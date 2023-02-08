Read full article on original website
Everything You Always Wanted To Know About: US Route 42
It may not be the most exciting federal highway in the country, but it does have an important local connection. We’re talking about US 42, the 350 mile highway that stretches from northeast to southwest across Ohio, and which they scurries westward along the Ohio River through Kentucky. The...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
Ohio takes first step to connect 3 cities to Dayton
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gave the green light to begin looking into expanding rail access to more Ohioans, while connecting three cities to Dayton.
This State Has Two Of The Most Undervalued Cities In The U.S.
As inflation and mortgage rates increase, it becomes more and more expensive to buy a home, but these two cities have remained competitively valued.
FBI agent in Householder trial: Gov. DeWine on board to block repeal of corrupt HB6: The Wake Up for Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Remember the scary red Communist China ads, commercials and fliers urging Ohioans not to sign petitions repealing House Bill 6?. One of the most wildly misleading political campaigns in Ohio history on...
18 Best Restaurants in Dayton, Ohio to Try Today
With its diverse food scene, Dayton, Ohio is a foodie’s paradise. From classic American and Midwestern food to international cuisine, Dayton has something for every palate. So whether you’re looking for an upscale dining establishment or a steakhouse, or craving some Italian, here are some of the best restaurants in Dayton and exactly where to eat in Dayton for the best meal.
3 More Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond Locations To Close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will shutter 150 more stores across the country.
Ohio taking first step in expanding Passenger Rail
COLUMBUS―Governor Mike DeWine has directed the Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for the first phase of funding to study expanding passenger rail service in Ohio. The Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development program would assist the state in assessing potential intercity passenger rail corridors. “This is...
New Ohio State Football Target Palepale Planning First Trip to Columbus
Fast-rising Pennsylvania native along the defensive front has verbal commitment timeline in mind
Large search to be conducted for missing Dayton woman
DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) -The Dayton Police Department and Equusearch Midwest are conducting a large search Saturday for a 30-year-old woman who has been missing since December, according to Major Brian Johns with the Investigations Division of the Dayton Police Department. Members of the Dayton Police Department and Equusearch Midwest are...
From credit cards to pool cleaning, FirstEnergy money benefitted Householder, feds say
CINCINNATI — A $1.3 billion utility bailout might have been titled “Ohio Clean Air Program,” but the utility that received it paid to settle a lawsuit over a failed coal mine owned by Larry Householder, the bailout’s prime mover, a prosecution witness said in federal court on Thursday. Householder is charged with racketeering in what […] The post From credit cards to pool cleaning, FirstEnergy money benefitted Householder, feds say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
Intel, Honda look to allay concerns at DDC Luncheon
DAYTON, Ohio — Leaders from Intel and Honda shared more about their plans for Ohio at the annual Dayton Development Coalition meeting on Wednesday, with about 500 people attending the sold-out event at the Carillon Historical Park’s Winsupply Center of Leadership in Dayton. What You Need To Know.
DBJ: Millions invested in Salem Ave., Indiana firm acquires Dayton shopping center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, speaks with Elyse Coulter about a new project coming to Salem Avenue. Plus, an Indiana firm acquires a Dayton shopping center.
JobsOhio backs Honda plant with $237M
JobsOhio — the state’s privatized economic development office — has finalized an agreement with Honda to infuse another $237 million into development of a massive battery plant project in Fayette County that the Japanese automaker plans to use to transform the state into its North American electric vehicle hub.
Texts in Oho corruption trial show FirstEnergy executive tried to keep DeWine aide's name off $10M transaction
CINCINNATI — In October 2019, as a battle raged over an attempt to repeal a $1.3 billion utility bailout, a FirstEnergy executive worked to keep the name of a senior aide to Gov. Mike DeWine off of a $10 million infusion of corporate cash into the fight. The executive,...
Go On A Subterranean Adventure In The Cave, A Two-Level, Indoor, 500-Foot Limestone Cave In This Ohio Museum
We’ve all heard of rock climbing courses that are indoors and cave tours that are underground, but an indoor cave? That’s a horse of a different color, but precisely what you’ll find in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the Cincinnati Museum Center, guests are invited to go on a subterranean adventure in The Cave, a two-level, indoor, 500-foot cavern that’s easily the most unique cave in Ohio.
DeWine's proposed budget would double tax on sports betting in Ohio
There are no income tax cuts in Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed $87 billion, two-year state budget, and there’s the elimination of the state sales tax on baby products in it. But there’s also a tax hike buried in the 4,000+ page spending plan. The budget doubles...
Climate Friday | Where's winter? Checking in on NW Ohio snow, Lake Erie ice
TOLEDO, Ohio — Where's winter? February is already halfway done and winter weather is still at a standstill. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll break down the winter season so far and look ahead to what the rest of February has in store. We'll also analyze the impacts of this unseasonable warmth on Lake Erie and ice levels on the Great Lakes.
Montecito Acquires Two Orthopedic Medical Office Properties in Cincinnati
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Montecito Medical, a premier owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of two orthopedic medical office buildings in the Cincinnati area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005639/en/ Beacon Orthopedics - Cincinnati, OH (Photo: Business Wire)
