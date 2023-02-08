Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Women-owned coffee business in Bozeman credits supportive community
A hot cup of joe served with purpose -- what makes the java at Treeline Coffee Roasters distinctive is the people running the business. Treeline is 100% owned by women. “We work hard to support other women business owners. So we work with a lot of female businesses, whether it’s in town or women coffee growers and things like that. So women building up other women is always helpful,” said Natalie Van Dusen, chief caffeinator for Treeline Coffee Roasters.
New Ordinance Could Affect Women’s Rights in Small Montana Town
A city council member in Manhattan, Montana is requesting a new ordinance that would make the small town a sanctuary for the unborn. According to an article published by KBZK, Josh Powell is the council member who requested the ordinance. If passed, the ordinance would make the use of abortion pills (or Plan B) illegal in Manhattan.
Tourists Love These 5 Downtown Bozeman Businesses
If you walk the streets of Downtown Bozeman, you will see all different types of businesses. There are restaurants, hardware stores, banks, and many apparel stores. The apparel stores range from cute little boutiques to men's wear and locally owned shops. There are a few stores in Downtown Bozeman that...
The second richest person in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned business in the country. This Minnesota-based business made 12 Cargill family members very wealthy. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Livingston, Montana. His name is Austin Stowell Cargill II. His net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making him the 261st richest person in the country.
NBCMontana
Unexpected guest shows up to support controversial Manhattan ordinance
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Some are calling it the biggest crowd ever in Manhattan’s Town Hall -- it was a packed room Thursday night as residents gathered to debate an ordinance that caught some off guard, including the mayor. “I was not aware that this was going to be...
NBCMontana
MDT says Old Yellowstone Trail reconstruction not in budget
Bozeman, Mont — New information from the Montana Department of Transportation about Old Yellowstone Trail. Many drivers say the road between Three Forks and Willow Creek is posing a serious safety hazard. MDT says a permanent solution would require a large-scale reconstruction project to address drainage and subgrade problems...
NBCMontana
Abortion ordinance fails after Town Council meeting in Manhattan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Manhattan Town Council voted down a controversial abortion ordinance in a meeting Thursday night. Residents packed the room while council members considered the measure that called for a ban on shipping and receiving any instrument, substance or drug used to produce an abortion. Several community...
NBCMontana
Nordic ski event returns to Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Crosscut Mountain Sports Center will host the second annual Dee-O-Gee Sacagawea Classic Nordic ski event this Saturday. The event attracts skiers from Bozeman and throughout the Rocky Mountain region for a variety of ski events. Those interested in registering can do so here. The Crosscut...
NBCMontana
Residents voice concerns about hazards along Old Yellowstone Trail
Bozeman, Mont — One road in Three Forks is causing a stir -- conditions along Old Yellowstone Trail between Three Forks and Willow Creek prompted a warning from the sheriff’s office. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office recently warned drivers about a drop in the speed limit there due...
Manhattan won’t move ahead with ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance to ban abortion after public outcry
The town of Manhattan won’t move forward with an ordinance to become a “Sanctuary for the Unborn.” Thursday night, Mayor Glen Clements broke a tied vote on a motion to direct the town lawyer to draft an ordinance for Manhattan to essentially ban abortion, Clements said Friday. Clements opposed the motion for a 3-2 outcome. […] The post Manhattan won’t move ahead with ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance to ban abortion after public outcry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Never Mind Whole Foods, Bozeman Will Go Crazy If This Luxury Grocer Arrives
If you thought the opinions and rhetoric about Whole Foods coming to town was over the top, there's another luxury grocery chain that would make Bozeman's head explode if they ever decided to expand here. To be clear, the retailer I'm going to discuss has no plans to come to...
montanarightnow.com
R-Y Timber in Livingston struck by another blaze
LIVINGSTON — A fire broke out at R-Y Timber in Livingston early Tuesday and local firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, fire officials said. “Around 21 fire people were on scene,” said Dann Babcox, fire chief at Park County Rural Fire District No. 1. “The cause is under investigation from the state Fire Marshal Office. Crews spent 13 hours there due to the fire creeping through the walls and ceiling insulation by way of sawdust and chips. Other hot spots included oils used for lubricants throughout the mill.”
Montana’s Next “Rich People” SUV Is Coming – And It’s Bulletproof
I'm betting that Bozeman will be the first town where we see someone driving this new, crazy tough, bulletproof, six-figure, V8 truck. That day will punch yet another hole in my soul and make me question if this place is still for me. Montana has seen it's fair share of...
NBCMontana
Flooding, ice jams cause partial closures for 2 Madison River fishing access sites
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced the Eight Mile Ford and Burnt Tree Hole fishing access sites on the Madison River south of Ennis currently have partial closures due to recent flooding and ice jams. Officials said the boat ramp areas at both sites are closed...
Belgrade family suffers fire in new home, belongings lost
A Belgrade family experienced the unimaginable on Sunday when their house caught on fire. The family of four had just moved into their new home and hadn't even spent the night yet.
Thank You! Montana Drug Dealer Taken Off Streets And Off To Jail
Another drug dealer has been taken off the streets of Montana. I don't care what you are selling, we don't have time for this nonsense in our state. After longer than usual wait times to see a sentencing date, Gerardo Gutierrez is finally seeing his time behind bars. The U.S....
Facing struggle, owner of Bozeman's Taco Time reaches out to the community
Taco Time in Bozeman has been open since 1975, but now owner Steve Adams says they’ve fallen on hard times.
Another wrong-way driver on I-90 prompts concern in Gallatin County
A woman's arrest in Bozeman for allegedly driving the wrong way on the interstate is the second incident since last October when two women died after colliding head-on.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Symphony to join Symphonic Choir for choral masterpieces
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Symphonic Choir and Symphony Orchestra will perform a choral masterpiece and world premiere this March. The groups will perform Poulenc's “Gloria” and a world premiere by local composer Eric Funk on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. and March 26 at 2:30 p.m.
