Kanawha County, WV

WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities search for fleeing driver

UPDATE (3:56 p.m., Feb. 11): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the pursuit in Cabin Creek began over a failure to stop. According to the KCSO, deputies lost sight of the vehicle — an older model, beat-up Ford F-150 — around Ohley. The KCSO says it will update our team if deputies locate the […]
CABIN CREEK, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha City armed robbery under investigation

Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Woman charged in fatal Charleston fire pleads not guilty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman charged in a fatal Kanawha City arson pleaded not guilty Friday. Patricia White, 49, is charged with first-degree murder and arson in connection with a fire at a home in the 5200 block of MacCorkle Avenue in February 2022. White is accused of...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Records: Woman charged with threatening to 'shoot up' Tudor's in Boone County

DANVILLE. W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was taken into custody after she was accused of threatening to “shoot up” a Tudor’s Biscuit World in Boone County, court records said. Tiffany Rae Hill, 34, of Danville is charged with making terroristic threats after an incident Tuesday at the Tudor’s in Danville, according to a criminal complaint filed in Boone County Magistrate Court.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Suspect holds up video gaming parlor

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64W back open in Kanawha County

UPDATE (3:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10): All lanes of I-64 westbound at Cross Lanes are now back open. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of I-64 West are closed near Cross Lanes following a vehicle crash. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened around 2:16 p.m. Friday near the 47-mile-marker close […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Tractor-trailer fire near Huntington mall exit snarls traffic on I-64

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — A tractor-trailer fire snarled traffic on Interstate 64 in Cabell County on Friday, dispatchers said. The fire was reported about 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64 near the Huntington Mall exit, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The interstate was closed in both directions...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WDTV

Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
wchstv.com

Body of missing man found in Mason County after long search

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Workers at a plant in Mason County said the body of a missing plant worker was found Friday afternoon. Crews had been searching the pond at the ICL plant in Gallipolis Ferry after a man fell into the pond last Friday, Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said previously.
MASON COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Three injured in Boone County wreck

MADISON, W.Va. — Three people are recovering at area hospitals after a two-car collision on Corridor G in Boone County. Boone County deputies say the crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle pulled into the path of oncoming traffic rom Low Gap Road onto U.S. Route 119. The collision left one victim trapped in the wreckage and a total of three victims had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crash shuts down portion of Route 60 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of US 60 in Hurricane has been shut down following an accident involving two vehicles on Thursday. Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of US 60 and Main Street. One person was transported from the scene by...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, assault charges in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Winfield man accused of allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Kanawha County pled not guilty on Wednesday. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Sanders, 42, of Winfield, was indicted on charges of kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempted strangulation, second-offense domestic battery and strangulation. According to a […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha deputies work to reunite veteran with class ring lost more than 50 years ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The search of a vehicle by Kanawha County detectives may reunite a veteran with his class ring after it was lost more than 50 years ago. While conducting a theft investigation in the Cabin Creek area on Wednesday, deputies located a high school class ring with a gradation year of 1965, according to a news release Thursday from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

