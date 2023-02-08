Read full article on original website
‘High as a kite:’ Blair County man charged with burglary
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A homeowner accused a Sproul man of being in his home, with a gun, when he woke up one morning and now charges have been filed. The homeowner told police that 31-year-old Mark Keller was “high as a kite” when he allegedly walked into the man’s home the morning of […]
DuBois man accused of stealing multiple guns, ammo in burglary
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing several felony charges after he was accused of stealing 30 to 40 guns from a property in the city. Charges were filed against Jamie Taube, 34, who was arrested by Dubois City police after four of the stolen guns were found in his home along […]
Centre Co. hunter enters plea in accidental shooting of neighbor
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A Centre County hunter has entered a plea to charges related to the accidental shooting of his neighbor in December of 2021. Michael Lloyd, of Boalsburg, pleaded guilty Friday to two charges, which included reckless endangerment. Police say Lloyd allegedly fired a handgun, from...
Woman charged after child left in hot car for hours in State College, police say
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Nearly a year and a half after a child was found soaked in sweat from being inside a hot vehicle for hours, charges have been filed. Yeterefwork Streit’s, 36, of Bellefonte, blood alcohol content was almost six times the limit when she dropped one of her children off at school and […]
DA: Wanted Somerset County man jailed after traffic stop turns up drugs
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A wanted man is locked up after a traffic stop turned up numerous amounts of drugs, according to the Somerset County District Attorney. Richard Gindlesperger, 45, of Somerset, was pulled over in Jefferson Township sometime overnight from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, by DA detectives, the county Drug Task Force and […]
New Details in Arson/Murder Case
Police say an Altoona woman who described herself as a “Witch and an Egyptian Goddess” faces multiple charges including Murder and Arson for her role in a fire last February that killed a man and injured several Firefighters. Charging documents we obtained Wednesday revealing strange new details surrounding the case.
DA: Pills, meth, cocaine found following arrest of wanted Somerset man
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar says a Somerset man is facing various drug-related charges following a traffic stop late last month in Jefferson Township. Authorities say Richard Gindlesperger, who was a wanted fugitive, was taken into custody by authorities on January 30th.
Somerset duo jailed after being caught with drugs, weapons, police report
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Somerset County man and woman are in jail after they were caught driving under the influence and with suspected drugs. Connor Chistner, 25, and Casey Marie Liska, 26, of Somerset were pulled over on Wednesday, Feb. 8 by Pennsylvania State Police. PSP received a call about the two being […]
Man sentenced up to 25 years in prison for raping 6 women in Centre County, AG says
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who was found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting six women over a nine-year period in State College will be spending decades behind bars. Kevin Mullen, 51, was sentenced by President Judge Jonathan Grine on Friday to serve between 10 to 25 years in state prison, according to the […]
Johnstown woman facing child endangerment charges after infant death
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A Johnstown woman is facing charges after she allegedly had a controlled substance that a child ingested, later dying, according to Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer. Peggy Anne Lightcap, 40, of Johnstown, is being charged with endangering a child after Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said they were unable […]
Man wanted after assaulting Seven Eleven cashier in Somerset
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police said they are looking for the described man responsible for assaulting a Seven Eleven employee over a pack of cigars. On Feb. 2 around 4:35 a.m., an unknown man got into an argument with a sales clerk at the Seven Eleven at the South Somerset Plaza in Somerset […]
Pa. woman claiming to be ‘witch,’ ‘Egyptian goddess’ charged after causing fatal fire: police
On Tuesday, a Pa. woman has been charged with multiple counts of murder and aggravated arson for her role in a fatal fire that occurred a year ago, according to police. According to investigators, Heather Evans, 43, of Altoona, Blair County, Pa., caused a fire at East 5th Ave. home, which claimed the life of Mark Stewart, 75, on Feb. 15, 2022, WJAC reported.
State Police Calls: Crash, Domestic Dispute
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:42 p.m on Wednesday, February 8, on Colonel Drake Highway, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2016 Subaru Legacy driven by 39-year-old Ashley M. Curry,...
BRUSH FIRE, CRASH, ASSISTANCE CALLS FIELDED BY LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS
The first official brush fire of 2023 in Indiana County was reported on Friday by Indiana County 911. The call went out at 3:13 PM on Friday for a brush fire on Lee Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center and Plumville fire departments were dispatched for the call. No information is available yet on how much property was damaged or if anyone was hurt.
Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
Police: Altoona woman found stuck in donation box
BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Allegheny Township Police had to rescue an Altoona woman from a clothing donation box on Wednesday. Police Chief Mike Robinson said they responded to a call of a person being stuck inside a clothing donation box at 5:21 p.m. on Feb. 8. The donation box was located in the […]
