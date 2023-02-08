ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Does ‘Accused’ Episode 4 Air? Fox Anthology Will Return After Brief Hiatus

By Elise Nelson
 3 days ago

Many viewers are already hooked on Accused , the new crime anthology series on Fox . For the uninitiated, Accused features a new star-studded cast every week and tells stories of ordinary people on trial for crimes like kidnapping, assault, and accessory to murder. As the episodes unfold, viewers see what led to the defendant’s actions and the judge’s or jury’s verdict. However, it’s up to fans to decide who is truly guilty or innocent.

Unfortunately, many fans were disappointed to see that Accused Episode 4 did not air on Fox last night. However, it won’t be long before “Kendall’s Story” is told. Here’s when fans can see the next episode and what to expect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umdeA_0kh0u4cc00
Jasmine Burns and Malcolm-Jamal Warner in ‘Accused’ Episode 4 | Steve Wilkie/Fox

Why was ‘Accused’ Episode 4 not on last night, Feb. 7?

Accused secured the Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET slot on Fox after a special premiere on Sunday, Jan. 22. The second episode aired on Tuesday, Jan. 24, followed by episode 3 on Tuesday, Jan. 31. However, Accused took its first break of the season last night, Feb. 7.

Those who tuned into Fox at 9 p.m. instead saw President Joe Biden deliver another State of the Union address before Congress. The event lasted until 11 p.m. It aired on all the other major broadcast networks as well, including NBC, CBS, and ABC. So, other new hit shows like ABC’s Will Trent took a brief hiatus , too.

‘Accused’ will return to Fox next week with a new story

Thankfully, Fox can resume its regularly-scheduled programming next week. Accused Episode 4 will air on Fox on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 9 p.m. ET. Those who can’t catch the episode live will also be able to watch it on Hulu on Wednesday.

Until then, fans can watch episodes 1, 2, and 3 on Hulu and on-demand. Episode 1 follows a father who is on trial after his son commits a violent and deadly attack at school. Meanwhile, Episode 2 follows a deaf surrogate mother facing kidnapping charges. Episode 3 sees a young boy in legal trouble after taking matters into his own hands when he suspects foul play from his late mom’s hospice nurse.

Accused will have 15 episodes in total. If there are no more breaks in the next few weeks, the schedule should something look like this:

  • Episode 4: Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 9 p.m. ET
  • Episode 5: Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 9 p.m. ET
  • Episode 6: Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. ET

‘Accused’ Episode 4 preview and what to expect

So, what will Accused Episode 4 be about? The synopsis reads, “When a man learns his daughter was assaulted, his friends encourage him to take justice into his own hands.”

The Resident star Malcolm-Jamal Warner takes the lead as Kendall. In the preview, as seen above, Kendall tells his daughter, “You know if I could have been there, I would have.” A detective also tells Kendall that he’ll do “everything” he can to find his daughter’s assailant. Finally, the trailer shows a glimpse of Kendall getting himself into a “bad situation” as he defends his daughter.

New episodes of Accused air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.

