ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Victims identified in deadly shooting incidents, Richmond police investigating

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqmBm_0kh0w4YC00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has now identified the two men killed in a shooting in the neighborhood of Gilpin Court last month.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officers in the area heard gunfire and immediately responded to the 1300 block of St. Paul Street.

According to police, the officers arrived and found one man — now identified as 25-year-old Terry Brown, Jr., of Richmond — with a gunshot wound. Brown was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Around the same time, a second man — now identified as 30-year-old Tyreese Robinson of Richmond — arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police. Both men reportedly died from their injuries at the hospital.

Occupant in critical condition, 3 pets dead following house fire in Loudoun County

“Detectives have determined Brown, Jr. shot Robinson, making Robinson the third homicide victim in Richmond in 2023,” a release from a spokesperson with the department reads. “Immediately after Robinson was shot, Brown Jr. was shot and individuals who were present fled the area.”

A vigil was held for Robinson on Wednesday night in Calhoun Park. 8News spoke to Robinson’s sister, Latisha Roane, who said gun violence needs to stop.

“It’s been rough trying to make sure my mom is straight. Trying to make sure my sister is straight. Everybody says the same message, ‘put the guns down.’ You can’t say it’s how the kids are raised,” Roane said. “If you want to fight or use guns, go to the military.”

Detectives are continuing to investigate these shootings. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective A. Darnell at 804-363-0878 .

Autumn Childress contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Richmond Police seek public help identifying suspect in attempted robbery

Richmond Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who attempted a robbery at a business on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard this week. At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 3200 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard for the report of an attempted robbery. The employee reported the adult male entered the business and demanded money.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Arrest Made, Victim Identified in East Broad Street Homicide

Richmond Police detectives, with the assistance of the Henrico Police and VCU Police departments, have arrested a suspect in the homicide that occurred yesterday on East Broad Street. Javaris Turner, 18, of Richmond, has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony....
RICHMOND, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Arrest made in fatal hit and run investigation

On January 10, 2023, Prince George County Police responded to an incident on the 21000 block of South Crater Road. A male was on foot traveling northbound on South Crater Road when an unidentified vehicle struck him from behind. A passing motorist discovered the victim on the shoulder of the roadway; he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Narcotics warrant executed at Happy Trees warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say they are still investigating after a narcotics warrant was executed at the Happy Trees Warehouse Thursday night. There were multiple first responders on Roane Street in downtown Richmond outside the warehouse. They have not yet released any details about potential arrests, charges or what they...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

73K+
Followers
20K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy