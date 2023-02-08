Read full article on original website
Finally, attention to the diversity and importance of Ohio’s Indigenous history and people: editorial
Three recent events highlight the opportunity Ohio now has to deepen understanding of the sophistication and creativity of some of its most ancient human cultures and of Indigenous history, both as it was two thousand years ago, and today. The first was the United States’ formal nomination last March of...
Bexley student organizes protest response to racist image
BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – One of the Bexley Middle School students who organized a walkout Friday, one week after a racist image was broadcast on the school’s morning announcements, said she was hurt by seeing the image. Seventh-grader Damiah Milner said she and her friend were the ones who came up with the idea for […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
The mystery of the America’s first Black country club
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — It was a mystery to some, an oasis for others. Sitting at the end of a long road in what was a once a rural community miles outside of Columbus sat a gem, a gathering place offered respite to some of the best and brightest in the Black community. Opening its doors […]
Police: 2 stabbed at warming center near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were stabbed at a church that was being used as a warming center near the Ohio State University Friday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to East 16th Avenue around 6:20 p.m., which is just east of North High...
columbusunderground.com
Wasted Space: OSU’s Mostly Empty East Side Hospital Campus
While The Ohio State University has certainly been growing rapidly at the Wexner Medical Center main campus, the branch hospital located on the East Side of Columbus has remained relatively untouched since it was first acquired by the college in 1999. Combined with the nearby Outpatient Care East building, OSU...
Ohio’s only Black-owned bank gets approval to open in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce was cleaning pepper spray off his skin in the summer of 2020 when a metaphorical lightbulb sparked above his head. The Black elected official – who had just been maced by Columbus police while peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd – wanted to do more […]
Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio is in the middle of the largest corruption trial in state history, […] The post Déjà vu? Advocates worry proposed GOP bill could cause next Ohio corruption scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Talk of Cincinnati-Dayton-Columbus-Cleveland Amtrak rail service begins - again
Gov. Mike DeWine directs Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for funding to expand rail service.
Super Bowl LVII bets: What's allowed, and what's not allowed in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Odds are Ohioans will be placing some sort of wager on Super Bowl LVII. The American Gaming Association says Americans are expected to wager an estimated $16 billion on Sunday’s game. A record number of American adults, 50.4 million, will be putting money down. Although...
NBC4 Columbus
The Underground Railroad's path through Dublin, Ohio
The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique landmarks in the city honor the legacies of past trailblazers today. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ibjo9q. The Underground Railroad’s path through Dublin, Ohio. The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique...
Columbus Division of Fire mourning loss of 3 firefighters in less than 2 weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In less than two weeks, the Columbus Division of Fire lost three members, all for different reasons. “Unfortunately, I think we have a lot more people out there pretending to be fine than aren't,” said Columbus Fire Fighters Union IAFF Local 67 President Steve Stein. "It's been a tough couple of weeks. It's a real reminder we have a very special job and a very special bond."
cwcolumbus.com
High winds cause Galloway church steeple to fall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — High wind speeds throughout Ohio on Thursday had the potential to cause damage. A church in Galloway suffered the loss of its steeple during the winds. WSYX viewers sent in photos of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church, located along Galloway Road, showing its white steeple...
The Buckeye Ranch and Nationwide Children’s Hospital about to break ground on new first-of-its-kind facility in Ohio
GROVE CITY, Ohio — The Buckeye Ranch has announced plans for a new, 48-bed residential treatment facility in Grove City. In partnership with Nationwide Children's hospital, it will be a place for young patients to focus on their mental health journey once they leave the hospital and before they return home.
Accused drug cartel cocaine smuggler extradited from Colombia to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An alleged transnational cocaine smuggler has flown from Colombia to Columbus for a federal criminal drug trafficking trial. Julio Ernesto Jimenez-Oyaga appeared in federal court in Columbus Friday after he was extradited from Colombia. He has been in the custody of Colombian authorities since June 2021, two years after a U.S. […]
spectrumnews1.com
From court to the big screen, former Buckeye is gaining new heights in Hollywood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's a success story of an Ohio man you don't hear every day. The former Ohio State basketball and track star is gaining new heights in his acting career in Hollywood. Otis Winston has appeared in the films: Greenland, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Plane.
sciotopost.com
Columbus Police Confiscate Ghost, Automatic, and Suppressed Weapons in Crackdown
COLUMBUS – CPD Gang Enforcement and the ATF Taskforce did a crackdown recently in Columbus and Columbus area where they found illegal guns and drugs. According to a Columbus Division of the police post eighteen guns were captured, along with ammo and illegal attachments. In the post Columbus reported...
cwcolumbus.com
Residents hope Westerville stays 'a city in a park' even with $8.4M development investment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s really envisioned as part of our community plan for jobs and economic development," Westerville's Economic Development Director Rachel Ray said about the city's $8.4 million investment in 88 acres of land. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of the land...
Massey’s Pizza opens 15th central Ohio restaurant
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Massey’s Pizza has opened its 15th central Ohio location in north Columbus. The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington’s Olentangy Valley Centre, next to The Hills Market. Massey’s new restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of […]
He spent more than two decades in prison for a crime that may have never occurred. Now, the state has awarded him $1.3 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is receiving $1.3 million from the state after serving more than 20 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit. Ralph Blaine Smith was just 24 years old when he was wrongfully imprisoned, and despite losing out on over two decades, said he’s grateful to be back […]
