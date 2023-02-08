ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

Tech begins homestand against No. 12 K-State

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Texas Tech is set to host a pair of nationally-ranked Big 12 opponents in a two-game homestand starting with No. 12 Kansas State at 6 p.m. on Saturday before taking on No. 5 Texas at 8 p.m. on Monday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lady Raiders return home Saturday for Pink Game vs. KU

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – In battle between two ‘bubble’ teams looking to secure a March Madness bid, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders return home on Saturday afternoon when they welcome the Kansas Jayhawks. Sitting at 16-8 overall and 4-7 in Big 12 play, Texas Tech, sits...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lady Raiders fall to Kansas 78-67

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to Kansas 78-67 at home on Saturday despite a late effort as the Jayhawks swept both games with the Lady Raiders this season. Bryn Gerlich and Bre’Amer Scott led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 18 a piece. Kansas’s Taiyanna...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Big 12 announces agreement for withdrawal of Oklahoma and Texas

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 announces that the Conference has agreed in principle to terms with the University of Oklahoma and The University of Texas at Austin to leave the Conference following the 2023-24 athletic year, one year earlier than originally announced, subject to final approval from the OU and UT governing Boards. Compensation to the Conference for the early withdrawals of the two schools totals $100 million in foregone distributable revenues, which OU and UT will be able to partially offset with future revenues.
AUSTIN, TX
fox34.com

LCU announces new School of Business dean

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Christian University is pleased to announce the appointment of the new Dean of their School of Business. Following a three-year hiatus, Tracy Mack is returning to lead the School of Business as Dean. During his previous tenure at LCU, Mack led the transition of...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

What Lubbock producers want to see on the 2023 Farm Bill

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since the 2018 Farm Bill is expiring this year, a Lubbock crop organization is working to get the bill improved to benefit producers. Kara Bishop with Plains Cotton Growers says the five-year farm bill impacts every American. Since producers have struggled financially the past couple of...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 arrested in deadly stabbing in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing in Central Lubbock Thursday evening. Detectives issued a murder warrant for 53-year-old Reginald Fountain and arrested him near 29th and Ave. N. Around 5:12 p.m., officers were called to a stabbing near 65th and Ave....
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Bringing students into the workplace on Disability Mentoring Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Students with disabilities from all around Lubbock and surrounding areas joined together Thursday to learn about the employment opportunities waiting for them when they graduate. The yearly event is put on by Amerigroup and Texas Workforce Solutions in partnership with local businesses. Camelia Alonzo with Amerigroup...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

A warm up for Superbowl Sunday!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plenty of sunshine today with a slight increase in temperatures. Highs today in the 40s with Lubbock clocking in at 46. Winds today calm down a bit, though still breezy. Overnight, lows drop into the low 20s and teens. Tomorrow, highs bump up to the upper...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Stabbing leaves one seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is on the scene of a stabbing that left one person with serious injuries in the 6500 block of Avenue T. LPD received the call at 5:12 p.m. in reference to a civil disturbance. EMS was promptly called and asked to stage for a trauma.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Police identify man killed in early morning shooting near 35th & L

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 39-year-old Clifton Holman died of gunshot wounds early Saturday morning after what police are describing as an “altercation” at a business being used as an after hours club. Police got the call at 3 a.m. and found Holman in the 1300 block of 35th...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Rain, snow mix this evening, cold tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain and snow showers are expected throughout the evening. The system is coming from the northwest and moving southeast. The heaviest snow chances are expected in the northern part of the viewing area. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Friona, Muleshoe, Littlefield, Dimmitt, and some surrounding areas.
LITTLEFIELD, TX
fox34.com

Rain today, rain next week!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some chances for afternoon showers today as a cold front sweeps the south, with some possible snow accumulations in the northern counties. Highs today ranging from low 40s in the NW to Low 50s in the SE. Here in Lubbock, a high of 48 comes mid-afternoon along with some developing cloud cover and possible showers. The front brings windy conditions today as well, with gust up to 30 mph from the north. Overnight, we drop into the 20s and teens.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

‘Am I going to be famous?’ Jury hears phone calls, expert testimony in Day 4 of Hollis Daniels murder trial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The jury heard a chilling phone call on Thursday, that Hollis Daniels made to his father after his arrest. His father told him news about the shooting was on social media and Daniels said, “That’s pretty cool. You think if I get arrested for a murder charge of a police officer and possession of a controlled substance that I will be able to get into another school? I think they’re going to kick me out of Texas Tech High School.”
LUBBOCK, TX

