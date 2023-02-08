Ready for spring and summer? Here’s when Denver will see later sunsets and earlier sunrises

DENVER (KDVR) — With a winter as cold as Denver has had so far, spring and summer can seem far away. But one of the characteristics of the warmer seasons is earlier sunrises and later sunsets.

On Wednesday, the sun rose at 7:01 a.m. and set at 5:28 p.m. in Denver, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration .

But as the days tick closer to spring and summer, the sun will start to rise earlier and set later. When Daylight Saving Time kicks in on March 12, the difference will be even more pronounced.

When will Denver see earlier sunrises?

Thursday will be the last day the sun will rise after 7 a.m. until after DST sets the clock forward by an hour.

There will be 10 days in March that the sun rises after 7 a.m., but after March 22, the next time the sun will rise after 7 a.m. will be in late November.

The earliest you can expect the sun to rise in the Mile High City, according to NOAA, is around 5:31 a.m., which will happen in mid-June.

When will Denver see later sunsets?

If you enjoy sunsets after 6 p.m., you will have to wait until March to see them. The first time Denver will see a 6 p.m. sunset is March 9.

The sunset will jump to after 7 p.m. three days later when DST springs the clocks forward.

After that, the next time Denver can expect an early-evening sunset before 6 p.m. will be on Halloween night.

The latest sunsets in Denver will be 8:32 p.m. for several days in late June and early July.

