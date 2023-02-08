Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
salemleader.com
Local racer is number 1
Emma Hadley, a senior at West Washington, came home with the hardware after being named the2022 Pro Women’s champion at the Fly Showdown Series championship awards banquet this past weekend in Casey, Illinois. Follow her racing triumphs on her Facebook page, Hair Ties and Hole Shots Racing. Her parents are Tyson and Devin Shields, Campbellsburg.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Pixie Ann Judah
Pixie Ann Judah, 71, of Bedford, passed away at 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at I.U. Health Hospice in Bloomington. Born May 27, 1951, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Bruce and Kathleen (Hayes) Judah. She retired from GE in Bloomington and was a member of I.B.E.W. Local 2249 and Gullett’s Creek Baptist Church.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
wbiw.com
Obituary: Rosendo “Rock” Escobedo
Rosendo “Rock” Escobedo, 65, of Bedford, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Born on May 21, 1957, in Corpus Christi, TX, he was the son of Jose J. Escobedo and Gloria H. (Herrada) Shepherd. He married Karlynn Curren on December 23, 2017, and she survives.
WTVW
Evansville man accused of screwdriver stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is facing charges after deputies say he stabbed a family member with a screwdriver Friday afternoon. Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a home along the 2300 block of Westbrook Boulevard after a reported stabbing. Deputies arrived and spoke with the...
WTVW
USI women’s basketball cruises on Senior Day
EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – USI gets the win over Lindenwood 66-43. Five seniors were celebrated for senior day including Soffia Rieckers, Lexi Thompson, Tarre Robbe, Hannah Haithcock and Ashlynn Brown.
Here are Indiana’s 2023 Free Fishing Days
It still might be a little cold outside now, but it's never too early to prepare for a nice fishing trip...especially if you don't have to have a fishing license in Indiana. As you know, we have so many places in the Evansville area where you can cast a line out on the water and enjoy a day full of fishing. I know it's only February, but I cannot wait to get out on my kayak or hop aboard my friend's boat to go fishing. It's one of my favorite pastimes. Hopefully, it will start warming up sooner rather than later so we can do that, but in the meantime, we can wait as patiently as possible and start planning those fishing trips. Whether it is with friends, family, or just by yourself, a day on the lake is much better than a day at work, right?
14news.com
Dispatch: Multi-vehicle accident in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to dispatch, there was a multi-vehicle crash on North Saint Joseph and Buchanan Road just north of the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville. Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries at 5:35 p.m. According to dispatch there were no major injuries.
Silver Alert canceled missing Jasper woman
Police are looking for help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Feb. 4 at noon.
WTVW
State investigators seek info on Owensville funeral home fire
State investigators seek info on Owensville funeral home fire. State investigators seek info on Owensville funeral …. State investigators seek info on Owensville funeral home fire. Ron’s Sunny Weekend Forecast. Nice Weekend on the Way. Wayne's Detailed Forecast - February 9, 2023. Winter Jam comes to the Ford Center.
Westside Evansville jewelry store closing after 20 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After two decades of serving the Tri-State, McCarty’s Diamonds & Fine Jewelry will be closing their doors for the final time. Owners Bob and Mary McCarty announced they will be retiring and using their time to usher in a new chapter of their lives. “Throughout the years, Bob and Mary both […]
Several agencies respond to Oakland City fire
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Several agencies responded to a house fire in Oakland City on Friday night. Crews were sent to County Road 50 South. Firefighters said they were able to quickly put out the fire to prevent further damage. Firefighters said no one was hurt.
tourcounsel.com
Green Tree Mall | Shopping mall in Clarksville, Indiana
Green Tree Mall is an shopping mall located in Clarksville, Indiana, United States. The mall is located off of I-65 about four miles (6 km) north of downtown Louisville. It has a total area of 795,382 square feet (73,893 m2). It was named for a large boundary tree of considerable age that once stood at the location. Currently, there are more than 80 inline stores and 2 major anchor stores (Dillard's and JCPenney). The third anchor was Sears which closed on October 1, 2017.
vincennespbs.org
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It
The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
WTVW
Firefighters respond to late morning fire in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department was busy Thursday morning with a house fire on the city’s southside. Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 3700 block of Winchester Drive shortly before 11:30 a.m. Officials arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the single-family home.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
A 25-year career by the numbers
9,131 — that’s how many days were in the past 25 years. That’s how many days since Judi Brown began her career with the Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) on January 1, 1998. The days have quickly dwindled on that career, with her retirement on January 31st.
WISH-TV
Indiana Silver Alert issued for 50-year-old missing from Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a 50-year-old woman missing from Jasper. Lisa Harker was last seen at noon Saturday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department says in the Silver Alert. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.
Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
Crash involving Indiana trooper shuts down Johnson County interchange
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A crash involving an Indiana State Police cruiser and a sport utility vehicle partially shut down the interchange of Interstate 69 and State Road 144 near Bargersville Saturday morning. The Bargersville Fire Department tweeted at around 10:25 a.m. confirming the crash and that it involved injuries.
