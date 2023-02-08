ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
iheart.com

Nick Wright Says the Chiefs Are Going to 'Kill' the Eagles in Super Bowl 57

Nick Wright: “The Chiefs are going to kill them. I’ll be lighting that Black & Mild mid-fourth quarter. Patrick Mahomes has done everything in his career except one thing— a start to finish great Super Bowl. Let’s check that off the list. Also, the Philadelphia Eagles – ‘OH MY GOD, THIS UNBELIEVABLE DEFENSE!' – Yeah, playing Davis Webb, Daniel Jones, and Andy Dalton. A slightly different person is coming to administer this test. I understand Nick Sirianni can mean mug for the camera, and can be ‘Philly till he dies!’, and all that stuff… Andy Reid— old, quiet, happy, lovable Uncle Andy Reid with two weeks to prepare, and the healthiest the Chiefs have been all year?? GIMME A BREAK! I gave my pick before the year, the Chiefs in a ‘rebuilding year’ win the Super Bowl. All we heard was ‘the Bills added Von Miller!’, ‘the Bengals have all these young players under contract, they can add people!’, ‘the Chargers added Khalil Mack and JC Jackson!’, ‘the Broncos added Russell Wilson!’, ‘the Raiders added Devante Adams!’… The Chiefs get rid of Tyreek Hill, started eight rookies, play rookies more snaps than any team besides the Bears and Texans, who are trying to lose games, and they show up in the Super Bowl, healthy as ever, with their legendary quarterback about to kick a** and take names. I CAN’T WAIT! LET’S GO, MAN!” (Full Segment Above)
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Super Bowl practice pool report observations: Special teamer questionable; How team prepared for halftime

PHOENIX – Only two days separate the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs from facing off in Super Bowl LVII Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. As the game draws closer, more emphasis is placed on who will be available to play and if either team is starting to feel the pressure of playing in the biggest game of the year. The Eagles are primarily healthy, but there are questions about an essential member of the special teams unit and if he will play.
KANSAS CITY, MO
prosportsextra.com

The 49ers Need Cheese For Their Whine

The Philadelphia Eagles routed the the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship game. The Eagles knocked rookie QB Brock Purdy out with a arm injury, and then knocked out his replacement with a concussion. Purdy returned to the game and was unable to throw the football. The Eagles...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Haason Reddick has a powerful message about Eagles’ fans

The fans are going to be a huge factor for both teams considering that the Super Bowl is being held in a neutral location. As we know from the Week 4 game in Arizona against the Cardinals, the Philly faithful traveled well. Philadelphia Eagles fans are some of the best...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles all set for Super Bowl after Friday’s news

The Philadelphia Eagles have all their birds in a row before the Super bowl. Yes, it was corny, I know. They are now ready, as good news came back on Friday. This week has been full of some crazy stuff, including media and out-of-wack schedules, but it hasn’t affected the Eagles much so far.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Super Bowl 2023: Why ex-MVP running back likes the Eagles’ run game heading into Sunday

PHOENIX – Outside of the Phoenix Convention Center, former MVP running back Shaun Alexander stood in the bright Arizona sun, standing near a food truck where the smell of jalapenos emanated from the vehicle. The food truck was from Café Momentum, a program that originally started in Dallas and has expanded to two other cities with the support of the Stand Together Foundation and the Players Coalition. The truck was part of the events leading up to Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, and current and former players were hanging around the area, showing support for the cause.
DALLAS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Who is performing at Super Bowl 2023?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs may be the stars on the playing field, but there are many performers who will grab a piece of the Super Bowl LVII spotlight as well. Many music artists, actors and performers from Grammy-award winning performers to viral TikTok stars will appear...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KHOU

What makes Jalen Hurts tick? We asked his mother

HOUSTON — On Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will try to become the fourth starting QB younger than 25 years old to win a Super Bowl. The Eagles went 16-1 when the 24-year-old Hurts started, losing two games when he was sidelined by an injured shoulder late in the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sportszion.com

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl 2005 prediction trending on social media ahead of SBLVII vs Eagles

The football world is gearing up for a highly anticipated Super Bowl match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, set to take place in three days at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs’ quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is on a mission to win his second Super Bowl championship, having already tasted success as a 24-year-old back in the 2019 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

