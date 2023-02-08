ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Chapel Hill Fire Department Chief retiring

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – After 30 years, Chapel Hill Fire Department Chief Vencelin Harris is retiring in July, the Town of Chapel Hill announced Friday. “It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing my decision to retire from the Town of Chapel Hill effective July 1, 2023,” Chief Harris said. “After many conversations with my family last spring, we decided that it is time for us to start the next journey in our lives.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC to test emergency sirens Tuesday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will conduct a test of its emergency sirens between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone outside, on or near campus, including downtown Chapel Hill and locations near the William and Ida Friday Continuing Education Center and University facilities off Martin Luther King Boulevard north of campus, may hear the sirens during the test, UNC said in a release.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Vigil for earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria to be held in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Carolina Peace Center will hold a vigil, prayer and voluntary fundraising for victims and survivors of Monday’s earthquake that has killed thousands in Turkey and Syria. The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday at 1155 West Chatham Street. “It’s my...
CARY, NC
City of Durham to begin mandatory water disinfectant changeover

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will begin the process of their temporary water changeover on Feb. 24. The city said customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water beginning Feb. 24 and continuing through April 10. The city’s Department...
DURHAM, NC
Teen arrested after assault behind UNC residence hall, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after an UNC student was assaulted on Wednesday evening, according to police. Officials said the student reported the assault around 8:55 p.m. Wednesday night. The student said they were assaulted by a man near Craige Residence Hall on Skipper Bowls Drive.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Durham boarding house fire displaces 10 people, department says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten residents were displaced by a Durham boarding house fire Friday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. At 12:11 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Dunbar Street and responded with 42 firefighters to the site of the blaze.
DURHAM, NC
16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
‘Flames were 3 stories high’: Crews respond to fire at facility housing railroad ties in Dudley, county officials say

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews responded to a large fire early Saturday morning in Dudley after a passerby saw a facility on fire, according to Wayne County officials. At about 1:27 a.m., county officials said 911 received a call about a huge fire at National Salvage and Service Corp on the 400 block of Old Mt Olive Highway, a large industrial facility that houses railroad ties.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

