A one-day project has been scheduled for Monday. (Aurora, Ind.) - Restrictions will be in place on U.S. 50 in Aurora next week. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Michiana and Duke Energy will be working together to repair a failed meter box at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Sycamore Estate Drive on Monday, February 13.

AURORA, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO