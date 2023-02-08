ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama

Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
chatsports.com

No. 12 Tigers Head to No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 12-ranked University of Memphis rifle team will head to Oxford, Miss. to face No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 11. The match will get underway at 8 a.m., with live targets available at GoTigersGo.com. "We're really looking forward to getting on the road...
MEMPHIS, TN
WLBT

Gardner Minshew to represent the metro in the Super Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Magnolia State will be well-represented in the Super Bowl. The Jackson metro area has a representative from Brandon High School: Brandon High School graduate Gardner Minshew. Minshew is the backup quarterback for the NFC-champion Philadelphia Eagles. Minshew started two games for the Eagles this season...
JACKSON, MS
Fatim Hemraj

In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.

19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
EUFAULA, AL
Magnolia State Live

Panthers? Mountain Lions? Bobcats?: Dozens respond to reported sighting of Mississippi black panther with unofficial sightings of their own

In the first reported sighting to a newspaper since 2019, a Bogue Chitto man ignited a flame illuminating tales of black panthers across the state this week. While the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks officially claims there has never been an official reported sighting, hundreds of people have chimed in to tell their stories.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Mississippi Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Located in the Golden Triangle region of Mississippi, West Point is a relatively small town with a population that hovers just north of 10,000 residents. It’s a place where things move at a slower pace, you know your neighbors, and it’s not uncommon for generations of families to have lived here. These types of towns are often where you’ll find some of the best restaurants, and this particular joint certainly fits the bill. Today we’re taking a closer look at Tin Lizzie Cafe, a family-friendly restaurant in Mississippi that’s so worth the drive out to the country.
WEST POINT, MS
OnlyInYourState

One Of The Oldest Restaurants In Mississippi Is Also The Most Delicious

With fewer than 1000 residents, Tunica is the definition of a small town. While this tiny town may be known for the casinos that pepper the area, it’s also home to one of the oldest restaurants in Mississippi. Blue and White Restaurant has been serving up some of the most delicious homestyle meals for nearly a century, and if you’ve never been, you’re in for a treat!
TUNICA, MS
WKRG News 5

Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
GENEVA, AL
OnlyInYourState

This Old-Fashioned Restaurant In Mississippi Doesn’t Have A Website, But The Food Is Delicious

In today’s world, it’s almost unheard of for a business not to have a website or at least a Facebook page. Down in Gulfport, there’s one restaurant that’s serving up food that’s so good, they can get by on just through word of mouth. Goes to show you that quality ingredients and good food can take you much further than a website can! This humble joint is home to some of the best fried chicken in Mississippi, and it’s so good we feel confident telling you that this restaurant is worth a road trip from any corner of the state. Let’s check it out:
GULFPORT, MS
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Steak In Mississippi Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Small-town restaurants are often where you’ll find some of the best meals you’ve ever eaten. They’re places where you’ll be treated like one of the family from the moment you walk in, and leave you with more than just a wonderful meal, but also a memory you won’t soon forget. This one small-town restaurant has some of the best steaks in Mississippi, and you’ll want to make your way over to this Madison County eatery as soon as you can.
FLORA, MS
chatsports.com

It’s a super sub .500 showdown between Ole Miss and South Carolina - here’s how to watch

I’ve got to hand it to Kermit Davis and his coaching staff - the players have not given up on them in a bleak season of basketball. The Rebels (10-14, 2-9 SEC) topped the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens earlier this week, and now have another winnable game on Saturday as South Carolina (8-16, 1-10 SEC) comes to Oxford. Ole Miss previously beat the Gamecocks 70-58 in Columbia for its first SEC win of the year.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLBT

NAS-trained pilots part of flyover team at Super Bowl 57

PHOENIX (ABC/WTOK) – Women are part of a 300-mile-an-hour historic first this weekend right before Super Bowl 57. And it’s special for Meridian, Miss., as well. “It’s any pilots dream to do this,” said LT Caitie Perkowski, of Albuquerque, N.M. ”I think it’s a great testament...
MERIDIAN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy