WLWT 5
One person dies in fire on Round Hill Drive in Hanover Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person has died in a fire on Round Hill Drive in Hanover Township. According to a release from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of Round Hill Road at approximately 7:20 p.m. Saturday, for a report of a structure fire.
WLWT 5
Rolling roadblocks scheduled on I-71 in Boone County
WALTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced rolling roadblocks are scheduled on the interstate in Boone County this weekend. According to KYTC, a series of rolling roadblocks will be in place on Interstate 71 in Boone County on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Officials...
WKRC
Wind blows down bricks from Covington building under construction
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Contractors had to scramble Thursday after high gusty winds started blowing down bricks from a construction site. Crews were called to the construction site on Scott Street near 4th Street at about 2 p.m. The wind blew bricks and other materials down from their workspace. They're...
WLWT 5
Bridge work prompts lane closures on south I-71 in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced lane closures on Interstate 71 for a Snider Road Bridge project this weekend. ODOT contractors will close the right lane on southbound I-71 at Snider Road at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. The center lane will also be closed...
WLWT 5
BCEO: Hamilton Mason Road closed for emergency pole replacement
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced that a section of Hamilton Mason Road will be closed for emergency utility pole replacement, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The road will be closed between Gilmore Road and...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to partial building collapse in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are responding to a partial collapse at a building that was under construction in Covington. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 400 block of Scott Street when the building that was under construction partially collapsed. No injuries were reported, Covington fire officials said. Officials...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Multiple roads blocked in Clermont County due to fallen trees
NEVILLE, Ohio — Multiple roads are blocked in Clermont County after high winds cause trees to fall in the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that Old U.S. 52 is blocked between Neville and...
Bad timing: Suspect shows up pulling stolen trailer as officer investigates home in Beavercreek
An investigation of a man’s home in Beavercreek and an officer’s instincts led to nearly $10,000 in stolen property being recovered.
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati Water Works monitoring water quality after East Palestine train derailment
CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati city manager Sheryl Long, Greater Cincinnati Water Works is monitoring the water quality in the Cincinnati area after the train derailment and release of toxic chemicals in East Palestine. Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in...
Fox 19
Butler County Incident Management Team provides update on East Palestine train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WXIX) - Evacuation orders were lifted Thursday after a freight train derailment created a hazardous situation in East Palestine, but there is still much more to do. Director of the Butler County Incident Management Team Matt Haverkos says that there is “about a quarter mile with cars...
WLWT 5
A lane is blocked on the Norwood Lateral in Bond Hill due to a crash
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on the westbound side of the Norwood Lateral after a crash, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported near the I-75 interchange at 7:38 a.m. by the Ohio Department...
Fox 19
Fugitive arrested after chase, crash that knocked out power to thousands
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fugitive who led police on a high-speed chase and crashed into a utility pole knocking out power to thousands on the West Side has been arrested, U.S. Marshals say. Marshals say 43-year-old John Mackey, who was wanted for a parole violation and had additional warrants for...
WLWT 5
Dayton mother remains missing as investigators wrap search on Saturday
DAYTON, Ohio — Saturday was an emotional day for Cierra Chapman's family, as it marked the second search for this missing mother from Dayton. According to investigators, they did not find anything Saturday. Dayton police, members of EquuSearch and Chapman's friends and family were trying to locate her. In...
WLWT 5
Several lanes are blocked on I-75 near Franklin due to a crash
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Three lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 near Franklin after a crash earlier Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Delays are expected to exceed two hours at this time as police work to clear the crash...
eaglecountryonline.com
Temporary Restrictions on U.S. 50 in Aurora Next Week
A one-day project has been scheduled for Monday. (Aurora, Ind.) - Restrictions will be in place on U.S. 50 in Aurora next week. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Michiana and Duke Energy will be working together to repair a failed meter box at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Sycamore Estate Drive on Monday, February 13.
‘I shed a few tears;’ Strong winds force emergency demolition of 100-year-old Preble County barn
As high winds pushed through the Miami Valley Thursday, an old barn near Lewisburg suffered significant damage resulting in an emergency demolition taking place.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati officials discuss road and railway safety after East Palestine train derailment
CINCINNATI — The hazardous materials situation in East Palestine, Ohio, this week has generated questions about Cincinnati's preparedness for any similar incident. Whether riding along the roadways, rumbling along the rails, or moving across the water, hazardous substances are in relatively close proximity to people in the community every day.
WKRC
Speedboat driver sentenced for crash that killed 2 fishermen in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man will go to prison for a deadly boat crash that killed two fishermen in Brown County. Earlier this week, a judge sentenced Jerry Schrage to nine years in prison on vehicular homicide charges for the crash that happened more than two years ago.
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky volunteer fire department discusses staffing issues, may have to shut down
PETERSBURG, Ky. — Fire services in a Northern Kentucky community are now in jeopardy. Wednesday night, the Petersburg Fire Department in Boone County held an emergency meeting to discuss ongoing staffing issues. In an emergency situation, it's all hands on deck. And right now, Petersburg doesn't have enough hands.
Fox 19
45 residents displaced after stairs collapse at West Price Hill apartment complex
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of people are staying at a hotel Friday after a staircase at their West Price Hill apartment complex collapsed. Apartment management is providing hotel rooms to the 45 people who are unable to get inside their apartments, according to the Red Cross. Yojana Lucas Ramirez says...
