ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBCMontana

Women-owned coffee business in Bozeman credits supportive community

A hot cup of joe served with purpose -- what makes the java at Treeline Coffee Roasters distinctive is the people running the business. Treeline is 100% owned by women. “We work hard to support other women business owners. So we work with a lot of female businesses, whether it’s in town or women coffee growers and things like that. So women building up other women is always helpful,” said Natalie Van Dusen, chief caffeinator for Treeline Coffee Roasters.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Tourists Love These 5 Downtown Bozeman Businesses

If you walk the streets of Downtown Bozeman, you will see all different types of businesses. There are restaurants, hardware stores, banks, and many apparel stores. The apparel stores range from cute little boutiques to men's wear and locally owned shops. There are a few stores in Downtown Bozeman that...
BOZEMAN, MT
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Montana

Cargill is the largest privately owned business in the country. This Minnesota-based business made 12 Cargill family members very wealthy. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Livingston, Montana. His name is Austin Stowell Cargill II. His net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making him the 261st richest person in the country.
LIVINGSTON, MT
NBCMontana

MDT says Old Yellowstone Trail reconstruction not in budget

Bozeman, Mont — New information from the Montana Department of Transportation about Old Yellowstone Trail. Many drivers say the road between Three Forks and Willow Creek is posing a serious safety hazard. MDT says a permanent solution would require a large-scale reconstruction project to address drainage and subgrade problems...
THREE FORKS, MT
NBCMontana

Abortion ordinance fails after Town Council meeting in Manhattan

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Manhattan Town Council voted down a controversial abortion ordinance in a meeting Thursday night. Residents packed the room while council members considered the measure that called for a ban on shipping and receiving any instrument, substance or drug used to produce an abortion. Several community...
MANHATTAN, MT
NBCMontana

Nordic ski event returns to Bozeman

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Crosscut Mountain Sports Center will host the second annual Dee-O-Gee Sacagawea Classic Nordic ski event this Saturday. The event attracts skiers from Bozeman and throughout the Rocky Mountain region for a variety of ski events. Those interested in registering can do so here. The Crosscut...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Residents voice concerns about hazards along Old Yellowstone Trail

Bozeman, Mont — One road in Three Forks is causing a stir -- conditions along Old Yellowstone Trail between Three Forks and Willow Creek prompted a warning from the sheriff’s office. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office recently warned drivers about a drop in the speed limit there due...
THREE FORKS, MT
Daily Montanan

Manhattan won’t move ahead with ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance to ban abortion after public outcry

The town of Manhattan won’t move forward with an ordinance to become a “Sanctuary for the Unborn.” Thursday night, Mayor Glen Clements broke a tied vote on a motion to direct the town lawyer to draft an ordinance for Manhattan to essentially ban abortion, Clements said Friday. Clements opposed the motion for a 3-2 outcome. […] The post Manhattan won’t move ahead with ‘sanctuary city’ ordinance to ban abortion after public outcry appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MANHATTAN, MT
montanarightnow.com

R-Y Timber in Livingston struck by another blaze

LIVINGSTON — A fire broke out at R-Y Timber in Livingston early Tuesday and local firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, fire officials said. “Around 21 fire people were on scene,” said Dann Babcox, fire chief at Park County Rural Fire District No. 1. “The cause is under investigation from the state Fire Marshal Office. Crews spent 13 hours there due to the fire creeping through the walls and ceiling insulation by way of sawdust and chips. Other hot spots included oils used for lubricants throughout the mill.”
LIVINGSTON, MT
NBCMontana

Bozeman Symphony to join Symphonic Choir for choral masterpieces

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Symphonic Choir and Symphony Orchestra will perform a choral masterpiece and world premiere this March. The groups will perform Poulenc's “Gloria” and a world premiere by local composer Eric Funk on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. and March 26 at 2:30 p.m.
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy