FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
WTOP
Friday’s Sports In Brief
LAS CRUCES, N.N. (AP) — New Mexico State has suspended operations of its men’s basketball program and placed its coaching staff on paid administrative leave due to allegations unrelated to a fatal shooting last year. The school said in a statement the new allegations involved potential violations of...
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
WTOP
Sports on TV for Sunday, February 12
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 4, Hyderabad, India (Taped) NBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla. CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla. (Taped) COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m. ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis. 1...
WTOP
Brock Purdy doesn’t mind competing with Trey Lance to start
PHOENIX (AP) — Brock Purdy doesn’t mind competing for a starting job after going 7-1 and bringing the San Francisco 49ers within one game of the Super Bowl. Purdy and the 49ers fell way short in the NFC championship game after he injured his elbow. He eventually returned to close out the 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion but he couldn’t throw.
WTOP
Russell shines in return to Lakers after trade by T-Wolves
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — D’Angelo Russell and the new-look Lakers figured things out on the fly to take down the defending champs on their home floor. Working to get in sync with his new teammates and eager to complement Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Russell communicated on the court all game long after rejoining his first team where he played from 2015-17. The Lakers picked Russell second overall in 2015 out of Ohio State.
WTOP
Tatum scores 41, White 33 as Celtics beat Hornets 127-116
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 41 points and Derrick White set new career highs with 33 points and eight 3-pointers to help the Boston Celtics hold off the Charlotte Hornets 127-116 on Friday night. Tatum began the fourth quarter on the bench but was reinserted after Charlotte cut...
WTOP
Montgomery scores 20 as Holy Cross takes down American 74-66
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bo Montgomery had 20 points in Holy Cross’ 74-66 victory against American on Saturday. Montgomery also contributed seven rebounds and five steals for the Crusaders (9-18, 6-8 Patriot League). Will Batchelder shot 7 for 14, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Gerrale Gates was 6 of 19 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.
WTOP
Johnson, New Orleans Privateers square off against the McNeese Cowboys
McNeese Cowboys (6-19, 3-9 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-17, 3-9 Southland) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -2; over/under is 144. BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits New Orleans in Southland action Saturday. The Privateers have gone 5-8 in home games. New Orleans is 2-14 against opponents with a winning record. The...
