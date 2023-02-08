Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Council members grill Baltimore city leaders over conduit agreement
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For more than three hours on Thursday, city council members grilled city leaders about a conduit deal with BGE, council members knew nothing about. "The concerns of this council is the administration is negotiating in a non-transparent way with BGE," said Council President Nick Mosby. The...
baltimorebrew.com
Conduit deal with BGE decried by lawmakers and questioned by Comcast and other users
Councilmembers point to language in the deal giving the company “sole discretion,” prompting Scott officials to argue that it also mandates “monthly meetings”. A dozen users of Baltimore’s conduit system are asking that Mayor Brandon Scott respond to their concerns before signing a deal that would turn over future conduit improvements to Baltimore Gas & Electric.
foxbaltimore.com
Charter school frustration in the city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A charter school says Baltimore City is threatening to shut it down due to "technicalities". Former City Council Member and principal of a shuttered Baltimore Charter School, Carl Stokes, joined Fox 45 News to weigh in.
Grace period ends and some squeegee workers will get ticketed
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's squeegee ban went into effect at six "hot spot" intersections around the city in January. Now, the grace period for that activity has ended and officers are issuing citations to offenders. Those "hot spot" intersections include President Street at I-83 and Conway Street near the Inner Harbor where police say motorist Timothy Reynolds was shot and killed by a then-14-year-old squeegee worker after he left his car and confronted a group of squeegee workers with a bat in July.Other '"no-squeegee zones" include Sinclair Lane and Moravia Road in Northeast Baltimore, Wabash and Northern Parkway, and part of Martin Luther...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott refusing to answer questions about shocking test scores in city schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amid news of shockingly low student test scores across the city, FOX 45 is continuing to demand accountability from city and state leaders. According to new state test results known as MCAP (Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program), at least 23 schools, including elementary, middle, and high schools, have zero students proficient in math.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott ignores questions about 23 schools without students proficient in math
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After FOX45’s Project Baltimore’s report uncovering 23 schools in Baltimore City had zero students who tested proficient in math, Mayor Brandon Scott continues to ignore questions about the problem. The Maryland State Department of Education recently released the 2022 state test results known as...
foxbaltimore.com
Crime debate in Annapolis heats up as new set of bills introduced
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The debate in Annapolis heating up over crime and what needs to be done to curve it. This week republicans are introducing a set bills aimed at tackling repeat offenders. if you’re convicted of a misdemeanor, which wear, carry, transport a handgun is that you only...
foxbaltimore.com
BPD among first law enforcement agencies in the country to introduce equity policy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department released it's the first ever Equity Policy, Policy 1745, Wednesday. The introductory policy was written and adopted following a review and collaboration process with the Department of Justice, the Consent Decree Monitoring Team and the public in accordance with Consent Decree requirements.
foxbaltimore.com
As city public schools struggle, charter schools held to a much higher standard
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Pledging education as a top priority, Governor Wes Moore said a defining moment on his inauguration day was meeting with the young men attending the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys. Moore posted a picture with the boys on twitter, writing, “I told them there is never...
Maryland AG To Probe Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Baltimore
The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) has been called in to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash following an attempted traffic stop by Baltimore Police. Shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer on patrol in an unmarked vehicle in the 1800 block of East North...
foxbaltimore.com
Ben Crump on 'dismal' Baltimore math test scores, 'We can't look the other way'
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation revealed 23 Baltimore City schools have zero students proficient in math. “The results of the latest Project Baltimore study are very alarming. It underscores the reason why we have to go forward with this lawsuit to try to hold people accountable and make them come to the table to deal with this issue,” Crump said. “We can’t look the other way with such dismal test results.”
Digital Collegian
Baltimore Medical System announces pharmacy opening at Rosedale location
ROSEDALE — Baltimore Medical System (BMS), the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) system in Maryland, announced that its newest community health center, BMS at Rosedale, now offers an on-site pharmacy. Located at 9520 Philadelphia Road, the pharmacy is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and...
Not a Single Student Met Grade-Level Expectations For Math In 23 Baltimore Schools
Reagan Reese on February 10, 2023 According to a report by Project Baltimore, no students were proficient in math in 23 Baltimore City Schools in 2022. According to a report by Project Baltimore, 23 of 150 Baltimore City Schools, including ten high schools, eight elementary schools, three high schools, and two middle schools, failed to meet math grade-level expectations. Approximately 2,000 students took the state administered math exams which tested proficiency levels. “It just sounds like these schools, now, have turned into essentially babysitters with no accountability,” Jovani Patterson, a Baltimore resident who sued the district for not properly educating The post Not a Single Student Met Grade-Level Expectations For Math In 23 Baltimore Schools appeared first on Shore News Network.
baltimorebrew.com
What’s in a name? Too much sewage, says Baltimore’s Back River community
Often ridiculed because of their proximity to the city’s poorly run treatment plant, residents want it not only taken over by a regional authority, but given a new name. Douglas Celmer is a proud Back River community leader who lives on the same Baltimore County waterway his farming family has for the last hundred years.
Wbaltv.com
Polcie: Barricade situation over in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood
Parts of Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood were shut down Friday afternoon amid a barricade situation, police said. City police told 11 News that members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force were serving an arrest warrant around 12:26 p.m. in the 700 block of East Patapsco Avenue. Police said the officers encountered...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County's first Black female DPWT director inspires, hopes to makes a difference
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County's newest department head hopes her appointment will serve as an inspiration to girls everywhere. D'Andrea Walker was sworn in on Monday as the first African American woman to serve as the director of the Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation. "I'm one...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys facing possible closure, CEO hopes to stay open
The Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys, a charter school, could close at the end of the year, but the CEO hopes the doors will remain open. CEO Edwin Avent spoke with Bryan Nehman and C4 on Thursday. He told them the school fell short in one area during their annual review by the public school system.
foxbaltimore.com
Repair work for damaged tower fully complete months after Gaithersburg plane crash: Pepco
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Nearly three months after a small plane crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg, Maryland, crews say they have fully restored the high-voltage Pepco tower. 7News reached out to Pepco and they said the repairs to the power lines are now finished. It took crews...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Nine Men Indicted for Participating in a Criminal Gang and Operating Open-Air Drug Market; One Indicted for the Murder
Per the Maryland Attorney General (2.6.23): Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the indictments of nine Baltimore men for their participation in a criminal gang that operated throughout Baltimore City distributing drugs and carrying out violent acts. One of those men is responsible for the November 2022 homicide of Marquis Carter of Baltimore. The defendants are Keontae Moore, 23; Dayvonta Mackey, 27; Daquan Battle, 27; Jawaan Jordan, 28; DaMarvin Singletary, 28; Brandon Ledbetter, 29; Carlos Jordan, 32; Darrell White, 33; and Theodore Easton, 44. The indictments include counts for participating in a criminal gang, the distribution of narcotics, illegal possession of firearms and firearm drug trafficking, and acts of violence, including murder.
Wbaltv.com
Bill to require use of ignition interlock devices seeks to close Noah's Law loophole
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A group of Maryland lawmakers is once again calling for changes to Noah's Law, saying it has too many loopholes. Noah's Law requires everyone convicted of drunken driving to use an ignition interlock device, but critics said a loophole in the statute is letting many off the hook.
