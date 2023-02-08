ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Above normal winterkill found in North Dakota lakes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fisheries biologists are conducting dissolved oxygen testing on a variety of lakes statewide to check for winterkill. “It’s one of the things that we do every winter on select lakes, primarily the lakes that we have a reasonable chance of experiencing some sort of winterkill,” said BJ Kratz, fisheries supervisor.
STDs are spreading fast in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The recent years have seen a boom in cases of Sexually-Transmitted Diseases (STDs), believed to be due to a large number of rising cases following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, when looking at the results from 2000-2020, evidence would suggest that this surge in STD cases is nothing new. […]
Keeping the trucking industry safe in North Dakota and beyond

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the U.S. Department of Labor, while North Dakota is not in the top five states for most truckers, it does rank highly with about 32,000 resident truck drivers. North Dakota also has a significantly high proportion of truckers compared to the population, with one of every nine jobs being […]
North Dakota has seen biggest increase in STDs since 2000

(Fargo, ND) -- The steep increase in STD cases during the COVID-19 pandemic raised alarm bells nationwide. But was this a COVID-19 phenomenon?. According to a new report from LendingTree research site ValuePenguin.com, the short answer, is No. The report looked STD case numbers from 2000 to 2020 and found that the problem has been brewing for far longer, especially in North Dakota.
North Dakota tied for fifth most relaxed state in country

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota is near the top of the list when it comes to just chilling out. New research from the experts at Hush has revealed the Peace Garden State ranks tied for fifth as the most relaxed area in the US. Being relaxed plays a major part...
How gun commerce has changed in North Dakota since 2010

STACKR — Gun sales and ownership have been hotly debated topics in the U.S. for decades, with many interested parties vying to be heard. The 1994 federal assault weapons ban was vigorously lobbied against by the National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups, which argued that the legislation violated the Second Amendment. When the […]
Amber Wheeler Leaving KXMB: Where Is the North Dakota Meteorologist Going?

Amber Wheeler has been responsible for the weather coverage in North Dakota for over a decade. But now, the experienced meteorologist announced she is moving on to the next step of her career. Amber Wheeler is leaving KXMB-TV in February 2023. KX News viewers want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. They especially want to know if she will remain in Bismarck. Find out what Amber Wheeler said about her departure from KXMB here.
How North Dakota’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation

An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
United Tribes of ND support wild horses in TRNP

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Tribal Association has voiced their position on Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s livestock plan. United Tribes of North Dakota says they want wild horses and longhorns to stay. The association recently shared a letter of support addressed to Park Superintendent Angie Richman for...
Wind turbine project moving forward in ND’s sage grouse country

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A wind turbine farm project is moving forward in North Dakota’s sage grouse habitat. State wildlife officials voiced concern after Apex Clean Energy’s Bowman Wind Project proposed placing wind turbines within four miles of a sage-grouse lek, where the birds mate. Populations of the native birds have sharply dropped off in North Dakota and surrounding states due to lack of sagebrush habitat. They now reside in under 500 square miles of Golden Valley, Slope, and Bowman counties. They’re down from around 30 leks in the state to six.
New fishing record set in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new state fishing record was set last month. On Saturday the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks posted a photo of the record fish on Facebook. GFP congratulated Dan James for setting a new unrestricted category record with his 28 pounds and four ounces bigmouth buffalo that he caught from Lake Oahe on January 7th.
How Fast North Dakota’s Economy is Growing

The U.S. economy expanded at a faster rate than expected in the third quarter of 2022, with real gross domestic product growing at an annualized rate of 3.2%, rebounding from a 0.6% contraction in the previous quarter. The strong third quarter growth came as welcome news in a period of rising pessimism as a December 2022 Bloomberg poll of economists put the odds of a recession in 2023 at 70%, up from 50% in September.
Friday Night Frenzy: Winter Week 6 Part 2

Destination Dakota: 701 Cycle & Sports throws a party. Destination Dakota: 701 Cycle & Sports throws a party. Fact checking: Red River Valley Water Supply Project. Fact checking: Red River Valley Water Supply Project. STI rates. Nichole Rice pretrial conference pushed. Nichole Rice pretrial conference pushed. Blood Donations with a...
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?

In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
