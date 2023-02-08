Victims identified in deadly shooting incidents, Richmond police investigating

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has now identified the two men killed in a shooting in the neighborhood of Gilpin Court last month.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officers in the area heard gunfire and immediately responded to the 1300 block of St. Paul Street.

According to police, the officers arrived and found one man — now identified as 25-year-old Terry Brown, Jr., of Richmond — with a gunshot wound. Brown was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Around the same time, a second man — now identified as 30-year-old Tyreese Robinson of Richmond — arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police. Both men reportedly died from their injuries at the hospital.

“Detectives have determined Brown, Jr. shot Robinson, making Robinson the third homicide victim in Richmond in 2023,” a release from a spokesperson with the department reads. “Immediately after Robinson was shot, Brown Jr. was shot and individuals who were present fled the area.”

A vigil was held for Robinson on Wednesday night in Calhoun Park. 8News spoke to Robinson’s sister, Latisha Roane, who said gun violence needs to stop.

“It’s been rough trying to make sure my mom is straight. Trying to make sure my sister is straight. Everybody says the same message, ‘put the guns down.’ You can’t say it’s how the kids are raised,” Roane said. “If you want to fight or use guns, go to the military.”

Detectives are continuing to investigate these shootings. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective A. Darnell at 804-363-0878 .

Autumn Childress contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.