Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
Tech begins homestand against No. 12 K-State
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Texas Tech is set to host a pair of nationally-ranked Big 12 opponents in a two-game homestand starting with No. 12 Kansas State at 6 p.m. on Saturday before taking on No. 5 Texas at 8 p.m. on Monday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
fox34.com
Lady Raiders return home Saturday for Pink Game vs. KU
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – In battle between two ‘bubble’ teams looking to secure a March Madness bid, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders return home on Saturday afternoon when they welcome the Kansas Jayhawks. Sitting at 16-8 overall and 4-7 in Big 12 play, Texas Tech, sits...
fox34.com
Lady Raiders fall to Kansas 78-67
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to Kansas 78-67 at home on Saturday despite a late effort as the Jayhawks swept both games with the Lady Raiders this season. Bryn Gerlich and Bre’Amer Scott led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 18 a piece. Kansas’s Taiyanna...
fox34.com
Big 12 announces agreement for withdrawal of Oklahoma and Texas
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 announces that the Conference has agreed in principle to terms with the University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas at Austin to leave the Conference following the 2023-24 athletic year, one year earlier than originally announced, subject to final approval from the OU and UT governing Boards. Compensation to the Conference for the early withdrawals of the two schools totals $100 million in foregone distributable revenues, which OU and UT will be able to partially offset with future revenues.
fox34.com
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 10
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from Friday.
fox34.com
LCU announces new School of Business dean
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University is pleased to announce the appointment of the new Dean of their School of Business. Following a three-year hiatus, Tracy Mack is returning to lead the School of Business as Dean. During his previous tenure at LCU, Mack led the transition of...
fox34.com
What Lubbock producers want to see on the 2023 Farm Bill
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since the 2018 Farm Bill is expiring this year, a Lubbock crop organization is working to get the bill improved to benefit producers. Kara Bishop with Plains Cotton Growers says the five-year farm bill impacts every American. Since producers have struggled financially the past couple of...
fox34.com
South Plains College Scholarship gala to feature special items in live, silent auctions
LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - South Plains College’s 25th Annual Scholarship Gala on Feb. 24 is not only an evening of dinner and music, but this year’s event will also feature a variety of special items during the live and silent auctions. All auction items included in the...
fox34.com
DPS: Lubbock man involved in crash struck and killed by passing vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was exiting his car after a crash on Hwy. 84 when he was struck by a passing vehicle, according to DPS. Authorities responded to Hwy. 84 about half a mile southeast of Lubbock just after 7 p.m. on Thursday night. 69-year-old Phillip Marcus...
fox34.com
1 arrested in deadly stabbing in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing in Central Lubbock Thursday evening. Detectives issued a murder warrant for 53-year-old Reginald Fountain and arrested him near 29th and Ave. N. Around 5:12 p.m., officers were called to a stabbing near 65th and Ave....
fox34.com
Bringing students into the workplace on Disability Mentoring Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Students with disabilities from all around Lubbock and surrounding areas joined together Thursday to learn about the employment opportunities waiting for them when they graduate. The yearly event is put on by Amerigroup and Texas Workforce Solutions in partnership with local businesses. Camelia Alonzo with Amerigroup...
fox34.com
A warm up for Superbowl Sunday!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plenty of sunshine today with a slight increase in temperatures. Highs today in the 40s with Lubbock clocking in at 46. Winds today calm down a bit, though still breezy. Overnight, lows drop into the low 20s and teens. Tomorrow, highs bump up to the upper...
fox34.com
Stabbing leaves one seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is on the scene of a stabbing that left one person with serious injuries in the 6500 block of Avenue T. LPD received the call at 5:12 p.m. in reference to a civil disturbance. EMS was promptly called and asked to stage for a trauma.
fox34.com
The Betty M. Condra school moves to its new location, upgrades include bullet resistant windows
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The motto of the Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation is “be brave, be kind, and change the world”. The superintendent and founder of the school named it in honor of her mother, Betty Condra. Unfortunately, Betty passed shortly before the school opened....
fox34.com
Police identify man killed in early morning shooting near 35th & L
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 39-year-old Clifton Holman died of gunshot wounds early Saturday morning after what police are describing as an “altercation” at a business being used as an after hours club. Police got the call at 3 a.m. and found Holman in the 1300 block of 35th...
fox34.com
Forensic specialist describes crime scene photos on Day 4 of Hollis Daniels trial
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Head of its Forensics Investigation Unit took the stand Thursday morning describing photo evidence to the courtroom on day four of the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels. Only jurors, attorneys, judge, Hollis Daniels and deputies could see photo evidence she...
fox34.com
Rain, snow mix this evening, cold tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain and snow showers are expected throughout the evening. The system is coming from the northwest and moving southeast. The heaviest snow chances are expected in the northern part of the viewing area. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Friona, Muleshoe, Littlefield, Dimmitt, and some surrounding areas.
fox34.com
Rain today, rain next week!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some chances for afternoon showers today as a cold front sweeps the south, with some possible snow accumulations in the northern counties. Highs today ranging from low 40s in the NW to Low 50s in the SE. Here in Lubbock, a high of 48 comes mid-afternoon along with some developing cloud cover and possible showers. The front brings windy conditions today as well, with gust up to 30 mph from the north. Overnight, we drop into the 20s and teens.
fox34.com
‘Am I going to be famous?’ Jury hears phone calls, expert testimony in Day 4 of Hollis Daniels murder trial
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The jury heard a chilling phone call on Thursday, that Hollis Daniels made to his father after his arrest. His father told him news about the shooting was on social media and Daniels said, “That’s pretty cool. You think if I get arrested for a murder charge of a police officer and possession of a controlled substance that I will be able to get into another school? I think they’re going to kick me out of Texas Tech High School.”
fox34.com
DPS investigating crash involving pedestrian on Hwy 84, eastbound traffic diverted
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS and the deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 84 and East County Road 7200. According to LSO, all eastbound lanes have been shut down at E CR 7200. Traffic is being diverted southbound...
Comments / 0