ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

UFC 284 results: Yair Rodriguez triangle chokes Josh Emmett to claim interim featherweight title

The dynamic offense of Yair Rodriguez has led him to a piece of UFC gold. Mexico’s Rodriguez (15-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) took on Josh Emmett in the co-main event of UFC 284 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia with the interim featherweight title on the line. Emmett (18-3 MMA, 9-3 UFC) threatened Rodriguez with big power, but would find himself trapped in a triangle submission in the second round.
Tri-City Herald

Justin Tafa details hardships of injuries during long layoff before UFC 284

PERTH, Australia – Things weren’t easy for Justin Tafa leading into his UFC 284 home fight. The 28-year-old Australian heavyweight snapped a two-fight skid with a brilliant head kick knockout of Harry Hunsucker in December 2021. But he couldn’t get any momentum going in 2022 thanks to injuries.
Tri-City Herald

Former UFC champion Jose Aldo wins pro boxing debut in one-sided decision

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo can now call himself a professional boxer, and an undefeated one at that. Friday, Aldo laced up the boxing gloves for the first time at Shooto Brazil Boxing, which took place at Nova Uniao Upper Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and aired live on UFC Fight Pass. The six-round fight would go the distance, with only one judge finding a round to score for Aldo’s 33-year-old opponent Alberto Emmanuel Zambrano.

Comments / 0

Community Policy