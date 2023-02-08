ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mitchell, KY

WLWT 5

One person dies in fire on Round Hill Drive in Hanover Township

HAMILTON, Ohio — One person has died in a fire on Round Hill Drive in Hanover Township. According to a release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of Round Hill Road at approximately 7:20 p.m. Saturday, for a report of a structure fire.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WLWT 5

Rolling roadblocks scheduled on I-71 in Boone County

WALTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced rolling roadblocks are scheduled on the interstate in Boone County this weekend. According to KYTC, a series of rolling roadblocks will be in place on Interstate 71 in Boone County on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Officials...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Wind blows down bricks from Covington building under construction

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Contractors had to scramble Thursday after high gusty winds started blowing down bricks from a construction site. Crews were called to the construction site on Scott Street near 4th Street at about 2 p.m. The wind blew bricks and other materials down from their workspace. They're...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Bridge work prompts lane closures on south I-71 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced lane closures on Interstate 71 for a Snider Road Bridge project this weekend. ODOT contractors will close the right lane on southbound I-71 at Snider Road at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. The center lane will also be closed...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

BCEO: Hamilton Mason Road closed for emergency pole replacement

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced that a section of Hamilton Mason Road will be closed for emergency utility pole replacement, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The road will be closed between Gilmore Road and...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crews respond to partial building collapse in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a partial collapse at a building that was under construction in Covington. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Scott Street when the building that was under construction partially collapsed. No injuries were reported, Covington fire officials said. Officials...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Dayton mother remains missing as investigators wrap search on Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio — Saturday was an emotional day for Cierra Chapman's family, as it marked the second search for this missing mother from Dayton. According to investigators, they did not find anything Saturday. Dayton police, members of EquuSearch and Chapman's friends and family were trying to locate her. In...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Several lanes are blocked on I-75 near Franklin due to a crash

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Three lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 near Franklin after a crash earlier Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Delays are expected to exceed two hours at this time as police work to clear the crash...
FRANKLIN, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Temporary Restrictions on U.S. 50 in Aurora Next Week

A one-day project has been scheduled for Monday. (Aurora, Ind.) - Restrictions will be in place on U.S. 50 in Aurora next week. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Michiana and Duke Energy will be working together to repair a failed meter box at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Sycamore Estate Drive on Monday, February 13.
AURORA, IN

