ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Today Explained: Poll Shows Half of Americans Say They Are Worse Off, Highest Since 2009

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dQE0_0kh0sJZ000

"

The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has been so wide-reaching that 50 percent of Americans say they are now worse off than a year ago, the most since the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009.
A study by Gallup found that only 35 percent of Americans reported that they are better financial positions than they were just a year ago. The analytics firm has been surveying Americans on the state of their finances since 1976 and said it is rare that half or more of the country report they are doing worse financially than the year before. Last year, the survey was even with 41 percent saying they were in better positions and 41 percent reporting that they were worse off. The dropoff in financial security is linked to historically high inflation rates and a drop in a stock market value despite personal wages spiking. When it comes to low-income earners, 61 percent say their finances have diminished over the last year. Just 26 percent reported improvements. While the current inflation rate sits at 6.5 percent, Americans say they are hopeful about the future. Sixty percent of respondents said they expect their finances to improve in the next year. Gallup concluded that there could be chance to avoid an economic recession if financial optimism remains high and Americans continue to spend, ultimately boosting the economy. "

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Egg Prices Plummet as Poultry Industry Recovers From Bird Flu Wipeout

"Breakfast is getting a bit more affordable as the price of wholesale eggs is on the decline.The average price per dozen eggs has been slashed by more than 50 percent since its peak price of $5.43 on December 19. Now, they'll cost you $2.61. The assumption is that poultry farms that were forced to cull their egg-producing hens have begun producing eggs again.Last year, the U.S. saw the deadliest bird flu outbreak in history across 46 states as 52.7 million chickens died. However, the majority of the deaths were from culling, a process of depopulation in an attempt to stop a...
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
Cheddar News

Sharp Increase in Babysitting Costs Weighs on American Families

"The impact of inflation continues to burden families on a wide range of issues, such as childcare.A report by the online caregiver listing service Urban Sitter found that babysitting costs are outpacing the current inflation rate, weighing upon families across the country, with a 9.7 percent jump in rates for sitters in 2022.The average cost per hour for a sitter was $22.68 for one child and $27.70 for two. The increase is being linked to a number of factors, including the need for longer care times as many Americans return to the office full time and a shortage of available workers, allowing the available ones to charge higher rates.While the federal government deems 7 percent or less of a family's income spent on childcare as being affordable, a Care.com survey found that more than half of Americans were spending upwards of 20 percent of their earnings. As surging costs continue to take their toll on families, more states are beginning to provide childcare aid, according to Axios. Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island are among those to offer programs, and even many businesses are stepping up to help their employees in an effort to ease the burden. "
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Cheddar News

Used Car Prices Rise Again Due to Unexpected Demand

"Used cars were one of the biggest contributors to inflation over the past two years. Now, despite steady price declines in recent months, dealerships are hiking their prices once again. According to Cox Automotive's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, prices were up 2.5 percent in January from the month before, even as they remain down 12.8 percent from a year ago. Cox noted that the increase is due to higher-than-expected demand for the season. The trend could stem from consumers playing catch-up. In 2022, buyers backed out of the market due to elevated prices and shortage of supply, driving down prices by 15 percent. The average listing for a used vehicle was $27,143 in December. Just last month, Cox reported the market had returned to its pre-COVID normal. Now that narrative could be in doubt. "
Cheddar News

US Jet Shoots Down Unknown Object Flying Off Alaska Coast

"By Zeke Miller and Colleen LongA U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said.The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman. He described the object as roughly the size of a small car and said it was shot down near the U.S.-Canada border.It was the second time in a week U.S. officials had downed some type of flying object over the...
ALASKA STATE
Cheddar News

Applications for Jobless Aid Rise Last Week, but Remain Low

"By Matt OttMore Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, but layoffs remain historically low despite attempts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy, and hiring, to bring down inflation.Applications for jobless aid in the U.S. for the week ending Feb. 4 rose by 13,000 last week to 196,000, from 183,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. It’s the fourth straight week claims were under 200,000.Jobless claims generally serve as a proxy for layoffs, which have been relatively low since the pandemic wiped out millions of jobs in the spring of 2020.The four-week moving average of claims,...
Cheddar News

Market Minute: Roku and DoorDash Partner, Meta Tells Managers to Get to Work & Powell on Inflation

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top trending market stories of the day. POWELL ON INFLATION Despite inflation cooling down in recent months, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a speech on Wednesday said the U.S. economy still has a long way to go. “The disinflationary process, the process of getting inflation down, has begun and it’s begun in the goods sector, which is about a quarter of our economy," he said. That means more rate hikes are coming down the pike, though likely at a slower pace than last year. The Fed raised its benchmark rate just a quarter of a...
Cheddar News

Wall Street Dips, Heading for Worst Week Since December

"By Stan ChoeWall Street is drifting lower on Friday as stocks head toward the close of their worst week since December.The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in early trading and on pace for a 1.7% loss for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 72 points, or 0.2%, at 33,627, as of 9:44 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.8% lower.Stocks have been struggling since rallying at the start of the year on hopes that the economy could avoid a severe recession and that cooling inflation could get the Federal Reserve to take it easier on...
Cheddar News

Refinancing and Home Buying Applications Climb as Mortgage Rates Fall

"With mortgage rates at their lowest since September and still showing some signs of decline, more Americans are looking to refinance.A CNBC report found that applications to refinance mortgages had jumped 18 percent from week to week. Lowering interest rates have also cleared a path for some Americans who were holding out from applying amid the higher rates.Week-over-week, home buying applications jumped 3 percent but were still down 37 percent from the same time last year."Purchase activity that was put on hold last year due to the quick run-up in rates is gradually coming back as rates ease and housing...
Cheddar News

Market Minute: Meta Restores Trump's Access, Neuralink Controversy & Mortgage Rates Rising

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top trending market stories of the day. NEURALINK CONTROVERSY The U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating Elon Musk's company Neuralink over the alleged shipment of hazardous materials. The agency said it started the probe after animal welfare group Physicians Committee of Responsible Medicine (PCRM) reached out with evidence, including emails and other documents, that point to unsafe packaging and shipment of monkey brains — some which might have carried infectious diseases. MORTGAGE RATES RISING AGAINMortgage rates rose for the first time in 2023 this week, as a blockbuster jobs report last Friday bolstered the case for...
Cheddar News

Wall Street Ekes Out Modest Gains, Still Falls for the Week

"By Stan ChoeStocks drifted to a mostly higher close on Wall Street but still closed out their worst week since December. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday. Weakness in tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq composite down 0.6% while the Dow closed 0.5% higher. Energy companies rose with the price of crude oil. Stocks have been struggling since rallying at the start of the year on hopes that the economy could avoid a severe recession, and that cooling inflation could get the Federal Reserve to take it easier on interest rates. Lyft lost more than a third of its value following...
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy