Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Restaurant Opening in Mississippi Offers Chance to Win Free Burritos for a Year!Ash JurbergJackson, MS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
Related
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Feb. 10-12
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (February 10-12) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Krewe de Cardinal 2023 – Friday – Jackson Dixie National Rodeo Parade – Saturday – Jackson Mardi Gras Gala – […]
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Steak In Mississippi Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Small-town restaurants are often where you’ll find some of the best meals you’ve ever eaten. They’re places where you’ll be treated like one of the family from the moment you walk in, and leave you with more than just a wonderful meal, but also a memory you won’t soon forget. This one small-town restaurant has some of the best steaks in Mississippi, and you’ll want to make your way over to this Madison County eatery as soon as you can.
WLBT
Someone just missed out on $500,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.
WLBT
Things To Know Friday, February 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Hinds County woman has become an overnight millionaire after claiming...
Leaders meet in Jackson for “State of Black America” forum
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to unite and spark change, leaders hosted a special community forum in the heart of West Jackson on Saturday, February 11. A crowd of people packed the “State of Black America” forum and panel discussion at Lynch Street CME Church. The event organizer and church pastor noted that […]
WLBT
‘State of Black America’ panel to be held at West Jackson church
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State lawmakers and local law enforcement are looking to inspire and spark change in communities in West Jackson on Saturday during a panel. After a year of high crime, violence and poverty in the capital city, Pastor Jamie Capers of Lynch Street CME Church in West Jackson said he wants to address those issues.
WLBT
Two injured in Thursday night McDowell Road shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A simple drive down McDowell Road turned into a nightmare for LaKeisha Taylor Thursday night after eleven recorded shots were fired into the vehicle she was in. Three people occupied the 2015 Toyota Elantra vehicle, including Taylor, her boyfriend, and her sister (the driver). The three...
Their Lucky Day: Mississippi Lottery awards $4 million and $905,168 prizes Wednesday
Two lucky players claimed remarkable wins of $4 million from a Mega Millions ticket and $905,168 from a Mississippi Match 5 ticket Wednesday at the Mississippi Lottery. The record wins are the largest prizes won in both games in Mississippi. A Hinds County player claimed the $4 million prize from...
Mississippi detainee found dead in Texas
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
Mississippi lottery players claim $4 million Mega Millions ticket, $905K Match 5 ticket
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two lucky players claimed $4 million from a Mega Millions ticket and $905,168 from a Mississippi Match 5 ticket on Wednesday at the Mississippi Lottery. A Hinds County player claimed the $4 million prize from a Mega Millions ticket purchased for the January 3 drawing. She said she normally chooses her own […]
City Of Jackson Preparing To Exist Without Clean Water Periodically For Up To Ten Years As Crisis Persists
Organizers in Jackson, Mississippi are calling on states for resources and aid as the water crisis continues. Over the past five months, the Pearl River crested, resulting in the demise of Jackson’s fragile water system. Crews are working to repair the faulty pipe system, but families and business owners are expecting to go without water periodically, for up to ten years. The system replacements require adjustments to occur section by section, after failure. Unfortunately, these time-consuming projects can cause water main breaks.
WLBT
Cities, counties could face million-dollar fines for dumping sewage into Pearl River
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that passed the House on Thursday could mean seven-figure fines for cities and counties dumping wastewater into the Pearl River. Representatives voted 79-35 in favor of H.B. 1094, which would mandate the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) to fine local governments up to $1 million each time they release untreated wastewater into the Pearl.
WAPT
Shooting victim returns to Fondren bowling alley for help
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting in Fondren. The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the corner of N. State Street and Duling Avenue. A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital. After the shooting, the victim ran to Highball Lanes, where he had...
Friday Night Hoops: Region 4-6A District Championships
CLINTON, Miss (WJTV)- In the video above are highlights from the Region 4-6A District Championships. Game 1: Madison Central vs. Clinton boys Game 2: Madison Central vs. Clinton girls
tourcounsel.com
Metrocenter Mall | Shopping mall in Jackson, Mississippi
Metrocenter Mall is a defunct shopping mall in South Jackson, Mississippi, United States. The largest enclosed shopping mall in Mississippi, it contained 1,250,000 square feet of retail space on two levels, including four anchor spaces. Regional real estate developer Jim Wilson & Associates built the mall in Mississippi's capital city in 1978, as one of its portfolio of properties throughout the southeastern United States.
One injured in shooting on Queen Mary Lane in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured during a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. The shooting happened on Queen Mary Lane in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown said one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a local hospital. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect.
WLBT
Jackson farm provides produce for new eatery serving the inner city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - West Jackson is described as one of the food deserts in the Capital City, lacking access to fresh produce. But that is changing with the partnerships formed by the Jackson Medical Mall Foundation. Thursday was the grand opening of a restaurant that brings residents food straight...
WLBT
JSU great named to Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson State football star was named to the Greater Flint African American Sports Hall of Fame. According to JSU Athletics, the former defensive end Fernando Smith, who had a long NFL career, was honored with the selection Thursday. During his career as a JSU...
WLBT
JPS scholars win first and second place at 2023 Hinds County Spelling Bee
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public School scholars won first and second place at the 2023 Hinds County Spelling Bee on Saturday. Ashlynn-Kai McClinton, a 5th grader at Raines Elementary School, defeated 45 other contestants to win first place. The 5th grader and Arden Pierre, a 4th grader at McWillie Elementary School, went toe to toe spelling words in extended rounds of competition.
More than 200 vehicles up for auction in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will auction off more than 200 seized, abandoned or stolen vehicles on Saturday, February 11. According to Nick Clark Auctions, the items that will be auctioned include cars, trucks, SUVs, pick-up trucks and vans. The auction will be held at the City of Jackson police impound lot, […]
Comments / 0