PICKAWAY COUNTY – A man was arrested last night during a two-two car crash in Pickaway County. Around 7:20 pm emergency services were called to the scene of a two-two vehicle crash on US-23 and Hagerty road. This caused both North and Southbound lanes to be shut down. Some people were detoured down Hagerty road and North Court street. During that detour, a 911 call came in that someone was driving erratically and slowly around the detour of North Court street and up Hagerty road.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO