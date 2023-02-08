ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Bexley student organizes protest response to racist image

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – One of the Bexley Middle School students who organized a walkout Friday, one week after a racist image was broadcast on the school’s morning announcements, said she was hurt by seeing the image. Seventh-grader Damiah Milner said she and her friend were the ones who came up with the idea for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

The mystery of the America’s first Black country club

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — It was a mystery to some, an oasis for others. Sitting at the end of a long road in what was a once a rural community miles outside of Columbus sat a gem, a gathering place offered respite to some of the best and brightest in the Black community. Opening its doors […]
GAHANNA, OH
10TV

Police: 2 stabbed at warming center near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were stabbed at a church that was being used as a warming center near the Ohio State University Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to East 16th Avenue around 6:20 p.m., which is just east of North High...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Wasted Space: OSU’s Mostly Empty East Side Hospital Campus

While The Ohio State University has certainly been growing rapidly at the Wexner Medical Center main campus, the branch hospital located on the East Side of Columbus has remained relatively untouched since it was first acquired by the college in 1999. Combined with the nearby Outpatient Care East building, OSU...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s only Black-owned bank gets approval to open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce was cleaning pepper spray off his skin in the summer of 2020 when a metaphorical lightbulb sparked above his head. The Black elected official – who had just been maced by Columbus police while peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd – wanted to do more […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohio is in the middle of the largest corruption trial in state history, […] The post Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

The Underground Railroad's path through Dublin, Ohio

The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique landmarks in the city honor the legacies of past trailblazers today. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ibjo9q. The Underground Railroad’s path through Dublin, Ohio. The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique...
DUBLIN, OH
10TV

Columbus Division of Fire mourning loss of 3 firefighters in less than 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In less than two weeks, the Columbus Division of Fire lost three members, all for different reasons. “Unfortunately, I think we have a lot more people out there pretending to be fine than aren't,” said Columbus Fire Fighters Union IAFF Local 67 President Steve Stein. "It's been a tough couple of weeks. It's a real reminder we have a very special job and a very special bond."
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

High winds cause Galloway church steeple to fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — High wind speeds throughout Ohio on Thursday had the potential to cause damage. A church in Galloway suffered the loss of its steeple during the winds. WSYX viewers sent in photos of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church, located along Galloway Road, showing its white steeple...
GALLOWAY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Massey’s Pizza opens 15th central Ohio restaurant

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Massey’s Pizza has opened its 15th central Ohio location in north Columbus. The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington’s Olentangy Valley Centre, next to The Hills Market. Massey’s new restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy