Ohio State

1808Delaware

Everything You Always Wanted To Know About: US Route 42

It may not be the most exciting federal highway in the country, but it does have an important local connection. We’re talking about US 42, the 350 mile highway that stretches from northeast to southwest across Ohio, and which they scurries westward along the Ohio River through Kentucky. The...
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
OHIO STATE
allamericanatlas.com

18 Best Restaurants in Dayton, Ohio to Try Today

With its diverse food scene, Dayton, Ohio is a foodie’s paradise. From classic American and Midwestern food to international cuisine, Dayton has something for every palate. So whether you’re looking for an upscale dining establishment or a steakhouse, or craving some Italian, here are some of the best restaurants in Dayton and exactly where to eat in Dayton for the best meal.
DAYTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Ohio taking first step in expanding Passenger Rail

COLUMBUS―Governor Mike DeWine has directed the Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for the first phase of funding to study expanding passenger rail service in Ohio. The Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development program would assist the state in assessing potential intercity passenger rail corridors. “This is...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Large search to be conducted for missing Dayton woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) -The Dayton Police Department and Equusearch Midwest are conducting a large search Saturday for a 30-year-old woman who has been missing since December, according to Major Brian Johns with the Investigations Division of the Dayton Police Department. Members of the Dayton Police Department and Equusearch Midwest are...
DAYTON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

From credit cards to pool cleaning, FirstEnergy money benefitted Householder, feds say

CINCINNATI — A $1.3 billion utility bailout might have been titled “Ohio Clean Air Program,” but the utility that received it paid to settle a lawsuit over a failed coal mine owned by Larry Householder, the bailout’s prime mover, a prosecution witness said in federal court on Thursday. Householder is charged with racketeering in what […] The post From credit cards to pool cleaning, FirstEnergy money benefitted Householder, feds say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Intel, Honda look to allay concerns at DDC Luncheon

DAYTON, Ohio — Leaders from Intel and Honda shared more about their plans for Ohio at the annual Dayton Development Coalition meeting on Wednesday, with about 500 people attending the sold-out event at the Carillon Historical Park’s Winsupply Center of Leadership in Dayton. What You Need To Know.
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

JobsOhio backs Honda plant with $237M

JobsOhio — the state’s privatized economic development office — has finalized an agreement with Honda to infuse another $237 million into development of a massive battery plant project in Fayette County that the Japanese automaker plans to use to transform the state into its North American electric vehicle hub.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
OnlyInYourState

Go On A Subterranean Adventure In The Cave, A Two-Level, Indoor, 500-Foot Limestone Cave In This Ohio Museum

We’ve all heard of rock climbing courses that are indoors and cave tours that are underground, but an indoor cave? That’s a horse of a different color, but precisely what you’ll find in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the Cincinnati Museum Center, guests are invited to go on a subterranean adventure in The Cave, a two-level, indoor, 500-foot cavern that’s easily the most unique cave in Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTOL-TV

Climate Friday | Where's winter? Checking in on NW Ohio snow, Lake Erie ice

TOLEDO, Ohio — Where's winter? February is already halfway done and winter weather is still at a standstill. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll break down the winter season so far and look ahead to what the rest of February has in store. We'll also analyze the impacts of this unseasonable warmth on Lake Erie and ice levels on the Great Lakes.
TOLEDO, OH
The Associated Press

Montecito Acquires Two Orthopedic Medical Office Properties in Cincinnati

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 9, 2023-- Montecito Medical, a premier owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of two orthopedic medical office buildings in the Cincinnati area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005639/en/ Beacon Orthopedics - Cincinnati, OH (Photo: Business Wire)
CINCINNATI, OH

