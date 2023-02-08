ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Man beaten, shot several times inside North Linden apartment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 49-year-old man is in the hospital after police say he was beaten and then shot several times overnight Saturday in the North Linden neighborhood in northeast Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. after reports that shots were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking News – Shooting in Grove City Home Depot

GROVE CITY – According to sources police are taping off a crime scene at the Home Depot in Grove City. Around 8:25 pm gunfire rang out in a Law Enforcement situation between a man. One person was injured and transferred to Grant Medical center in an unknown condition. Since...
GROVE CITY, OH
10TV

1 injured in North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured following a shooting in the North Linden neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Oakland Park Drive shortly after 2:15 a.m. Upon arrival,...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Man Arrested for OVI During US-23 Crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY – A man was arrested last night during a two-two car crash in Pickaway County. Around 7:20 pm emergency services were called to the scene of a two-two vehicle crash on US-23 and Hagerty road. This caused both North and Southbound lanes to be shut down. Some people were detoured down Hagerty road and North Court street. During that detour, a 911 call came in that someone was driving erratically and slowly around the detour of North Court street and up Hagerty road.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sunny95.com

Man dies eight days after being injured

COLUMBUS – More than a week after being injured at a West Side apartment complex, a 20-year-old man has died. Musa Aliuyow was found unresponsive with signs of visible injury by Columbus police officers responding to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East early on the afternoon of Feb. 1, Sgt. Michael Smith of the Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies a week after being shot in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died more than a week after being shot in west Columbus, police said Thursday. At about 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, officers were called to the Georgian Heights neighborhood for a reported shooting, according to police. On the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East, the officers found […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 child, 2 adults injured after vehicle crashes into southwest Columbus house

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two adults and one child were injured after a vehicle crash reportedly caused extensive damage to their southwest Columbus home Thursday morning. According to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeff Geitter, a 16-year-old driver of a black vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a white SUV that was parked in the 2300 block of Brown Road just before 8 a.m. The white SUV was then pushed into the home, causing extensive damage.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Family shaken after being robbed at gunpoint in their Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Linden family said they are still traumatized days after being robbed at gunpoint in their home. It happened late Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of East 22nd Avenue in northeast Columbus. Elise Whiteside said the two gunmen slipped into her home after she...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Man accused of armed robbery at Ohio Speedway

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for a man they say held up a Speedway store clerk in Whitehall at gunpoint and stole cash. According to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers, police went to the Speedway gas station in the 4700 block of East Broad Street about 2 a.m. Jan. 20 after reports of a […]
WHITEHALL, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Chase Couple on Foot for Thefts from Walmart

CHILLICOTHE -It was an all-out foot chase on Wednesday after a couple was caught stealing items from Walmart and ran from Police. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to Walmart on River Trace Ln at 5:44 on Wednesday for the report of a theft. When they arrived loss prevention pointed to two people running from Walmart and into the woods located southeast of the lot. Officers gave chase on foot. Descriptions of the two were a male wearing a blue shirt and camo pants along with a female wearing a red shirt, fleeing the scene.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
