Charlie Kaufman to Receive WGA West’s 2023 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement

By Beatrice Verhoeven
 3 days ago
Charlie Kaufman , who penned the Writers Guild Award and Academy Award-winning Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, will receive the Writers Guild of America West’s 2023 Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement, the WGAW announced on Wednesday.

This lifetime achievement award is presented to members who have “advanced the literature of motion pictures and made outstanding contributions to the profession of the screenwriter.”

The career of the writer, director, producer and author began in the early ’90s with the cult classic sitcom Get a Life , and he spent time after that working in comedy and sketch TV before transitioning into film projects. He was nominated for a Writers Guild Award, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award in 1999 for his screenplay Being John Malkovich , for which he also won the Independent Spirit Award for best first screenplay. Adaptation earned Kaufman his second Writers Guild and Academy Awards , and 2004’s The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind won him a Writers Guild Award and the Academy Award for best original screenplay.

His other credits include Human Nature, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Synecdoche and Anomalisa . In 2020, he published his first novel titled Antkind .

Being John Malkovich is listed 74th on the WGA ’s 101 Greatest Screenplays of All Time, while Adaptation and Eternal Sunshine both appear on the WGA’s 101 Greatest Screenplays of the 21st Century.

Previous recipients of the Laurel Award include Nancy Meyers, James L. Brooks, Elaine May, Oliver Stone, Harold Ramis, Lawrence Kasdan, Eric Roth and Robert Towne, among others.

The 2023 Writers Guild Awards will take place on March 5.

