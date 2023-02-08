Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LMPD: Stolen vehicle turned pursuit leads to Louisville 19-year-old’s arrest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in custody after police say he allegedly ran from police in a stolen vehicle. Lloyd Johnson, 19, is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property and fleeing and evading police. According to Metro Police, officers attempted to pull over a car reported...
'I do feel very violated': Bullitt County victim demands justice after car theft
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Early Saturday, Shepherdsville Police Detective Casey Clark said a neighbor reported a stolen vehicle from the Mallard Lake subdivision. That same neighbor went out searching for the vehicle and located it on Nancy Drive. According to Clark, the man tried to block the car in on...
2 men dead after Lincoln County murder-suicide
Kentucky State Police are investigating a Lincoln County murder-suicide.
Jeffersonville Police arrest man on child molestation charges
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A man has been arrested and facing multiple charges after authorities say he confessed to sexually abusing a child on multiple occasions. The Jeffersonville Police Department has charged Caleb Watson, 26, with five counts of child molestation (Level 1 Felony) and one count of child molestation (Level 4 Felony).
Louisville Metro Police seize $10K worth of meth in narcotics operation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have been busy pulling numerous illegal firearms and drugs off the city's streets in recent weeks. The police department posted to Twitter saying officers with LMPD's Sixth Division Impact conducted a "narcotics operation" overnight Thursday. Officers were able to seize four pounds of...
wvih.com
Boarding House Homicide Suspect Arrested
A man charged in a homicide last weekend in the Russell neighborhood has now been booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. David Alan Smith, 62, of Louisville, is charged with one count of murder. On the morning of February 5, Louisville Metro police were called to a boarding house in the...
Wave 3
Police investigating attempted murder, suicide in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an attempted murder-suicide on Wednesday night. Around 8:17 p.m., officers were sent to reports of a shooting on Bryson Drive, according to a release. Officers found a woman inside the garage with a gunshot wound to...
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of leaving 3 children alone in a car for almost an hour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he left three children alone in a vehicle for just short of an hour while he was inside a gym. According to court documents, 25-year-old Le'Waltrae Camp was arrested by the Middletown Police Department Thursday afternoon. Police...
kentuckytoday.com
Four men charged with conspiracy to possess, distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – A federal grand jury in Louisville has returned a 10-count indictment, charging four men with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and other drug trafficking charges, with the four arrested on Friday. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the...
Jury finds man guilty of 2018 Park Hill murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury found a man guilty of a 2018 murder that happened in the Park Hill neighborhood. Jermaine Williams, 41, shot Darryl Lewis, 39, four times in front of a home in the 1700 block of West Oak Street on June 6 according to court documents.
Police: Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run in Shively neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man in connection to the hit-and-run in Louisville's Shively neighborhood on Wednesday night. According to Shively Police, 59-year-old Walter Hawkins struck a man who was sitting on a bench at the TARC stop at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane.
LMPD investigating shooting near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police were on the scene of a shooting on East Ali near Clay Street in Phoenix Hill Friday night. It’s near a parking garage behind the UofL Hospital parking lot. LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said when police arrived around 10:30 p.m. they found...
fox56news.com
Lexington man wanted on theft, other charges
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington man wanted in multiple theft cases is the Crime Stoppers wanted person of the week. Curtis Walker has several active warrants for theft by unlawful taking over $1000, possession of a forged instrument, reckless driving, fleeing and evading, and multiple misdemeanor theft and shoplifting warrants.
wbontv.com
KSP Post 7 Richmond opens case on apparent murder/suicide today in Lincoln County
Today, February 10, 2023, just before 4:00 p.m., Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond officials received a call from Bluegrass 911 requesting investigative assistance stating two individuals had been shot at a residence on Moccasin Road in Lincoln County. According to early information in the preliminary report, KSP says evidence...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville man arrested after police say he confessed to molesting 10-year-old girl over several years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl has been arrested and faces six counts of child molestation. Jeffersonville Police Detective Lt. Samuel Moss said the incident was reported to the Department of Child Services after the victim made allegations to school staff members that 26-year-old Caleb Watson molested her.
quicksie983.com
Hardin County Man Indicted On Charges From December High-Speed Chase
A Hardin County man who led Kentucky State Police on a multi-county high-speed chase in December has been indicted for more than a dozen crimes or violations. According to court documents, Qua’Darrius Skillman, 19 of Elizabethtown, was indicted by a Hardin County grand jury. On December 12, 2022, Skillman was at Kentucky State Police Post 4 with another person when Troopers discovered Skillman had active warrants and asked him to exit the vehicle. Instead, Skillman jumped into the driver’s seat and led Troopers on a 45-minute chase through Hardin and LaRue counties at speeds up to 90 mph in a 35 mph zone and 115 mph on Lincoln Parkway. It was documented that Skillman drove on the wrong side of the road, drove on sidewalks and through medians, ran stop signs and red lights, weaved in and out of traffic and ran other motorists off the roadway during the pursuit along with colliding with a KSP cruiser causing more than $1,000 damage. The chase ended near the intersection US 62 and Ring Road in Elizabethtown. Skillman was found with a stolen firearm, drugs and a digital scale which Skillman admitted belonged to him. Skillman is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Man, 6 teenagers in custody after Indiana gun store burglary
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — An adult and six teenagers are in custody after reportedly fleeing from a gun store burglary. According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, the burglary alarm went off at the Kentuckiana Gun Store, located on State Road 62, around 1 a.m. Police said responding officers saw the...
WLKY.com
Hardin Co. man who died in 2006 identified by DNA Doe Project
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Hardin County deputy coroner Shana Norton waited years for what happened on a cold February morning at the Elizabethtown City Cemetery. She and others with the coroner's office made the trip to the cemetery to mark a grave that had been unnamed for 16 years.
Wave 3
KSP: Crash in Campbellsville kills 58-year-old man
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 58-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Campbellsville. Around 5:43 p.m., Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 68 and West Main Street. Early investigation revealed that Steve Hovious of Campbellsville was headed east on US...
fox56news.com
Coroner identifies decomposed body found in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said the decomposed body found on Wednesday evening has been identified as 55-year-old Gary Slone of Lexington. Slone was found by contractors in the ravine of a wooded area behind a storm sewer water container on Kilrush Drive,...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0