West Virginia authorities search for fleeing driver
UPDATE (3:56 p.m., Feb. 11): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the pursuit in Cabin Creek began over a failure to stop. According to the KCSO, deputies lost sight of the vehicle — an older model, beat-up Ford F-150 — around Ohley. The KCSO says it will update our team if deputies locate the […]
Kanawha City armed robbery under investigation
Kanawha County deputies are trying to locate a man involved in an apparent holdup overnight at a local gambling establishment. Metro 911 got a call just before midnight from Ivy’s in Kanawha City. The caller claimed a man had come into the establishment armed with a gun, but then quickly took off. It was unclear if the suspect got any money in the incident.
Records: Man charged after Clay EMS workers say he threw jug in vehicle that caught fire
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a man has been charged in Clay County with third-degree arson after two EMS workers said they saw a suspect throw a clear gallon jug containing a brownish liquid into a pickup truck and the vehicle burst into flames. The incident...
Man arrested after pursuit on ATV in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (9:39 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 News that the suspect is a male. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is detained after they led police on a chase on their ATV in eastern Kanawha County. Metro 911 officials say the call came in just after 8:15 […]
Woman charged in fatal Charleston fire pleads not guilty
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman charged in a fatal Kanawha City arson pleaded not guilty Friday. Patricia White, 49, is charged with first-degree murder and arson in connection with a fire at a home in the 5200 block of MacCorkle Avenue in February 2022. White is accused of...
Kanawha County, West Virginia man arrested for allegedly stealing box truck from hotel parking lot
CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK)– A man was arrested on Wednesday following an early morning crash in the 500 block of Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County, West Virginia. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say when deputies got to the scene, they learned that the large box truck which had been reported stolen from the Country […]
Records: Woman charged with threatening to 'shoot up' Tudor's in Boone County
DANVILLE. W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was taken into custody after she was accused of threatening to “shoot up” a Tudor’s Biscuit World in Boone County, court records said. Tiffany Rae Hill, 34, of Danville is charged with making terroristic threats after an incident Tuesday at the Tudor’s in Danville, according to a criminal complaint filed in Boone County Magistrate Court.
Eviction notice gives alleged trespassers 10-day window to vacate coal company's property
CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. (WCHS) — An eviction notice issued by Kanawha County law enforcement officers Thursday laid down an ultimatum to alleged trespassers living on land owned by the Warrior Met Coal Company. In a joint operation with the Cedar Grove Police Department, deputies reported visiting about six people...
I-64W back open in Kanawha County
UPDATE (3:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10): All lanes of I-64 westbound at Cross Lanes are now back open. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of I-64 West are closed near Cross Lanes following a vehicle crash. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened around 2:16 p.m. Friday near the 47-mile-marker close […]
Tractor-trailer fire near Huntington mall exit snarls traffic on I-64
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — A tractor-trailer fire snarled traffic on Interstate 64 in Cabell County on Friday, dispatchers said. The fire was reported about 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64 near the Huntington Mall exit, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The interstate was closed in both directions...
Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
Deputies seek publics help finding vehicle, driver who forced accident
Alum Creek, W.Va. — Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office wants the publics help finding a vehicle and identifying its driver who was involved in a crash in Alum Creek. A Kanawha County deputy was investigating the crash last Thursday on Childress Road just before noon. Video surveillance showed a...
Body of missing man found in Mason County after long search
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Workers at a plant in Mason County said the body of a missing plant worker was found Friday afternoon. Crews had been searching the pond at the ICL plant in Gallipolis Ferry after a man fell into the pond last Friday, Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said previously.
Deputies search for missing teen in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen. KCSO says that 14-year-old Neveah Armatrout was last seen leaving her home in Cabin Creek to go to Riverside High School at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. She is believed to be wearing black jeans with holes […]
Three injured in Boone County wreck
MADISON, W.Va. — Three people are recovering at area hospitals after a two-car collision on Corridor G in Boone County. Boone County deputies say the crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle pulled into the path of oncoming traffic rom Low Gap Road onto U.S. Route 119. The collision left one victim trapped in the wreckage and a total of three victims had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Crash shuts down portion of Route 60 in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A portion of US 60 in Hurricane has been shut down following an accident involving two vehicles on Thursday. Dispatchers say the crash happened just before 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of US 60 and Main Street. One person was transported from the scene by...
Man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, assault charges in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Winfield man accused of allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Kanawha County pled not guilty on Wednesday. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Sanders, 42, of Winfield, was indicted on charges of kidnapping, malicious wounding, attempted strangulation, second-offense domestic battery and strangulation. According to a […]
Employee arrested for threatening to shoot up Boone County, West Virginia, Tudor’s
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An employee at a Boone County Tudor’s Biscuit World is in custody after threatening to shoot up the restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, dispatchers were told that an employee, later identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Hill, of Danville, was threatening to shoot up the open restaurant after a manager brought […]
Kanawha deputies work to reunite veteran with class ring lost more than 50 years ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The search of a vehicle by Kanawha County detectives may reunite a veteran with his class ring after it was lost more than 50 years ago. While conducting a theft investigation in the Cabin Creek area on Wednesday, deputies located a high school class ring with a gradation year of 1965, according to a news release Thursday from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
