Washington St. 56, Washington 51
WASHINGTON (13-13) Brooks 4-16 0-0 8, Meah 4-7 3-4 11, Bajema 1-6 0-0 2, Fuller 0-2 0-2 0, Menifield 1-8 2-3 4, Williams 4-8 2-3 12, Bey 3-7 2-2 9, Johnson 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 19-56 9-14 51. WASHINGTON ST. (11-15) Gueye 6-14 4-7 17, Jakimovski 1-6 0-1 3, Rodman...
Saturday's Scores
Willamette Valley Christian vs. Sherman, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
SEATTLE 63, GRAND CANYON 58
Percentages: FG .344, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Baker 2-2, Ellis 2-3, McMillian 2-5, Knox 1-2, Baumann 1-5, McGlothan 0-3, Harrison 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Baker, Baumann, Igiehon, McGlothan, McMillian, Ouedraogo). Turnovers: 12 (Harrison 6, McGlothan 2, Baker, Baumann, McMillian, Ouedraogo). Steals: 3...
PHS boys clinch title outright; Panthers deny Monache girls of perfect EYL season
The Porterville High boys basketball team wasn't going to be denied an East Yosemite League championship outright despite Monache's best effort to play spoiler as the Panthers pulled away for a 65-46 win on Friday at MHS. Meanwhile the Porterville High girls basketball team pulled off the upset at Sharman...
TARLETON STATE 75, UTAH TECH 71
Percentages: FG .595, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Hicks 3-4, Smith 2-4, Booker 1-1, Daniel 1-1, Williams 1-4, Bogues 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Daniel, Gaddy). Turnovers: 13 (Hicks 4, Booker 3, Bogues 2, Smith 2, Rushin, Williams). Steals: 7 (Bogues 2, Daniel 2,...
MONTANA STATE 58, IDAHO STATE 52
Percentages: FG .353, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Patterson 2-6, Fuller 0-1, Gazelas 0-1, Lecholat 0-1, Ford 0-2, Battle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Battle, Belo). Turnovers: 10 (Battle 4, Belo 2, Osobor 2, Brown, Fuller). Steals: 13 (Brown 4, Patterson 3, Belo 2,...
LONG BEACH STATE 79, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 69
Percentages: FG .500, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Jones 2-3, Tsohonis 2-5, A.Traore 0-1, Stroud 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (L.Traore). Turnovers: 16 (T.Hunter 5, A.Traore 4, George 2, Tsohonis 2, L.Traore, Polynice, Stroud). Steals: 10 (T.Hunter 4, A.Traore 2, George 2, Jones 2).
NO. 16 GONZAGA 88, BYU 81
Percentages: FG .477, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Johnson 3-5, Robinson 2-6, Hall 1-2, Waterman 1-3, Williams 1-6, George 0-1, Saunders 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Waterman). Turnovers: 11 (Ally Atiki 3, Robinson 3, George, Hall, Johnson, Waterman, Williams). Steals: 5 (Hall 2, Johnson,...
CAL STATE FULLERTON 52, HAWAI'I 51
CAL ST.-FULLERTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .370, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (San Antonio 1-3, Wrightsell 1-4, Jones 0-1, Carper 0-3, Harris 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Square 2, Harris, Jones, San Antonio). Turnovers: 10 (San Antonio 3, Wrightsell 3, Eaton 2, Carper, Jones). Steals: 6...
PACIFIC 99, SAN DIEGO 94
Percentages: FG .515, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Townsend 7-11, Lynch 2-2, Dahlke 1-3, Turner 1-4, Earlington 1-5, McKinney 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Jamerson). Turnovers: 10 (Townsend 4, McKinney 3, Jamerson 2, Turner). Steals: 5 (Jamerson 2, Dahlke, Earlington, McKinney). Technical Fouls: None.
UTAH 73, COLORADO 62
Percentages: FG .371, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Clifford 1-2, Hammond 1-3, Simpson 1-3, O'Brien 1-4, Gabbidon 0-1, Ruffin 0-1, Wright 0-2, da Silva 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gabbidon, Lovering, Simpson). Turnovers: 6 (Gabbidon, Lovering, O'Brien, Ruffin, Simpson, da Silva). Steals: 4 (Simpson...
