The Largest Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitTravel MavenBelton, SC
Local businesses and school rivalries raise over $90,000 for students at the SC School for the Deaf and BlindLogen@SCSDBSpartanburg, SC
'Affirmative Action Bake Sale' Disgusts and Upsets Students at Clemson University with Shocking Display BoardZack LoveClemson, SC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
When Destiny Called
The path to matrimony is seldom straight or easy. It is often paved with pitfalls, losses and unexpected turns. But where true love exists, love finds a way. This Greenville couple encountered a unique set of difficulties along their love’s journey. But when Destiny called, needing what only Garrett could provide, he answered.
Recruiting black applicants to medical field
The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston rehabbed a mix of young Kemp's ridley and green sea turtles.
Honor your Vietnam veteran in Spartanburg on ‘The Wall That Heals’
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Do you know a Vietnam veteran whose life was cut short after they returned home? Spartanburg County is helping you honor their sacrifice through the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s “In Memory” program. County officials said since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of...
Plane runs off landing strip in South Carolina
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — First responders said a plane tipped over after running out of landing space Friday in Greer. According to the Reidville Fire Department, the incident occurred at Vista Pointe Drive. No injuries were reported, according to firefighters.
DHEC: 1 person, 1 pet exposed to rabid stray cat in Oconee Co.
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said one person and one pet were exposed to a rabid stray cat in Oconee County. DHEC said on the stray grey tabby cat was found near East Sizemore Road and Keowee Trail in Seneca...
Greenville Drive to hold auditions for new mascot
The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston rehabbed a mix of young Kemp's ridley and green sea turtles.
Investigation confirms liquid from boiled peanuts poured on allergic KA pledge
In the fall of 2021, rumors swirled across Clemson's campus that fraternity brothers poured the liquid from boiled peanuts on a peanut-allergic pledge. An investigation by the fraternity's national office and the Clemson University Police Department has confirmed the rumors. Following the initial rumors, the Kappa Alpha fraternity's national office...
You Are Beautiful Pageant highlights beauty in Anderson special needs community
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thursday night was the 5th annual You Are Beautiful pageant at the Anderson County Civics Center. The event highlights the beauty of the special needs community while also raising money for the Anderson Special Olympic teams. This year’s theme was a night under the stars.
Three upstate schools head to Science Bowl competition
Science Bowl showcases academic strength of upstate students. Saturday's Science Bowl at USC Aiken to showcase academic strength of upstate students.
CATbus driver recieves award for heroism
At the Feb. 6 city council meeting, CATbus driver Sawyer Gambrell received a heroism award from the city and the South Carolina Department of Transportation for going above and beyond during an incident on Jan. 11, 2023. Gambrell pulled his bus over when he spotted a pickup truck on the...
Gift ideas as Valentines day approaches quickly
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they arrested seven people who were trafficking drugs. Another shooting left one person hurt, this time in Spartanburg County.
Cupid Chris: Julie's Jewels
Science Bowl showcases academic strength of upstate students. Saturday's Science Bowl at USC Aiken to showcase academic strength of upstate students.
Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man has given his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the Lottery. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the donation was made to an Upstate charity. He called the win “exhilarating.”. The winner...
Candlelight vigil being held to remember Upstate woman killed in a murder-suicide
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A candlelight vigil is taking place this weekend, to remember the life of an Upstate woman killed in a murder-suicide. Katherine Cupples was killed at a home in Simpsonville. She was found in January, along with Ryan Nightingale, in what the coroner called a murder-suicide. Kate's...
North Carolina high school student killed in crash, troopers say
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A high school student was killed on Thursday in a crash on an area highway. Elyja Kieshaun Gibbs, 17, of Hendersonville, died at the scene of the crash reported just after 9:30 a.m., according to Trooper Rohn Silvers, with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. MORE HEADLINES:
All in the Family
From Pepsi to packaging and property, the Hartness family legacy grows to include a four-star, boutique hotel. Shades of indigo and plum peek through the winter haze, revealing the majesty of the Blue Ridge Mountains spanning the skyline. Jaws drop upon entering the terrace of Greenville County’s newest luxury hotel. Like many rooms at Hotel Hartness, this third-floor suite includes a sweeping view of nature’s wonder. Those across the horizon look back, observing the hotel as another marquee landmark, cementing a family commitment to Upstate growth and engagement.
Crews respond to plant fire in Duncan
Reidville Fire Department responded to a fire at MOCOM Compounds Corporation in Duncan Friday morning.
Ex-Clemson, Florida offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng dies at 21
Kaleb Boateng, who played offensive line at Clemson before transferring to Florida, died Thursday. He was 21. Clemson announced his
SCHP: Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in Greenville Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that they responded to a motorcycle crash on Saturday.
Anderson Co. works to remove dilapidated houses
Program honoring those who served in Vietnam War is new to Spartanburg Co. SpaceX ignites giant Starship rocket in crucial pad test. SpaceX is a big step closer to sending its giant Starship spacecraft into orbit, completing an engine-firing test at the launch pad.
