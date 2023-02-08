Read full article on original website
Walmart is Closing Another Location in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee cop hit with pipe, no prison for man accused
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man accused of hitting a police officer with a metal pipe was sentenced to three years in a mental health facility Thursday, Feb. 9. Julius Neylon, 34, pleaded guilty to substantial battery. Charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct were dismissed. It happened outside...
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officer
Funeral services have been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, for slain Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, according to the officer's obituary, which was published by Krause Funeral Home.
Wisconsin man allegedly shot and killed Milwaukee cop hours after getting probation for 2021 hit-and-run
A Wisconsin man believed to have shot and killed a Milwaukee police officer on Monday had been in court earlier that same day, where he received probation for a hit-and-run in what the judge in that case called a “good bargain.”. Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, 37, was killed...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
15th and Becher homicide, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a Jan. 26 shooting on the city's south side. Prosecutors accuse 21-year-old Darren Williams of killing 59-year-old Jeanette Jimenez inside an apartment near 15th and Becher. A criminal complaint states police arrived at the scene and found Jimenez...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Maurice Anderson sought by US Marshals
MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals are looking for 27-year-old Maurice Anderson of Milwaukee – a man considered armed and dangerous. "Does not appear to be changing his ways," said the marshal on the case. "He has a criminal history that involves theft, entry to locked vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of THC – he also has an arrest for armed robbery."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17th and Locust shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Friday, Feb. 10. It happened near 17th and Locust around 8:10 p.m. The 21-year-old victim showed up at a hospital with a single gunshot wound. What led to the shooting is not yet known, and police...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate infant death near 58th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating the death of an infant near 58th and Hadley. The incident happened at 9:25 a.m. this morning. Police say the one-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation. If you have any...
CBS 58
Family lawyer for Wisconsin man's alleged murder victim says Franklin native appears to have 'sociopathic behavior'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The family lawyer for a Wisconsin man's alleged murder victim in Colombia told CBS 58 the Franklin native's past in the U.S. can give insight into the crime he's accused of. Miguel Ángel Del Río is the attorney representing family members of Valentina Trespalacios who prosecutors...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police are searching for Madison Lee, critically missing 13-year-old
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing person, Madison Lee. She is described as a 13-year-old black female, 5'05", 110 lbs, with brown eyes and long black hair that's currently braided. Lee was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans. She was last seen at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, near 1st and Burleigh Streets.
wlip.com
Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested
(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa armed robbery, federal charges pending review
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 9 announced an armed robbery suspect could face federal charges. The armed robbery took place at a chiropractic office near 115th Street and North Avenue in December 2022. Police said the alleged robber, armed with a gun, demanded money and credit cards before fleeing the area. Police said no one was hurt.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Overdose deaths: Milwaukee groups hold harm reduction drive-thru
MILWAUKEE - More people in Wisconsin are dying young, with one new report showing people are now more likely to die in their 20s, 30s or 40s. Samad's House, a sober living home for women, partnered with other Milwaukee-based nonprofits for a harm reduction drive-thru Saturday, Feb. 11. Advocates, like...
wwisradio.com
Suspect In Milwaukee Officer’s Death Sentenced To Probation On Monday
(Milwaukee, WI) — A guilty plea and a probation sentence kept the young man accused of killing a Milwaukee police officer out on the street. A judge on Monday sentenced 19-year-old Terrell Thompson to probation for a pair of hit-and-run cases. Thompson pleaded guilty, and one of the cases was dismissed. The judge had the option to send Thompson to the House of Correction, but chose probation instead. Milwaukee Police were looking for Thompson in connection to an armed robbery late Monday night. That’s what put him on the collision course with the officer who died and the officer who shot him.
Pedestrian hit and killed near 16th and Cleveland
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood, no injuries
MILWAUKEE - A fire in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood caused significant damage, but no one was hurt, Saturday, Feb. 11. According to the fire department, it was reported near North and Palmer around 6:10 p.m. It started in the attic of a two-and-a-half story home. The fire was under control by...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County fatal wrong-way crash; 1 dead, 2 injured
DARIEN, Wis. - A 27-year-old woman died after a wrong-way driver collided with a car on Highway 14 in Walworth County on Thursday night, Feb. 9. The Walworth County Sheriff’s 911 Communications Center received a report of a reckless driver traveling northbound on I-43 in the southbound lanes at a high rate of speed around 9 p.m. Authorities along the I-43 corridor began to search for the vehicle. The city of Delavan Police located the vehicle and attempted to stop it.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Milwaukee homicide: Keshawn Rowsey guilty, jury rules
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Keshawn Rowsey guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of first-degree intentional homicide in the April 2022 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Leah Davis near 66th and Lisbon. Rowsey is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. Case details. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
WISN
Sheriff: 2 arrested in 'several month's long' cocaine bust in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's department announced the arrest of two men following a "several months-long" investigation into cocaine delivery in the Germantown area. According to a statement, Germantown police, along with members of the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Group, arrested a 29-year-old Germantown man and...
wearegreenbay.com
Woman posing as government official to update fire extinguisher tags at Wisconsin businesses arrested
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman who had been allegedly claiming to work for a southeastern Wisconsin fire department to update fire extinguisher tags at local businesses was arrested. According to the Village of Caledonia Police Department, the woman who was reportedly claiming to work for the Caledonia Fire...
