El Paso, TX

KVIA

Pedestrian killed in crash along I-10 and Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say one person has died after a crash along I-10 and Transmountain. The collision took place just before 9 p.m. TXDOT said all westbound lanes were closed with traffic detouring on Transmountain exit 6. This is a developing story and information will...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Car crash in northeast El Paso injures 4 people, 2 seriously

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four people are injured, two seriously, after a car crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened near Gateway North Blvd. and Sean Haggerty Dr. in northeast El Paso. According to preliminary emergency reports, the crash happened at 1:58 a.m. Four people were taken to the hospital, two with injuries that The post Car crash in northeast El Paso injures 4 people, 2 seriously appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman hit by vehicle in west central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was hit by a vehicle in west central El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The incident happened at east Schuster Avenue and Brown Street. The woman is believed to be in her 40s. She was taken to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police need help in finding hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian

UPDATE: Special Traffic Investigators responded to a collision involving a pedestrian resulting in a fatality. Officials identified the pedestrian to be 42-year-old Cesar Rodriguez, who was crossing I-10 West from north to south when he was struck by a vehicle. Officials say the driver fled the scene after the collision. Investigators ask that if anyone […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso bar accused of overserving after fatal crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the Chino Chido bar following Sunday’s fatal crash in Downtown El Paso. According to the TABC, the agency opened an investigation Wednesday regarding allegations of overservice at the bar, connected to the fatal accident. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, 20-year-old Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Crews attempt a safe rescue of a cat reportedly stranded on utility pole

Update: Witnesses reached out to ABC-7 said they were successful in bringing the feline down after crews were not successful. Viewer Verona Ogden provided ABC-7 with video showing concerned residents pushing a basket up the pole and the cat jumping in. El Paso Electric tells ABC-7 their crews deemed any rescue attempt to dangerous and The post Crews attempt a safe rescue of a cat reportedly stranded on utility pole appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Fatal crash in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say they're responding to a deadly crash in south-central El Paso. The call came in around 3:35 p.m. The crash happened 100 N. Cotton St. and Olive Ave. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Burning of weeds likely caused house fire in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire investigators believe a homeowner burning weeds led to his home catching fire Wednesday evening. Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to the report of a structure fire on the 5700 block of East Mesa Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find light smoke visible and fire […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Firefighters put out vacant home fire in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vacant home fire was reported in Las Cruces on Thursday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Dona Ana Road and Karen Avenue around 4 a.m. Though the home was vacant when firefighters arrived, fire investigators found evidence that suggests it was...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

1 person dead in traffic ‘incident’ in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are reporting that one person is dead on scene after a traffic “incident” in South-Central El Paso this afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Cotton. That’s near the Magoffin House State Historic Site. Initial reports from police indicate that a man is dead after […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police identify man who died after stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the victim who died in connection to a deadly stabbing in central El Paso last week. Officers responded to the Las Palmas Medical Center to an aggravated assault call. The original incident happened Thursday at the 100 block of Noble Street. The...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Feb. 12

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX

