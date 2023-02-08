Read full article on original website
Man beaten, shot several times inside North Linden apartment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 49-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he was beaten and then shot several times overnight Saturday in the North Linden neighborhood in northeast Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. after reports that shots were […]
Police: Man dead in police shooting at Grove City Home Depot
'It’s sad, it’s really sad': Crash victim describes interaction with charged Columbus police detective
COLUMBUS, Ohio — New details are emerging in a case involving a 24 year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police who is charged with nine misdemeanor counts of failing to complete investigations involving serious injury crashes. Connie Brant, who worked the past nine years in the Accident Investigation...
Police: man charged in 2021 homicide after linking shell casings from prior arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said they linked a man to a 2021 homicide using ATF resources, a few weeks after the city announced millions of dollars for that program. Terell Stokes, 28 is charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting along Grasmere Avenue on July...
Pickaway County – Man Arrested for OVI During US-23 Crash
PICKAWAY COUNTY – A man was arrested last night during a two-two car crash in Pickaway County. Around 7:20 pm emergency services were called to the scene of a two-two vehicle crash on US-23 and Hagerty road. This caused both North and Southbound lanes to be shut down. Some people were detoured down Hagerty road and North Court street. During that detour, a 911 call came in that someone was driving erratically and slowly around the detour of North Court street and up Hagerty road.
Man dies eight days after being injured
COLUMBUS – More than a week after being injured at a West Side apartment complex, a 20-year-old man has died. Musa Aliuyow was found unresponsive with signs of visible injury by Columbus police officers responding to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East early on the afternoon of Feb. 1, Sgt. Michael Smith of the Homicide Unit said.
Man charged in fatal 2021 South Linden shooting in custody
Police arrested 28-year-old Terell Stokes on Thursday and charged him with one count of murder. The charge stems from the shooting death of Superia Wilson.
Police: Man accused of attempting to abduct girl walking to Groveport Madison Middle School
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Madison Township Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a girl walking to school Friday morning. Police say the student was walking to Groveport Madison Middle School North. She was then approached by a man driving a white pickup truck in the area of Clearwater Drive and Fullerton Drive.
‘Wasn’t trying to kill him’: Man calls 911 after shooting at truck driver
A man who fired a shot at a truck driver, while driving on I-71 Wednesday evening, told a 911 dispatcher he believed the truck driver was trying to run him off the road.
Police: 2 suspects accused of holding family at gunpoint during South Linden home invasion
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for help identifying two suspects who broke into a home in South Linden Monday and stole items while holding family members at gunpoint. The incident happened in the 1200 block of East 22nd Avenue, just west of Cleveland Avenue....
Columbus Police Confiscate Ghost, Automatic, and Suppressed Weapons in Crackdown
COLUMBUS – CPD Gang Enforcement and the ATF Taskforce did a crackdown recently in Columbus and Columbus area where they found illegal guns and drugs. According to a Columbus Division of the police post eighteen guns were captured, along with ammo and illegal attachments. In the post Columbus reported...
1 child, 2 adults injured after vehicle crashes into southwest Columbus house
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two adults and one child were injured after a vehicle crash reportedly caused extensive damage to their southwest Columbus home Thursday morning. According to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeff Geitter, a 16-year-old driver of a black vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a white SUV that was parked in the 2300 block of Brown Road just before 8 a.m. The white SUV was then pushed into the home, causing extensive damage.
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car
Two separate accidents, five minutes apart, resulted in one death, three injuries and a one-mile closure of Interstate 70 West early Thursday morning.
Family shaken after being robbed at gunpoint in their Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Linden family said they are still traumatized days after being robbed at gunpoint in their home. It happened late Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of East 22nd Avenue in northeast Columbus. Elise Whiteside said the two gunmen slipped into her home after she...
Man accused of armed robbery at Ohio Speedway
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they say held up a Speedway store clerk in Whitehall at gunpoint and stole cash. According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, police went to the Speedway gas station in the 4700 block of East Broad Street about 2 a.m. Jan. 20 after reports of a […]
Chillicothe Police Chase Couple on Foot for Thefts from Walmart
CHILLICOTHE -It was an all-out foot chase on Wednesday after a couple was caught stealing items from Walmart and ran from Police. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to Walmart on River Trace Ln at 5:44 on Wednesday for the report of a theft. When they arrived loss prevention pointed to two people running from Walmart and into the woods located southeast of the lot. Officers gave chase on foot. Descriptions of the two were a male wearing a blue shirt and camo pants along with a female wearing a red shirt, fleeing the scene.
