500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned AwayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
Rollover crash Saturday morning in northeast El Paso sends four people to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a rollover early Saturday morning at Gateway North Boulevard and Sean Hagerty that sent four people to the hospital according to the El Paso Fire Department dispatch. No other vehicles were involved said dispatch. Four passengers were sent to the hospital...
cbs4local.com
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by vehicle on I-10 west at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on I-10 west at Transmountain are closed after a person was hit by a vehicle and died. The crash happened around 8:37 p.m. All traffic is exiting at Artcraft exit 8. It's unknown what caused the crash. No other information was provided.
cbs4local.com
Police release name of person killed in hit-and-run Friday night at 1-10 west
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department, the name of a pedestrian that was killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 10 west and Transmountain Road Friday night has been released. According to police 42-year-old Cesar Rodriquez, of Canutillo, Texas was hit...
KVIA
Pedestrian killed in crash along I-10 and Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say one person has died after a crash along I-10 and Transmountain. The collision took place just before 9 p.m. TXDOT said all westbound lanes were closed with traffic detouring on Transmountain exit 6. This is a developing story and information will...
Car crash in northeast El Paso injures 4 people, 2 seriously
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four people are injured, two seriously, after a car crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened near Gateway North Blvd. and Sean Haggerty Dr. in northeast El Paso. According to preliminary emergency reports, the crash happened at 1:58 a.m. Four people were taken to the hospital, two with injuries that The post Car crash in northeast El Paso injures 4 people, 2 seriously appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Woman hit by vehicle in west central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was hit by a vehicle in west central El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The incident happened at east Schuster Avenue and Brown Street. The woman is believed to be in her 40s. She was taken to...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Fire ladder used to rescue person from railroad track near US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person at the top of railroad bridge needed help in west El Paso early Friday morning. El Paso Fire Department was called to assist Border Patrol agents just after 5:30 a.m. A person was stuck at the top of a railroad bridge along...
Police need help in finding hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian
UPDATE: Special Traffic Investigators responded to a collision involving a pedestrian resulting in a fatality. Officials identified the pedestrian to be 42-year-old Cesar Rodriguez, who was crossing I-10 West from north to south when he was struck by a vehicle. Officials say the driver fled the scene after the collision. Investigators ask that if anyone […]
El Paso bar accused of overserving after fatal crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the Chino Chido bar following Sunday’s fatal crash in Downtown El Paso. According to the TABC, the agency opened an investigation Wednesday regarding allegations of overservice at the bar, connected to the fatal accident. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, 20-year-old Antonio […]
Crews attempt a safe rescue of a cat reportedly stranded on utility pole
Update: Witnesses reached out to ABC-7 said they were successful in bringing the feline down after crews were not successful. Viewer Verona Ogden provided ABC-7 with video showing concerned residents pushing a basket up the pole and the cat jumping in. El Paso Electric tells ABC-7 their crews deemed any rescue attempt to dangerous and The post Crews attempt a safe rescue of a cat reportedly stranded on utility pole appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Fatal crash in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say they're responding to a deadly crash in south-central El Paso. The call came in around 3:35 p.m. The crash happened 100 N. Cotton St. and Olive Ave. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
Burning of weeds likely caused house fire in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire investigators believe a homeowner burning weeds led to his home catching fire Wednesday evening. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to the report of a structure fire on the 5700 block of East Mesa Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find light smoke visible and fire […]
cbs4local.com
Firefighters put out vacant home fire in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vacant home fire was reported in Las Cruces on Thursday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Dona Ana Road and Karen Avenue around 4 a.m. Though the home was vacant when firefighters arrived, fire investigators found evidence that suggests it was...
1 person dead in traffic ‘incident’ in South-Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are reporting that one person is dead on scene after a traffic “incident” in South-Central El Paso this afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Cotton. That’s near the Magoffin House State Historic Site. Initial reports from police indicate that a man is dead after […]
KFOX 14
Police identify man who died after stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the victim who died in connection to a deadly stabbing in central El Paso last week. Officers responded to the Las Palmas Medical Center to an aggravated assault call. The original incident happened Thursday at the 100 block of Noble Street. The...
Wrong-way driver in fatal Downtown El Paso crash charged with intoxication manslaughter
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 20-year-old Denton, Texas, man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash that happened in Downtown El Paso early Sunday morning, police said. Police said Antonio Machorro Jr. was speeding the wrong way on Stanton Street at about 2:30 a.m. Machorro’s car struck a vehicle […]
YAHOO!
Former Fort Bliss soldier sentenced to probation in fatal drunk-driving crash
A former Fort Bliss soldier was sentenced to 10 years of probation after he was found guilty of intoxicated manslaughter. Ivan Romo was sentenced Thursday by a jury in connection with a fatal 2020 drunken-driving crash, according to court records. The same jury found him guilty in the case the previous day.
cbs4local.com
Student injured after incident at Guillen Middle School released; still unable to walk
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A week after a young boy was left unable to move temporarily after an incident at Guillen Middle School was released from the hospital. CBS4 spoke with the family of Brandon Mendoza. Mendoza is a student at Guillen Middle School and he became unconscious.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Feb. 12
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
cbs4local.com
Drunk driver found guilty of 2019 crash that left mother, son dead on Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man responsible for a crash that killed a 6-year-old boy and his 25-year-old mother near Bowie High School in 2019 was found guilty in court Tuesday. Juan Martinez was found guilty of two counts of intoxicated manslaughter and one count of intoxicated assault...
