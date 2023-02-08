ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

2 arrested after alleged string of motor vehicle burglaries in Canyon

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people were arrested Wednesday after allegedly being linked to a series of motor vehicle burglaries that took place Tuesday evening going into Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Canyon Police Department, officers arrested two suspects from Amarillo, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old, who were allegedly linked to the burglary of more than 10 vehicles throughout Canyon and on West Texas A&M University’s Canyon campus.

Officials with the West Texas A&M University Police Department said that they were called to “multiple motor vehicle burglaries” on campus. Officials said the burglaries were reported to have occurred at around 2 a.m. in parking zones 6, 16 and 31 of the campus.

Officers with the Canyon Police Department located a vehicle believed to be involved in motor vehicle burglaries on campus, based on descriptions from the West Texas A&M University Police Department, officials said in the release. Another car, later determined to have been a stolen vehicle, was also identified.

While officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, a “pursuit ensued,” the release said, ending in the car crashing into a parked car on the side of the road. After a chase, two individuals were arrested. The other vehicle, the one identified as a stolen vehicle, was driven away and was later found crashed in another location in Canyon.

“Residents with any video from the evening of Feb. 7 into the morning of Feb. 8 in the area of 28th St. and 8th Ave are encouraged to turn the footage into the Canyon Police Department by calling (806) 655-5005,” the release said.

Officials with the Canyon Police Department said they are investigating the case in conjunction with the university’s police department. Residents who discover they were “victims of a burglary of a motor vehicle” during this time period are asked to call the department.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

