LIVINGSTON — A fire broke out at R-Y Timber in Livingston early Tuesday and local firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, fire officials said. “Around 21 fire people were on scene,” said Dann Babcox, fire chief at Park County Rural Fire District No. 1. “The cause is under investigation from the state Fire Marshal Office. Crews spent 13 hours there due to the fire creeping through the walls and ceiling insulation by way of sawdust and chips. Other hot spots included oils used for lubricants throughout the mill.”

LIVINGSTON, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO