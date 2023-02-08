ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

‘High as a kite:’ Blair County man charged with burglary

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A homeowner accused a Sproul man of being in his home, with a gun, when he woke up one morning and now charges have been filed. The homeowner told police that 31-year-old Mark Keller was “high as a kite” when he allegedly walked into the man’s home the morning of […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DuBois man accused of stealing multiple guns, ammo in burglary

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of stealing 30 to 40 guns from a property in the city. Charges were filed against Jamie Taube, 34, who was arrested by Dubois City police after four of the stolen guns were found in his home along […]
DUBOIS, PA
WJAC TV

Centre Co. hunter enters plea in accidental shooting of neighbor

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A Centre County hunter has entered a plea to charges related to the accidental shooting of his neighbor in December of 2021. Michael Lloyd, of Boalsburg, pleaded guilty Friday to two charges, which included reckless endangerment. Police say Lloyd allegedly fired a handgun, from...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

New Details in Arson/Murder Case

Police say an Altoona woman who described herself as a “Witch and an Egyptian Goddess” faces multiple charges including Murder and Arson for her role in a fire last February that killed a man and injured several Firefighters. Charging documents we obtained Wednesday revealing strange new details surrounding the case.
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

DA: Pills, meth, cocaine found following arrest of wanted Somerset man

Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar says a Somerset man is facing various drug-related charges following a traffic stop late last month in Jefferson Township. Authorities say Richard Gindlesperger, who was a wanted fugitive, was taken into custody by authorities on January 30th.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown woman facing child endangerment charges after infant death

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A Johnstown woman is facing charges after she allegedly had a controlled substance that a child ingested, later dying, according to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer. Peggy Anne Lightcap, 40, of Johnstown, is being charged with endangering a child after Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said they were unable […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Man wanted after assaulting Seven Eleven cashier in Somerset

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police said they are looking for the described man responsible for assaulting a Seven Eleven employee over a pack of cigars. On Feb. 2 around 4:35 a.m., an unknown man got into an argument with a sales clerk at the Seven Eleven at the South Somerset Plaza in Somerset […]
SOMERSET, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. woman claiming to be ‘witch,’ ‘Egyptian goddess’ charged after causing fatal fire: police

On Tuesday, a Pa. woman has been charged with multiple counts of murder and aggravated arson for her role in a fatal fire that occurred a year ago, according to police. According to investigators, Heather Evans, 43, of Altoona, Blair County, Pa., caused a fire at East 5th Ave. home, which claimed the life of Mark Stewart, 75, on Feb. 15, 2022, WJAC reported.
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Crash, Domestic Dispute

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:42 p.m on Wednesday, February 8, on Colonel Drake Highway, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2016 Subaru Legacy driven by 39-year-old Ashley M. Curry,...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
wccsradio.com

BRUSH FIRE, CRASH, ASSISTANCE CALLS FIELDED BY LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS

The first official brush fire of 2023 in Indiana County was reported on Friday by Indiana County 911. The call went out at 3:13 PM on Friday for a brush fire on Lee Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center and Plumville fire departments were dispatched for the call. No information is available yet on how much property was damaged or if anyone was hurt.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona woman found stuck in donation box

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Allegheny Township Police had to rescue an Altoona woman from a clothing donation box on Wednesday. Police Chief Mike Robinson said they responded to a call of a person being stuck inside a clothing donation box at 5:21 p.m. on Feb. 8. The donation box was located in the […]
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

2 Wanted in Moxham Shooting

We’ve learned 2 people are wanted in connection to last month’s deadly shooting in broad daylight in front of a Church and School in the Moxham section of Johnstown. One of those wanted is the victim’s significant other. Criminal complaints filed this week in the case show...
JOHNSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy