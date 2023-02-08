ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
WTOP

Friday’s Sports In Brief

LAS CRUCES, N.N. (AP) — New Mexico State has suspended operations of its men’s basketball program and placed its coaching staff on paid administrative leave due to allegations unrelated to a fatal shooting last year. The school said in a statement the new allegations involved potential violations of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
WTOP

Sports on TV for Sunday, February 12

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 4, Hyderabad, India (Taped) NBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla. CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla. (Taped) COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m. ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis. 1...
IOWA STATE
WTOP

Brock Purdy doesn’t mind competing with Trey Lance to start

PHOENIX (AP) — Brock Purdy doesn’t mind competing for a starting job after going 7-1 and bringing the San Francisco 49ers within one game of the Super Bowl. Purdy and the 49ers fell way short in the NFC championship game after he injured his elbow. He eventually returned to close out the 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion but he couldn’t throw.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WTOP

Russell shines in return to Lakers after trade by T-Wolves

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — D’Angelo Russell and the new-look Lakers figured things out on the fly to take down the defending champs on their home floor. Working to get in sync with his new teammates and eager to complement Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Russell communicated on the court all game long after rejoining his first team where he played from 2015-17. The Lakers picked Russell second overall in 2015 out of Ohio State.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTOP

Tatum scores 41, White 33 as Celtics beat Hornets 127-116

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 41 points and Derrick White set new career highs with 33 points and eight 3-pointers to help the Boston Celtics hold off the Charlotte Hornets 127-116 on Friday night. Tatum began the fourth quarter on the bench but was reinserted after Charlotte cut...
BOSTON, MA
WTOP

Montgomery scores 20 as Holy Cross takes down American 74-66

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bo Montgomery had 20 points in Holy Cross’ 74-66 victory against American on Saturday. Montgomery also contributed seven rebounds and five steals for the Crusaders (9-18, 6-8 Patriot League). Will Batchelder shot 7 for 14, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Gerrale Gates was 6 of 19 shooting and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Johnson, New Orleans Privateers square off against the McNeese Cowboys

McNeese Cowboys (6-19, 3-9 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-17, 3-9 Southland) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Orleans -2; over/under is 144. BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits New Orleans in Southland action Saturday. The Privateers have gone 5-8 in home games. New Orleans is 2-14 against opponents with a winning record. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

