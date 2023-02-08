Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading restaurant chain opens another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Shaquille O’Neal Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to St. LouisMadocSaint Louis, MO
Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Ohio State downs McKendree 3-1 in conference openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Left for Dead by Her Teacher: Ashley Reeves, a Survival StoryNikBelleville, IL
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Walter Monroe “Corky” Pumfrey Jr., 80, Pevely
Walter Monroe “Corky” Pumfrey Jr., 80, of Pevely died Feb. 7, 2023, at The Woodlands nursing home in Arnold. Mr. Pumfrey was an instructor at Ranken Technical College for 38 years, where he held a variety of positions and retired as department head of the industrial technology program. He taught day and evening classes throughout his career, and many students wrote letters detailing the impact he had on their lives. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and enjoyed riding and racing motorcycles, gardening, traveling, helping others and spending time with family and friends. Born Jan. 12, 1943, in Galesburg, Ill., he was the son of the late Fern (Riley) and Walter Monroe Pumfrey Sr.
myleaderpaper.com
John Willard Watson, 95, Hillsboro
John Willard Watson, 95, of Hillsboro died Feb. 7, 2023, in Rolla. Mr. Watson served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, then attended the University of Missouri. He worked for 33 years in sales and marketing for various breweries and was once known as Mr. Michelob as the Michelob brand manager for Anheuser-Busch. He and his wife owned and operated a clothing dry cleaning plant in Affton. He was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro and enjoyed playing golf, reading and traveling. Born May 19, 1927, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Willard W. and Marguerite (Poepping) Watson.
myleaderpaper.com
Peter Walter Stadelmann, 63, Festus
Peter Walter Stadelmann, 63, of Festus died Feb. 5, 2023, at de Greeff Hospice House in St. Louis County. Born Sept. 15, 1959, in Rothernburg Ob der Tauber, Germany, he was the son of the late Gertrude (Stadelmann) Saffell. He is survived by his wife: Patricia (Stinekraus) Mitsdarffer of Festus;...
myleaderpaper.com
Wayne B. Harashe, 88, Arnold
Wayne B. Harashe, 88, of Arnold died Feb. 7, 2023. Mr. Harashe was retired from the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Born Jan. 21, 1935, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late John and Loretta (Yeager) Harashe. He is survived by his wife: Sandra Lee Harashe; two children:...
myleaderpaper.com
Joyce (Loida) Van Sickle, 76, Hillsboro
Joyce (Loida) Van Sickle, 76, of Hillsboro died Feb. 4, 2023. Mrs. Van Sickle was born Aug. 12, 1946, in Maplewood, the daughter of the late Alvin and Fay (Vinovich) Loida. She graduated from Maplewood-Richmond Heights High School. She was a devout Catholic and attended Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro, where she volunteered. She enjoyed motorcycling, RV camping and traveling. She was a talented artist who loved animals, especially her late dog, a Bichon Frise called Barney. She loved spending time with family and friends.
myleaderpaper.com
Robert Raymond Ebinger, 3 months, Arnold
Robert Raymond Ebinger, 3 months, of Arnold died Feb. 7, 2023, in St. Louis. Robert was born Oct. 13, 2022, the son of Daniel and Megan (Kohler) Ebinger of Arnold. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents: Nancy Hahn, Darren Hahn, Jeff Ebinger and Marvin and Melissa Kohler.
myleaderpaper.com
Schaffer named Byrnes Mill Police captain
Steve Schaffer has been promoted to captain of the Byrnes Mill Police Department. After six months without anyone in the captain’s chair, Schaffer, a former Byrnes Mill Police sergeant, filled the seat on Jan. 30. He will be paid a $63,000 annual salary. As sergeant, he was making $52,000, plus overtime.
myleaderpaper.com
Vernon E. Kampmann, 91, De Soto
Vernon E. Kampmann, 91, of De Soto died Feb. 8, 2023. Mr. Kampmann was born Oct. 4, 1931, in St. Charles and served four years with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired as a certified electrician with Chrysler after 28 years and was a Christian. He was a self-taught musician who played guitar and other instruments, sang, hummed and whistled. He enjoyed gospel and country western, but his passion was performing bluegrass. He tinkered with projects like repairing radios and televisions, and enjoyed writing music, reading, mathematics (especially algebra) and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years: John M. (Hughes) Kampmann; and his wife of 4 years: Zelma “Louise” (Wideman) Kampmann.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Conservation agents plan Jefferson College talk
Over the past 30-plus years of writing about the outdoors and a couple more decades hunting and fishing in the woods and streams of Jefferson County, I have met several state conservation agents. All of my interactions with them have been positive. I have great respect for these professionals, dedicated...
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto woman hurt in crash
A De Soto woman was injured Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9, in a one-car accident on Hwy. 21 north of Lembeck Lake Road just west of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:25 p.m., Stephanie M. Akins, 33, of De Soto was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger south...
myleaderpaper.com
Crystal City teen hurt in crash between Festus and De Soto
A 16-year-old girl from Crystal City was injured Wednesday night, Feb. 8, in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. P south of Hillsboro Hematite Road between Festus and De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:05 p.m., the teenager was driving a 1992 Chevrolet 1500 north on the highway...
myleaderpaper.com
Leader Wedding Fair blossoms in new location
Elizabeth “Liz” Bland of Arnold was first in line when the doors opened for the 29th annual Leader Wedding Fair, held Sunday at a new location – the Corpus Christi Event Center at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Imperial. She had her eye on the custom bags...
myleaderpaper.com
Fire destroys building west of Arnold
A fire destroyed an out building near a home in the 3300 block of E. Romaine Creek west of Arnold. No one was injured in the blaze, Saline Valley Fire Protection Assistant Chief Chris Harris said. The fire was reported at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, and smoke from the...
myleaderpaper.com
Antonia Fire accepts offer to sell House 1
It looks like the Antonia Fire Protection District has a buyer for House 1 at 3538 Old Hwy. M, which has been closed for nearly two years. The district’s three-member board of directors voted unanimously in a Feb. 2 closed meeting to sell the station for $255,000, Deputy Chief Bobby Chrisco said.
myleaderpaper.com
Jags honor fallen coach, champ by winning meet
Looking a lot like a team capable of competing for a Class 4 state title this month, the Seckman boys wrestling team scored 285.5 points to win the second annual Cody Greene Memorial Tournament, hosted by the Jaguars Saturday. Jefferson City, winner of last year’s inaugural tournament, finished second with...
myleaderpaper.com
THE COUNTY LINE: Hawks and Tigers give fans a night of unforgettable hoops
I can always tell how big a game at Hillsboro is by how far away I have to park from the high school. Rolling off Leon Hall Parkway on Friday night for the Hawks’ pivotal boys basketball game against Festus, I quickly pulled into a spot about as far from the main entrance as you can get. It was a half hour before game time and cars were streaming in fast.
myleaderpaper.com
Northwest R-1’s Woodridge Middle School principal to retire
Woodridge Middle School Principal Shannon Umfleet is retiring at the end of the school year, after nearly three decades with the Northwest R-1 School District. Umfleet, 55, of Dittmer said she felt it was time for a new challenge. “It’s been a fabulous career. I’ve loved every minute working for...
myleaderpaper.com
County sees two more COVID-19 deaths
The Jefferson County Health Department has reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths – men in their 60s and 70s. With those two deaths, the county has seen a total of 37 COVID-19-related deaths this respiratory season, which began in October and ends in May, and 606 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.
Comments / 0