WNEM
Skies clear tonight, sunnier and warmer weekend follows
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re drying out slightly today compared to where we were on Thursday, but snow showers are still passing through early this evening. These snow showers are dropping visibility occasionally on the roads, but otherwise haven’t caused too many disruptions as they’ve passed through. They should wind down soon and once they do, conditions are expected to be much drier, and much brighter as we head into the weekend. And if you’re a fan of the warmth, you’ll like this weekend and next week!
WNEM
Slick roads north Friday morning, then a bright weekend ahead
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Thursday was definitely a washout with all of the rain that moved through. Some snow showers on the backside of that in the middle of the night have brought some road accumulations this morning, prompting some school closings too. Through today, conditions will dry out again but stay brisk, then a very bright weekend is ahead of us!
WNEM
Rain and snow taper off, cooler Friday, beautiful weekend follows
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a messy day around Mid-Michigan, with some areas seeing icy roads this morning, others seeing heavy rainfall, and as we’ve started to move into the evening, a bit of snow. Luckily the wet weather will slow down a bit late tonight, and...
Keep the snow shovel out, Michigan could get clocked with a snowstorm in this pattern
We currently have a very active storm pattern with large storm systems stretching across the northern hemisphere. If one or two of these storms take a certain track, southern Lower Michigan could have a real snowstorm. The storm systems are lined up across the Pacific. The next four storms over...
High winds, heavy rain, and record warmth possible Thursday
A storm system will bring heavy rain, high wind, and spring temps to Michigan. Some areas could have over an inch of rain with winds gusting over 50mph. Things will settle down quickly by the weekend.
Blizzard likely for some, high-impact storm likely for all
School and road closures are likely next Wednesday with a major winter storm set to bring dangerous travel to the region.
50-mph winds expected for metro Detroit
Are you ready for some unusual Michigan winter weather? It’s time to put those winter coats away and pull out your rain jackets. The Detroit area is expected to experience heavy rain and wind, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's what to expect:
Several inches of heavy, wet snow possible for U.P. with next storm system
MARQUETTE, MI - The next storm system moving into the Great Lakes will bring accumulating snow to portions of the eastern Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan. As of Wednesday, the low pressure system that will be responsible for this snow is strengthening over eastern Texas. Tonight into tomorrow morning, this system will advance northward into northern Illinois, while intensifying into a moderately strong system.
14news.com
On alert for strong storms overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Strong low pressure continued to move toward the Tri-State on Wednesday. Rain and strong winds will arrive Wednesday evening, with a few severe thunderstorms possible during the overnight hours. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but a tornado or two can’t be ruled out, especially over Western Kentucky. Heavy rainfall will also be a concern with 1-1.5″ of rainfall possible. Low temps will drop into the upper 40s on Thursday morning. The low pressure and rain will pull away on Thursday morning, but clouds will remain. Highs on Thursday will reach 50 degrees. Colder air will filter in on Thursday night, so Friday’s low will fall into the lower 30s. Continued cloudy on Friday afternoon with a high of 43. Sunny and cold over the weekend with lows in the mid 20s on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. More rain likely by Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
spectrumnews1.com
County-by-county: Heavy snow possible on Thursday
A winter storm will continue to bring rain, snow and wintry mix to southern Wisconsin through the day on Thursday. Our Spectrum News 1 Weather Experts will home in on which of the counties will be affected the most in this county-by-county breakdown. What You Need To Know. Winter Weather...
'Mother Nature unfortunately didn’t cooperate': Deteriorating ice, warm weather may prompt early shanty removal
Anglers heading out to ice fish in the Lower Peninsula need to be cautious as unseasonable weather may prompt officials to call for shanty removal prior to the seasonal dates, officials warned.
Parts of north Georgia could see winter weather this weekend. Here’s what we know
You may think spring is here to stay, but think again.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
High wind warning across Ohio tomorrow
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky counties on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Expect 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 60 mph. A wind advisory is issued for Ashland,...
Next 24 hours could bring 'whiteout' conditions, subzero windchill to Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, snow squalls and whiteout conditions will be possible on Wednesday night in Colorado. Impacts will be most likely in the mountains, with the heaviest snowfall expected to take place this evening. In terms of snowfall potential, around three to six inches of snow will...
Piedmont Triad on track to see one of the latest first measurable snow
(WGHP) – February marks the last month of meteorological winter and snow lovers across the Piedmont Triad are starting to get discouraged. On average, our first accumulating snowfall happens in early January. In recent years, the last time we waited this long was in 2020 when the snow didn’t arrive until late February. Every winter, […]
High Wind Watch, isolated severe thunderstorm area in far southern Michigan forecast
The strong storm system coming from the southwest will get far southern Michigan into the spring-like sector of the storm. As a result, thunderstorms may occur for this strange winter storm. There is a high wind watch in effect from the Michigan border counties southward into Indiana, Illinois and Ohio....
Summit Daily News
Heavy bands of snow predicted in Summit County through Thursday evening as snowstorm potential grows for next week
Wind gusts up to 55 mph and bands of heavy snow could make driving difficult until Thursday evening, according to National Weather Service of Boulder reports. An incoming storm is expected to bring hazards mostly to the High Country, including Summit County, as a cold front moves across the state and mountains from late Wednesday until Thursday evening.
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
5newsonline.com
Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning
ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
beltmag.com
On Woolly Bear Caterpillars and Michiganders
It takes a lot of work to survive winter. It takes a lot of gear, a lot of preparations. Buying salt for the driveway, buying kitty litter for our trunks. Making sure there’s blankets and flashlights and bottled water in the car in case we’re stuck in a drift or the car won’t start when it’s below freezing.
