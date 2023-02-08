Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
NBC Philadelphia
Robbie Gould Joins 49ers' Whining About Eagles With Awful Jalen Hurts Take
Another 49ers player has a boneheaded Eagles opinion originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. We should've known it would go this way when they threw a tantrum on the field in the waning moments of the NFC Championship Game, but the San Francisco 49ers just can't stop crying about their loss to the Eagles.
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Who wins Lombardi Trophy?
Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be full of history. It will be the first time that two Black quarterbacks will face off against each other in the game for the first time, with Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts going against the new MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Eagles fans take over an Arizona bar for Super Bowl: ‘Lose your mind with a bunch of Birds fans!’
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The man they call “Philly Ray” stood near the entrance of Rockbar Inc. on Wednesday evening, wearing an Eagles cap atop his long, flowing hair, a Jay Ajayi jersey with a Super Bowl LII patch over his chest, and a horseshoe mustache on his face.
Bala Cynwyd Billionaire, Convinced Eagles Will Win, Is Jetting 100 People to Arizona to Watch Birds Prevail
While the Eagles are the narrow favorite to win the Super Bowl, for Bala Cynwyd billionaire and founder of Susquehanna International Group Jeff Yass, things are much clearer, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “The math guys don’t get it,” he said. “This will be a game of...
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
iheart.com
Nick Wright Says the Chiefs Are Going to 'Kill' the Eagles in Super Bowl 57
Nick Wright: “The Chiefs are going to kill them. I’ll be lighting that Black & Mild mid-fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes has done everything in his career except one thing— a start to finish great Super Bowl. Let’s check that off the list. Also, the Philadelphia Eagles – ‘OH MY GOD, THIS UNBELIEVABLE DEFENSE!' – Yeah, playing Davis Webb, Daniel Jones, and Andy Dalton. A slightly different person is coming to administer this test. I understand Nick Sirianni can mean mug for the camera, and can be ‘Philly till he dies!’, and all that stuff… Andy Reid— old, quiet, happy, lovable Uncle Andy Reid with two weeks to prepare, and the healthiest the Chiefs have been all year?? GIMME A BREAK! I gave my pick before the year, the Chiefs in a ‘rebuilding year’ win the Super Bowl. All we heard was ‘the Bills added Von Miller!’, ‘the Bengals have all these young players under contract, they can add people!’, ‘the Chargers added Khalil Mack and JC Jackson!’, ‘the Broncos added Russell Wilson!’, ‘the Raiders added Devante Adams!’… The Chiefs get rid of Tyreek Hill, started eight rookies, play rookies more snaps than any team besides the Bears and Texans, who are trying to lose games, and they show up in the Super Bowl, healthy as ever, with their legendary quarterback about to kick a** and take names. I CAN’T WAIT! LET’S GO, MAN!” (Full Segment Above)
Eagles’ Super Bowl practice pool report observations: Special teamer questionable; How team prepared for halftime
PHOENIX – Only two days separate the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs from facing off in Super Bowl LVII Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. As the game draws closer, more emphasis is placed on who will be available to play and if either team is starting to feel the pressure of playing in the biggest game of the year. The Eagles are primarily healthy, but there are questions about an essential member of the special teams unit and if he will play.
Eagles Activate Noteworthy Player On Eve Of Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles should be at full strength for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Eagles list just one player, reserve receiver Britain Covey, on their final injury report, the team announced on the eve of the big game that it will get a ...
prosportsextra.com
The 49ers Need Cheese For Their Whine
The Philadelphia Eagles routed the the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game. The Eagles knocked rookie QB Brock Purdy out with a arm injury, and then knocked out his replacement with a concussion. Purdy returned to the game and was unable to throw the football. The Eagles...
Jalen Hurts Gives Great One-Liner About His Critics
The Eagles star and MVP candidate calmly delivered a poignant message ahead of playing in the biggest game of his career.
atozsports.com
Haason Reddick has a powerful message about Eagles’ fans
The fans are going to be a huge factor for both teams considering that the Super Bowl is being held in a neutral location. As we know from the Week 4 game in Arizona against the Cardinals, the Philly faithful traveled well. Philadelphia Eagles fans are some of the best...
Super Bowl 2023 practice report observations: Did practice squad elevations hint at availability of returner vs. Chiefs?
PHOENIX – There is only one day until the Eagles head out to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. As the week winds down, the anticipation of the matchup between the top seeds in each conference square off for the world championship.
atozsports.com
Eagles all set for Super Bowl after Friday’s news
The Philadelphia Eagles have all their birds in a row before the Super bowl. Yes, it was corny, I know. They are now ready, as good news came back on Friday. This week has been full of some crazy stuff, including media and out-of-wack schedules, but it hasn’t affected the Eagles much so far.
Super Bowl 2023: Why ex-MVP running back likes the Eagles’ run game heading into Sunday
PHOENIX – Outside of the Phoenix Convention Center, former MVP running back Shaun Alexander stood in the bright Arizona sun, standing near a food truck where the smell of jalapenos emanated from the vehicle. The food truck was from Café Momentum, a program that originally started in Dallas and has expanded to two other cities with the support of the Stand Together Foundation and the Players Coalition. The truck was part of the events leading up to Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, and current and former players were hanging around the area, showing support for the cause.
Who is performing at Super Bowl 2023?
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs may be the stars on the playing field, but there are many performers who will grab a piece of the Super Bowl LVII spotlight as well. Many music artists, actors and performers from Grammy-award winning performers to viral TikTok stars will appear...
What makes Jalen Hurts tick? We asked his mother
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will try to become the fourth starting QB younger than 25 years old to win a Super Bowl. The Eagles went 16-1 when the 24-year-old Hurts started, losing two games when he was sidelined by an injured shoulder late in the season.
Who will win the Super Bowl? A furry prediction at Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Otter Bowl XII
Everybody’s got an opinion on who’s going to win the Super Bowl. Even non-humans get to weigh in. On Saturday, Luani the otter participated in the Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Otter Bowl XII. Luani loves playing, getting wet and eating sardines. So the zoo filled two fake footballs...
sportszion.com
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl 2005 prediction trending on social media ahead of SBLVII vs Eagles
The football world is gearing up for a highly anticipated Super Bowl match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, set to take place in three days at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is on a mission to win his second Super Bowl championship, having already tasted success as a 24-year-old back in the 2019 season.
Matisse Thybulle Has Unique Goodbye to Sixers Fans
Matisse Thybulle thanks Philadelphia after trade.
Delaware 4th-graders ask for delay after Super Bowl with handwritten note. Can they get it?
If it wasn't the loopy letters of a likely 9-year-old's handwriting, it may have been the "GO E.A.G.L.E.S.!" written in closing that did it for him. St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School's principal, Carlo Testa, received a handwritten letter he wasn't expecting after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers to...
