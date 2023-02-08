Read full article on original website
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?
Lester Raymond Jones Jr. was a graduate student majoring in biomedical engineering at Mississippi State University. He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. Lester lived with his roommate on Collegeview Street in Starkville, Mississippi.
1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama
Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
chatsports.com
No. 12 Tigers Head to No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 12-ranked University of Memphis rifle team will head to Oxford, Miss. to face No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 11. The match will get underway at 8 a.m., with live targets available at GoTigersGo.com. "We're really looking forward to getting on the road...
Deion Sanders Discusses Difficulties With Recruiting Florida HS Players
The Colorado head coach has to convince high schoolers to commit to Boulder.
WLBT
Gardner Minshew to represent the metro in the Super Bowl
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Magnolia State will be well-represented in the Super Bowl. The Jackson metro area has a representative from Brandon High School: Brandon High School graduate Gardner Minshew. Minshew is the backup quarterback for the NFC-champion Philadelphia Eagles. Minshew started two games for the Eagles this season...
In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.
19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
Panthers? Mountain Lions? Bobcats?: Dozens respond to reported sighting of Mississippi black panther with unofficial sightings of their own
In the first reported sighting to a newspaper since 2019, a Bogue Chitto man ignited a flame illuminating tales of black panthers across the state this week. While the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks officially claims there has never been an official reported sighting, hundreds of people have chimed in to tell their stories.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Mississippi Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Located in the Golden Triangle region of Mississippi, West Point is a relatively small town with a population that hovers just north of 10,000 residents. It’s a place where things move at a slower pace, you know your neighbors, and it’s not uncommon for generations of families to have lived here. These types of towns are often where you’ll find some of the best restaurants, and this particular joint certainly fits the bill. Today we’re taking a closer look at Tin Lizzie Cafe, a family-friendly restaurant in Mississippi that’s so worth the drive out to the country.
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Oldest Restaurants In Mississippi Is Also The Most Delicious
With fewer than 1000 residents, Tunica is the definition of a small town. While this tiny town may be known for the casinos that pepper the area, it’s also home to one of the oldest restaurants in Mississippi. Blue and White Restaurant has been serving up some of the most delicious homestyle meals for nearly a century, and if you’ve never been, you’re in for a treat!
247Sports
Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl backhands 'desperate' comment during Alabama-Florida game
Auburn basketball has lost four of its last five heading into this weekend's showdown with Alabama, but Tigers coach Bruce Pearl doesn't feel his team is "desperate" — a term suggested by the ESPN broadcast crew during Alabama's win over Florida this week. "I have a really good team...
Fox 13 Is Mourning the Loss of Longtime Reporter Tom Dees
Fans of Fox 13 in Memphis, Tenn., are in mourning following the news that Tom Dees, a longtime reporter for the station, has died at 57. According to a report from Fox 13, Tom died at his home on Feb. 9, and was just a few days shy of his 58th birthday.
Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
OnlyInYourState
This Old-Fashioned Restaurant In Mississippi Doesn’t Have A Website, But The Food Is Delicious
In today’s world, it’s almost unheard of for a business not to have a website or at least a Facebook page. Down in Gulfport, there’s one restaurant that’s serving up food that’s so good, they can get by on just through word of mouth. Goes to show you that quality ingredients and good food can take you much further than a website can! This humble joint is home to some of the best fried chicken in Mississippi, and it’s so good we feel confident telling you that this restaurant is worth a road trip from any corner of the state. Let’s check it out:
Kim Mulkey will never schedule LSU vs Baylor, and she has a good reason
With No. 3 LSU women’s basketball preparing for a showdown with a top-ranked South Carolina team that represents its biggest regular games in years, there’s another monumental matchup on people’s minds. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Brett Favre files lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee, Mississippi state auditor
Former Southern Miss and NFL star quarterback Brett Favre has filed three defamation suits, including against State Auditor Shad White.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Steak In Mississippi Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Small-town restaurants are often where you’ll find some of the best meals you’ve ever eaten. They’re places where you’ll be treated like one of the family from the moment you walk in, and leave you with more than just a wonderful meal, but also a memory you won’t soon forget. This one small-town restaurant has some of the best steaks in Mississippi, and you’ll want to make your way over to this Madison County eatery as soon as you can.
chatsports.com
It’s a super sub .500 showdown between Ole Miss and South Carolina - here’s how to watch
I’ve got to hand it to Kermit Davis and his coaching staff - the players have not given up on them in a bleak season of basketball. The Rebels (10-14, 2-9 SEC) topped the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens earlier this week, and now have another winnable game on Saturday as South Carolina (8-16, 1-10 SEC) comes to Oxford. Ole Miss previously beat the Gamecocks 70-58 in Columbia for its first SEC win of the year.
Kermit Davis Believes He Can Still Turn Ole Miss Basketball Program Around
The Rebels head coach was made available to the media following Saturday's loss to South Carolina.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
WLBT
NAS-trained pilots part of flyover team at Super Bowl 57
PHOENIX (ABC/WTOK) – Women are part of a 300-mile-an-hour historic first this weekend right before Super Bowl 57. And it’s special for Meridian, Miss., as well. “It’s any pilots dream to do this,” said LT Caitie Perkowski, of Albuquerque, N.M. ”I think it’s a great testament...
