5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in NebraskaEast Coast TravelerOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Spotlight to shine in Nebraska on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
Nebraska is among a dozen states and the District of Columbia with laws under which homeowners can lose the full value of their home for nonpayment of a much smaller property tax debt.
tourcounsel.com
Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Omaha, Nebraska
Crossroads Mall was an enclosed shopping mall located in Omaha, Nebraska, United States, at the intersection of 72nd and Dodge Streets. Originally opened in 1960 by Omaha's Brandeis department store, the mall has been home to several major chains, including Sears, Target and Dillard's before the store closed in 2008. The mall is now demolished, and is expected to be redeveloped as a mixed-use center, called The Crossroads, in 2024.
klkntv.com
Chefs at Immanuel retirement homes compete in cookoff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Chefs from Immanuel, an organization with 18 retirement communities in Omaha, Lincoln and Iowa, competed and showcased their skills on Friday to a panel of judges. The competition was held in Lincoln at the Sysco test kitchen. Each chef was paired with another chef from...
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska University Board of Regents votes to combine plant biology majors
The Nebraska University Board of Regents gathered for its first meeting of 2023 Friday morning to vote on combining the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s multiple Plant Biology majors, elect a new vice chair and discuss a vast range of topics. After some discussion, the board moved to offer one...
1011now.com
The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
KETV.com
University of Nebraska Board of Regents planning for shortfall from Jim Pillen's proposed budget
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska system President Ted Carter is warning of strong headwinds, and the university may have to make some drastic changes. The concern was discussed during the board of regents meeting Friday morning. Carter said Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget only gives a 2%...
This Is Nebraska's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway
For anniversaries, Valentine's Day, or just because.
doniphanherald.com
Undetermined compromise helps advance 'constitutional carry' bill in Nebraska Legislature
An agreement to reach a yet-undetermined compromise was enough to convince concerned state lawmakers to advance a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted 5-0 Friday to push LB77 out of committee and into the first round of debate. Sens....
norfolkneradio.com
NE Chamber welcomes seventeen new members, board chair
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Chamber welcomed seventeen new members to their Board of Directors as well as a new chair during their annual meeting last week, with a five members having ties to Northeast Nebraska. Chamber President Bryan Slone says he is grateful for the new members in volunteering their...
KETV.com
University of Nebraska facing $38M budget gap, declining enrollment
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter Jr. warned regents Friday of strong "headwinds" as the University faces the perfect storm of declining enrollment, higher expenses and a possible $38 million budget gap. "The business as usual, even over the last couple of years, is probably not...
Free and affordable events happening around Omaha this Super Bowl weekend
Watching the Super Bowl, enjoying nature or admiring art, whatever it is, Omaha and surrounding areas have you covered with these affordable weekend events.
News Channel Nebraska
Trucker faces probable cause hearing for chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man is scheduled for a hearing next month to determine criminal probable cause after a December pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska. Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, is charged in Lancaster County Court with assault on an officer using a motor...
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn Hampton
Nebraska football was able to make the cut for four-star wide receiver Aeryn Hampton. The wide receiver put Nebraska football in his top seven. This was first reported by ON3's Hayes Fawcett.
WOWT
$100 million deal turning Omaha wastewater into city revenue and fertilizer for farmers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you live in Bellevue just west of the Missouri River, you probably have noticed a strong smell. That smell comes from the Papio Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. “We take dirty water and remove the pollutants from that dirty water,” said Michael Arends, manager of water...
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
KETV.com
Built on pizza: Godfather's closes founding Omaha location in 1982
Fifty years ago, a popular restaurant chain was built on pizza — right here in Omaha. In 1973, William Theisen founded Godfather's Pizza in Omaha with an investment of $3,000 and 15 employees. Now, the pizzeria boasts more than 400 locations and 4,500 employees. In the archive video above,...
thechampaignroom.com
Bryant-less Illini lead ferocious comeback to steal road win
LINCOLN, Neb. — In a night where everything was going wrong, the Illini found a way to win. Despite Genesis Bryant’s early injury and poor shooting, Illinois exploded on late 20-0 run to propel past Nebraska in Lincoln, 72-64. Road struggles have been a theme of late for...
KETV.com
The Chief Big Elk sculpture will be placed at Lewis & Clark Landing
OMAHA, Neb. — The RiverFront's first new sculpture — which will be displayed at Lewis & Clark Landing — was unveiled Wednesday afternoon. The sculpture is a "life-and-a-half-size" rendition of the Omaha Tribe's Chief Big Elk. "Hopefully, this is just the beginning of great things that will...
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Feb. 10
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – High school basketball was back in action across the Capital City on Friday night. Here are the scores and highlights.
