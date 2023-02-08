ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Omaha, Nebraska

Crossroads Mall was an enclosed shopping mall located in Omaha, Nebraska, United States, at the intersection of 72nd and Dodge Streets. Originally opened in 1960 by Omaha's Brandeis department store, the mall has been home to several major chains, including Sears, Target and Dillard's before the store closed in 2008. The mall is now demolished, and is expected to be redeveloped as a mixed-use center, called The Crossroads, in 2024.
Chefs at Immanuel retirement homes compete in cookoff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Chefs from Immanuel, an organization with 18 retirement communities in Omaha, Lincoln and Iowa, competed and showcased their skills on Friday to a panel of judges. The competition was held in Lincoln at the Sysco test kitchen. Each chef was paired with another chef from...
Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?

Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
NE Chamber welcomes seventeen new members, board chair

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Chamber welcomed seventeen new members to their Board of Directors as well as a new chair during their annual meeting last week, with a five members having ties to Northeast Nebraska. Chamber President Bryan Slone says he is grateful for the new members in volunteering their...
University of Nebraska facing $38M budget gap, declining enrollment

LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter Jr. warned regents Friday of strong "headwinds" as the University faces the perfect storm of declining enrollment, higher expenses and a possible $38 million budget gap. "The business as usual, even over the last couple of years, is probably not...
Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
Built on pizza: Godfather's closes founding Omaha location in 1982

Fifty years ago, a popular restaurant chain was built on pizza — right here in Omaha. In 1973, William Theisen founded Godfather's Pizza in Omaha with an investment of $3,000 and 15 employees. Now, the pizzeria boasts more than 400 locations and 4,500 employees. In the archive video above,...
Bryant-less Illini lead ferocious comeback to steal road win

LINCOLN, Neb. — In a night where everything was going wrong, the Illini found a way to win. Despite Genesis Bryant’s early injury and poor shooting, Illinois exploded on late 20-0 run to propel past Nebraska in Lincoln, 72-64. Road struggles have been a theme of late for...
The Chief Big Elk sculpture will be placed at Lewis & Clark Landing

OMAHA, Neb. — The RiverFront's first new sculpture — which will be displayed at Lewis & Clark Landing — was unveiled Wednesday afternoon. The sculpture is a "life-and-a-half-size" rendition of the Omaha Tribe's Chief Big Elk. "Hopefully, this is just the beginning of great things that will...
