During a press briefing, the SBA said they plan to help individuals and businesses who have been denied assistance with the Federal Emergency...
Public Service Commission directs Alabama Power to refund $62 million to customers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power will be giving refunds to residential customers this August after over-collecting money in 2022. Some customers have mixed feelings about the refunds. Kevin Billups stopped in to pay a bill at Alabama Power’s Montgomery location Thursday. He says it’s been harder to do that lately. “It was very extremely […]
Search canceled for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County
UPDATE: The search for Kaitlin Larae Robinson has been canceled, per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ORIGINAL: Search underway for missing 14-year-old girl in Chilton County CHILTON, COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Thorsby Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Thursday. According to the TPD, Kaitlin […]
Alabama man pushing broken down pickup struck, killed by motorist
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday after a he was struck while trying to push his disabled truck, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Greenville, Alabama, man. Kenneth Lamar Holland, 31, was critically injured when he was struck...
WSFA
CrimeStoppers urges caution after multiple car burglaries in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There have been a series of vehicle break-ins in the capital city. Criminals are climbing into cars and digging through people’s personal belongings. Anyone who has ever experienced a car burglary will tell you it can feel violating. “All of my items from my glove...
wdhn.com
Pedestrian killed in Pike County
TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A 57-year-old Goshen woman was killed after being hit by an SUV near Troy. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 7:07 p.m. on Friday, February 10, Sherry Adams was critically injured after she was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by an unidentified 17-year-old juvenile.
Yellowhammer News
Auto supplier Samkee Corp. selects Alabama for its first U.S. plant
Governor Kay Ivey announced that Samkee Corp., a major South Korean automotive supplier, plans to invest $128 million to open its first U.S. factory in Alabama through a project that will create 170 jobs in Tuskegee and provide an economic boost for Macon County. After finalizing agreements with state and...
WTVM
Opelika Police Department investigate thefts, shooting on Interstate 85
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Wednesday February 8, Opelika Law Enforcement arrested indivudals in different crimes. Amongst those crimes, was an identity theft that occurred in the 1800 block of 1st Avenue. According to officials, there were shots fired into an occupied vehicle, which occurred on I-85 South between Exit 58 and Exit 57.
elmoreautauganews.com
Autauga Deputies recover Stolen County Vehicle in Dallas County
GREAT JOB BY AUTAUGA COUNTY SHERIFF’S INVESTIGATORS!. On Feb 8, 2023 the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a 2009 Ford F150 that belonged to the Autauga County Road Department had been stolen from their lot. A BOLO was placed for this vehicle and a post...
WSFA
Dallas County crash claims Valley Grande man’s life
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Dallas County has claimed the life of 56-year-old Robert W. Ingram of Valley Grande. According to ALEA, at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Ingram was fatally injured when his 2000 Dodge Dakota collided head-on with a 2020 GMC Terrain driven by a 53-year-old woman.
WSFA
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
Atlanta journalist spotlights stories of violence at Alabama's Mt. Meigs
The Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, located in the Mt. Meigs community of Montgomery, opened in 1947. At that time, it was intended to be a place where troubled Black kids could go instead of prison with adults. But to many Black children, it became a place where nightmares played out in real life: beatings, sexual assaults and torture were regular occurrences. It was less about reform than a new kind of slavery, one with echoes in 21st-century American life. What happened to those kids at Mt. Meigs is the subject of a new podcast reported and hosted by Atlanta-based journalist Josie Duffy Rice. It's called Unreformed.
Head-on collision leaves two Alabama women dead, troopers say
Two Alabama women were killed Tuesday after a head-on collision, state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the lives of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman. Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana, was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was...
3 goats fatally shot at Butler County farm; suspect sought
An investigation is underway after three goats were fatally shot over the weekend in Butler County. The shooting happened at 6:51 p.m. Saturday at Hope Afield Blessings Farm on Old State Road, according to Central Alabama Crime Stoppers. Authorities said the suspect drove onto the farm, got out of a...
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery
Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
elmoreautauganews.com
Narcotics Search reportedly ‘cut short’ at Prattville High today; Board officials Investigating
A search of Prattville High School with officers and narcotics K9’s today found a small amount of suspected drugs. We confirmed that no guns were found on campus by officers, who admitted their search was cut short by a school administrator. Our trusted sources tell the EAN that a...
WTVM
Opelika restaurant appears on Food Network’s ‘Restaurant Impossible’
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A local restaurant and country store got recent national attention in a popular Food Network show. The business was featured on the hit show Restaurant Impossible. People in the area say Walter’s Gas & Grill on Highway 80 are part of their everyday lives and is...
