CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – After 30 years, Chapel Hill Fire Department Chief Vencelin Harris is retiring in July, the Town of Chapel Hill announced Friday. “It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing my decision to retire from the Town of Chapel Hill effective July 1, 2023,” Chief Harris said. “After many conversations with my family last spring, we decided that it is time for us to start the next journey in our lives.”

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO